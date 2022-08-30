ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, VA

WUSA9

'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law

FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Democrats file FOIA requests on Governor’s out-of-state travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats are calling for “full transparency” on the out-of-state travels of Governor Glenn Youngkin. Thursday morning, Democratic Party officials announced they are submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Governor’s Office and the Virginia State Police. Youngkin has been speaking and...
WSET

Why you could face jail time for harvesting wild ginseng in Virginia

(WSET) — Anyone could go to jail harvesting a threatened species plant here in Virginia. Ginseng is listed as a threatened species in Virginia and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is responsible for regulating ginseng harvest and sales in the Commonwealth. Ginseng is a native...
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor's Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of those who lost their lives to addiction and encourage recovery and treatment for those still suffering from addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day.
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Brunswick County showcased at Municipal Business League meeting

Recently Mrs. Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds attended the Annual Meeting of the Metropolitan Business League at the Boathouse at Sunday Park in Midlothian, Virginia. During the meeting, Brunswick County was showcased as the newest MBL location, as they expand and establish their footprint in rural Southside Virginia. Since January, our county...
Travel Maven

Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About

Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
wfxrtv.com

Two people injured after police shooting in Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two people were brought to a hospital to be treated for their injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Prince William County on Thursday evening. Police say that the shooting took place on Cloverdale Road and Fox Glove Court during an undercover operation involving...
Watchful Eye

VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September

Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
