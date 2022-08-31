ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rain and storm chances ramp up for Labor Day weekend

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of Thursday morning, small streamer showers are moving through the coastal areas and lower valley of the Rio Grande Valley. Thursday afternoon, as the seabreeze frontal boundary moves inland, rain and storm chances will ramp up from Harlingen to McAllen. We could see another round of a few downpours that […]
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
Is It Legal To Eat While Driving in the State of Texas?

Everyone does it, especially when you're starving and in a hurry However, it can cause some serious issues on the road, so we know it's not the safest choice...but is it legal in Texas?. Texas Driving Laws. Texas passed a law in 2017 to make texting while driving illegal for...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain. “Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”
These 19 Texas Teenagers Haven’t Been Found Since Going Missing in August

East Texas, and Texas, kids are getting back into the swing of things after starting school over the past few weeks. Unfortunately for some families, they did not get to take any first day of school pictures this year. That's because their kids went missing in August. A lot of kids were reported missing throughout the month but these 19 have not been found. Here's how to help.
Kayaks With Sweet Neon Lights Are Now A Thing In Texas

Maybe I'm just late to the game, but I've never seen a kayak with neon lights on it until I came across a TikTok of people out enjoying the San Marcos river after dark. You can actually book them for a totally cool night-time kayaking experience and now I'm dying to go.
5 Favorite Southern Snacks to Try On Your Next Trip To Buc-ee’s

When you're in Texas, there's no pitstop like the one at Buc-ee's. They are taking the state by storm and folks love it. Tired travelers search for miles for the sight of that cartoon beaver mascot. Buc-ee's has it all from delicious food to great gifts and tasty treats. I personally know folks who could spend hours in a Buc-ee's if you'd let them.
The Most Popular Frozen Cocktail in Texas is a No-Brainer

Does all of Texas really love a frozen margarita? That's what Shane Co. says. Over at Shane Co, they ran a nationwide survey for two weeks in May 2022. They asked more than 3,000 Americans about their favorite frozen cocktails, how often they drink them, and more. Of course the...
Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?

Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
Flood Advisory issued for several Central Texas counties

CENTRAL TEXAS - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Advisory for the following counties: Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, and Llano. The advisory is in effect until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 31. A second Flood Advisory has also been issued for San Saba and Mason County, effective until 12:45...
Texas Has Huge Fire Problems; Nearly As Bad As Last Year

No one wants to see their house get damaged in a fire. It's a common occurrence to see a house fire story in the news; we see one every week happen in Texas. Usually it's the cause of weather, by either a lightning strike, or a wildfire. Sometimes it's a freak accident & it happens everywhere in the state of Texas.
