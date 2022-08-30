Prattville Junior High School has added a new addition to their 8th grade football team. Hartley McCay, 13, is serving as the team’s kicker. This is her first year to play football and she is slated to start for kickoffs, PATs, and field goals. While a superb athlete in her own right within soccer and basketball, Hartley’s plans were to always play football. What may have started off as a joke between a 5 year old and a head coach, has turned out to be reality.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO