Virginia Beach family among 5 charged in 2020 unemployment fraud scheme
A Virginia Beach family and two inmates in the state prison system are facing federal charges, including conspiracy, in relation to an unemployment fraud scheme that operated partially behind bars during the pandemic.
WUSA
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs execute order to address teacher shortages
On top of the widespread learning loss, schools in our area are also struggling to hire teachers. Governor Youngkin signed an executive directive to speed that up.
Roanoke Legislators Asked To Explain Why Virginians Are Now Forced To Follow California Regulations
As reported here, in late August California voted to ban the sale of all new gas or diesel powered cars and trucks in the Golden State as of 2035. However, there are intermediary steps to gradually force out the sale of such vehicles, beginning in 2026. What is surprising many Virginians, however, is the fact […]
'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law
FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Democrats file FOIA requests on Governor’s out-of-state travel
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats are calling for “full transparency” on the out-of-state travels of Governor Glenn Youngkin. Thursday morning, Democratic Party officials announced they are submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Governor’s Office and the Virginia State Police. Youngkin has been speaking and...
Virginia ABC stores announce holiday hours for Labor Day
ABC stores announced on Friday that all Virginia stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday September 5 in observance of Labor Day.
Eviction moratorium ending causes spike in homelessness in Virginia
According to local agencies, the eviction moratorium that ended in June has caused homelessness to rise in our area.
WJLA
Va. nurse practitioner files lawsuit, says CVS fired her for not providing abortion drugs
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A northern Virginia nurse practitioner filed a lawsuit against the CVS drugstore chain after she claims the company fired her for refusing to provide abortion-inducing pills to customers. Paige Casey filed a lawsuit in Prince William County Virginia Circuit Court against CVS MinuteClinic,...
WSET
Why you could face jail time for harvesting wild ginseng in Virginia
(WSET) — Anyone could go to jail harvesting a threatened species plant here in Virginia. Ginseng is listed as a threatened species in Virginia and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is responsible for regulating ginseng harvest and sales in the Commonwealth. Ginseng is a native...
Leader of Virginia gang was known to FBI ahead of Tappahannock shooting
The leader of a street gang operating in Virginia's rural Northern Neck has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison after selling a firearm to a federal informant.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Governor's Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of those who lost their lives to addiction and encourage recovery and treatment for those still suffering from addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Brunswick County showcased at Municipal Business League meeting
Recently Mrs. Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds attended the Annual Meeting of the Metropolitan Business League at the Boathouse at Sunday Park in Midlothian, Virginia. During the meeting, Brunswick County was showcased as the newest MBL location, as they expand and establish their footprint in rural Southside Virginia. Since January, our county...
Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About
Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Halifax Co. principal remains optimistic about getting Leandro funding
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — Amid first day of school jitters, Principal Lykisa Coby has a lot on her plate. She and others in Halifax County have spent months preparing for Wednesday’s Leandro hearing, a decades-long education funding case that would give her low-wealth district millions of dollars. The...
wfxrtv.com
Two people injured after police shooting in Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two people were brought to a hospital to be treated for their injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Prince William County on Thursday evening. Police say that the shooting took place on Cloverdale Road and Fox Glove Court during an undercover operation involving...
North Carolina teller stole $600K from bank, disappeared for 2 years, then was later arrested for dealing drugs
A head teller of a credit union who stole more than $600,000 from the vault and then vanished for years -- only to be found by police as a blood-covered armed Durham drug dealer in 2021 -- was sentenced in the case Tuesday, officials said.
VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September
Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.
Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
Doctors see more kidney stones in Virginia & North Carolina
You may know that Virginia and North Carolina are located in what's referred to as the "Bible Belt," but did you know that we are also in what's considered the "Stone Belt"?
