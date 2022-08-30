Read full article on original website
Wetumpka nearly completes second straight double-digit comeback
For about three minutes against Pike Road Friday night, it looked like Wetumpka would pull off its second double-digit comeback in as many weeks. Then with just one minute left in the game, Pike Road completed a 72-yard touchdown pass to dash those hopes and come away with a 35-33 victory.
Tallassee drops region opener to Central Clay County
The Tallassee football team attempted another comeback on Friday night, but the Tigers came up short in their region opener. Central Clay County beat Tallassee, 21-6, in the AHSAA Class 5A, Region 4 opener between the two teams. Central Clay took the lead on their first drive and never gave it back up, extending its lead to 21 points in the second half.
Edgewood drops region opener to Chambers Academy
Chambers Academy proved to be too much for Edgewood Academy on Friday night. Chambers beat Edgewood, 49-14, in the AISA Class AA, Region 1 opener. Edgewood falls to 0-2 on the season with an 0-1 area record. The Rebels had their way on the ground, rushing for 418 yards and not tallying a single passing yard.
Tallassee opens area play against Central Clay County
The Tallassee football team is coming off back-to-back emotional wins to start the season, and now the Tigers turn their sights towards area play. Tallassee hosts Central Clay County on Friday night at J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium. The game is the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 4 opener.
Holtville too much for Shelby County in region opener
Holtville’s lead was too much for host Shelby County to overcome as the Bulldogs beat the Wildcats, 34-13, on Friday night. Holtville, which is now 2-1 with a 1-0 record in AHSAA Class 5A, Region 3, handed Shelby County its first loss of the season after outscoring the Wildcats 28-0 in the first half.
Wilkes, Murphy run wild in Elmore County win over Sylacauga
There was no stopping CJ Wilkes or Jabari Murphy on Thursday night. Wilkes and Murphy combined for six touchdowns and 406 total yards as Elmore County cruised past Sylacauga, 48-21, in the AHSAA Class 5A, Region 4 opener. Wilkes rushed for 223 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns, an...
PHOTOS: Reeltown hosts Lafayette
Ole school Rebel football: Reeltown returns to roots to get first win of the season. Five different Rebels scored Friday night for Reeltown Coach Matt Johnson, and it’s something Johnson is OK with.
Notasulga, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Autaugaville High School football team will have a game with Notasulga High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Today in Alexander City history: Friday Night Lights
As part of The Outlook’s ongoing coverage of Alexander City’s 150th anniversary, we are reflecting on important historical events that have defined our city. In this new series, The Outlook shares photos from the city's past. With football season returning to Tallapoosa County this month, we highlight spectacular...
Harrelson to speak at QB Club; ticket information for Central
The Enterprise Quarterback Club will have its third meeting of the year Friday, Sept. 2, at the Enterprise Country Club. There will be a buffet at 11:30 a.m. for $12 and the meeting will begin at noon. This week's guest speaker is Enterprise High School 7A state basketball championship coach Rhett Harrelson. The QB Club will meet every Friday during the regular season at the ECC with the same times.
Hartley McCay Enjoying Role as Kicker for PJHS Football Team
Prattville Junior High School has added a new addition to their 8th grade football team. Hartley McCay, 13, is serving as the team’s kicker. This is her first year to play football and she is slated to start for kickoffs, PATs, and field goals. While a superb athlete in her own right within soccer and basketball, Hartley’s plans were to always play football. What may have started off as a joke between a 5 year old and a head coach, has turned out to be reality.
Lanett mourns death of Offensive Line Coach Marcus White
Lanett, AL (WRBL) – The Lanett High School football team has lost a beloved coach over the weekend. Marcus White, who just joined the Panthers staff this season, passed away on Sunday August. 28th.While Coach White just joined the Panthers this season, he had a tremendous career in football. He played for Auburn University and […]
Alexander City, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Calera High School football team will have a game with Benjamin Russell High School on September 02, 2022, 16:55:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Troy football breaks season ticket record
In the summer, Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones set a goal for the Troy football program to sell more than 12,000 season tickets and this week, the Trojans inched closer to that goal after breaking the school’s season ticket record. Troy has sold more than 11,000 season tickets so...
PHOTOS: Elmore County hosts Sylacauga
Wilkes, Murphy run wild in Elmore County win over Sylacauga. There was no stopping CJ Wilkes or Jabari Murphy on Thursday night.
Former player begins teaching career
“Smile and speak, you never know who might need it,” said new teacher and coach Craig Agee. The former Tuskegee University wide receiver coach received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in sports psychology from the University of Jacksonville State in 2008. Agee is a native of...
AL.com recruiting: Watch as we break down Alabama’s 2023 class before the 2022 football season
The college football season is back, and so is the Alabama recruiting show on AL.com sponsored by Inline Lighting. Reporter Nick Alvarez welcomes fans to the first episode of the year. He introduces the 21 commits currently pledged to the Tide and how Alabama has achieved the 247Sports consensus No. 1 ranking.
Auburn legacy says he's flattered to be mentioned for AD job: 'I would absolutely listen'
Auburn is searching for a new athletics director in the wake of Allen Greene’s departure, one of the early candidates appears to be a sitting AD who has strong ties to Auburn in his family. John Hartwell of Utah State explained to an Alabama radio station Wednesday that not...
Tommie O'Neal inducted into Hall of Fame
The annual Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards ceremony was held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Inductees were introduced by name and cities across the state of Alabama with a summary of reasons for the nominations. Ten were inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, four for the Lifetime Achievement Commendation, and thirteen for Special Awards recipients.
Bicyclist killed in traffic accident
A crash involving a cyclist occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, and has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured, when he was struck while riding his bicycle by a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Shawniquie D. Butler, 31, of Tallassee.
