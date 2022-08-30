Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Iowan
Iowa City’s Jazzercise center turns over to new owners
It’s not hard to get your groove on during a Jazzercise class when the instructor blasts Lizzo on the speakers and hops into steps with vibrant pep. Mariah Ruyle, new co-owner of Iowa City’s Jazzercise fitness center on Gilbert Street, guided Wednesday’s early morning “DanceMIXX” group through upbeat choreography set to some of today’s most popular songs.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
KCRG.com
Trinity Health now sole owner of MercyOne
Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could...
Bed Bath and Beyond Announces More Store Closings and Layoffs
More store closings and layoffs are coming to Bed Bath and Beyond locations across the country. Axios is reporting that the company plans to close 150 stores and lay off 20% of its workforce. Signs indicated that this may be the New Jersey-based retailer's last chance to turn things around....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run
I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good
Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
Daily Iowan
UI Lecture Committee hosts ‘An Evening with Gabby Douglas’ at Hancher Auditorium
When 2012 Olympic gymnastic all-around gold medalist Gabby Douglas first came to Iowa in 2011, she couldn’t believe what she was seeing out of her airplane window. “I’m originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia,” Douglas said. “When I’m flying over here, I’m like, ‘Where’s the water?’ There’s just corn fields. Where is everything?’”
Heading to Kinnick? Here is Where To Eat After The Game
Cheering the Iowa Hawkeyes on to victory is one of the best things about fall. But doing so can work up quite the appetite! After parking, walking to Kinnick Stadium, walking to your seats, cheering during the game, and then walking back to your car leaves even the most die-hard Hawkeye fan starving! Fortunately for you, Iowa City and Coralville are full of great places to eat on game day. Here are just a few of the highlights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Markets, Festivals, & Concerts — September Events in Eastern Iowa
Even though summer is coming to an end, there is still plenty to look forward to! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern/Central Iowa in September:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines. Purchase tickets HERE. Friday, September 2nd. Iowa River Landing...
KCRG.com
La Porte City Golf Club to close in September
LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The La Porte City Golf & Country Club plans to close, and list the land as farmland, by Sept. 10 unless the community can come up with a plan to save it. The owner made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying many factors...
KCRG.com
Texas Gov. lists Iowa City among destinations for bussing migrants to
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For weeks, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has reportedly been busing hundreds of immigrants from the border to various sanctuary cities. The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. Abbott has bused immigrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. so far.
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Iowan
On the Record: Sept. 2, 2022
In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Carly Dalberg sat down with DI reporters to discuss the latest stories from the week. We will catch up with Daily Iowan news reporter Isabelle Foland, who wrote about staffing shortages in University Housing and CAMBUS. Managing editor Sabine Martin joins the show to talk about Johnson County Remembrance Park. Assistant arts editor Ari Lessard came on the show after writing the DI‘s 80 Hours front about the International Writing Program at the UI. Then we’ll check in with Pregame Editor Austin Hanson to discuss what you can expect from the Hawkeyes as football season kicks off.
Daily Iowan
Iowa cross country sweeps season-opening Hawkeye Invite
The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams kicked off the 2022 season with two victories at the Hawkeye Invite on Friday night at the Ashton Cross Country Course in Iowa City. Iowa placed first overall in men’s and women’s out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Iowa...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man allegedly upset that his beer was stolen arrested for swinging knife around at Shelter House
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly threatening people at Shelter House in Iowa City by swinging and stabbing at people with a knife. 42-year-old Michael Trask of Lexington Drive Northeast was reportedly seen on a surveillance camera with an open pocket knife in his right hand, gesturing the blade towards individuals outside the facility on Southgate Avenue. Persons around Trask flinched back and ran away from him. One ran into Shelter House and told staff to call police because Trask was swinging his knife at people.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of August 30th:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4th at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 7th at 7 p.m. With special...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
KCCI.com
Procession honors fallen Iowa volunteer firefighter
NEW SHARON, Iowa — Dozens of fire trucks and emergency vehicles rolled through New Sharon Thursday to honor Gary DeCook, the Barnes City volunteer firefighter who died unexpectedly Aug. 27. Following the funeral service, the fire trucks led the procession to the cemetery. "You're not just a fireman. You're...
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
KCJJ
IC Police increase school presence at City High after students approached by men last week
The Iowa City Police Department is increasing its presence in and around Iowa City High School after two men reportedly approached multiple students on Friday. The Daily Iowan reports that a student was reportedly approached by two white males on Lucas Street when walking home after school. They allegedly asked if the student wanted to play a game. The student declined and quickly headed home to notify their parents, who contacted police.
Comments / 0