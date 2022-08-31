Read full article on original website
Related
Rain and storm chances ramp up for Labor Day weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of Thursday morning, small streamer showers are moving through the coastal areas and lower valley of the Rio Grande Valley. Thursday afternoon, as the seabreeze frontal boundary moves inland, rain and storm chances will ramp up from Harlingen to McAllen. We could see another round of a few downpours that […]
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
Rain in the Big Country: Up to 4″ recorded, what’s to come
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It is no secret that the Big Country, along with much of Texas, is in desperate need of rain. Just one look at the Texas drought monitor will illustrate that to you in, quite literal flying colors. Last week, an area of low pressure, which was originally forecasted to bring […]
Is It Legal To Eat While Driving in the State of Texas?
Everyone does it, especially when you're starving and in a hurry However, it can cause some serious issues on the road, so we know it's not the safest choice...but is it legal in Texas?. Texas Driving Laws. Texas passed a law in 2017 to make texting while driving illegal for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain. “Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”
These 19 Texas Teenagers Haven’t Been Found Since Going Missing in August
East Texas, and Texas, kids are getting back into the swing of things after starting school over the past few weeks. Unfortunately for some families, they did not get to take any first day of school pictures this year. That's because their kids went missing in August. A lot of kids were reported missing throughout the month but these 19 have not been found. Here's how to help.
Video of Mysterious Lights in the Sky Over Central Texas
And now the latest UFO sighting in the Texas sky. Folks in the Round Rock area witnessed a group of strange lights in the sky Thursday night (September 1). Fox 7 Austin Assistant News Director, Chris Walker, filmed the lights and shared the video on Twitter. The first video Walker...
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kayaks With Sweet Neon Lights Are Now A Thing In Texas
Maybe I'm just late to the game, but I've never seen a kayak with neon lights on it until I came across a TikTok of people out enjoying the San Marcos river after dark. You can actually book them for a totally cool night-time kayaking experience and now I'm dying to go.
5 Favorite Southern Snacks to Try On Your Next Trip To Buc-ee’s
When you're in Texas, there's no pitstop like the one at Buc-ee's. They are taking the state by storm and folks love it. Tired travelers search for miles for the sight of that cartoon beaver mascot. Buc-ee's has it all from delicious food to great gifts and tasty treats. I personally know folks who could spend hours in a Buc-ee's if you'd let them.
The Most Popular Frozen Cocktail in Texas is a No-Brainer
Does all of Texas really love a frozen margarita? That's what Shane Co. says. Over at Shane Co, they ran a nationwide survey for two weeks in May 2022. They asked more than 3,000 Americans about their favorite frozen cocktails, how often they drink them, and more. Of course the...
Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?
Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forbidden Texas License Plates in 2021: No, It Can’t Say…
We spend a lot of time and money on our vehicles, so it's understandable that you might want your license plate to stand out among all the random letters and numbers out there. You have to admit, you do notice a personalized license plate when you see one. License Plate...
fox7austin.com
Flood Advisory issued for several Central Texas counties
CENTRAL TEXAS - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Advisory for the following counties: Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, and Llano. The advisory is in effect until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 31. A second Flood Advisory has also been issued for San Saba and Mason County, effective until 12:45...
How Rude! Can You Guess Which City In Texas Was Ranked Among the Most Ill-Mannered in the U.S.?
When you think of Texas, the first thing that comes to your mind is we Texans love giving outsiders great barbecue, knowledge of the Dallas Cowboys, delicious Whataburger, and last but not least, Southern hospitality. In short, we're polite like mama raised us to be. At least, we like to...
‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine
After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine. It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by...
Is It Against The Law To Drive Barefoot In North Dakota?
We decided to break down the ND Century Code on the subject.
Just How Big Is The Biggest Home In North Dakota? A Look Inside
Go big or go home right? I would go right to the poor house if I owned this home. Anyway, if you have ever wondered what is the BIGGEST residential home in all of North Dakota, I have the answer. According to an article on Angie, on the biggest homes...
Should Texas Keep School Uniforms Or Should They Be Gone?
"Should I stay or should I go?" No I wasn't quoting The Clash. This is a question that some people have asked about school uniforms...are they necessary or should we get rid of them?. Now a school UNIFORM is different from a dress CODE. A school uniform is... well exactly...
Texas Has Huge Fire Problems; Nearly As Bad As Last Year
No one wants to see their house get damaged in a fire. It's a common occurrence to see a house fire story in the news; we see one every week happen in Texas. Usually it's the cause of weather, by either a lightning strike, or a wildfire. Sometimes it's a freak accident & it happens everywhere in the state of Texas.
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 0