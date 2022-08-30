Read full article on original website
$3 movies all day Saturday at AMC Classic Statesboro 12
Gavin O’Grady, General Manager of AMC Classic Statesboro 12 movie theater, confirmed to Grice Connect that they are participating in the $3.00 National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. AMC Classic Statesboro 12 is located at 610 Brannen Street in Statesboro behind the Statesboro Mall. O’Grady said all...
Educator and social media star Gerry Brooks will speak in Statesboro Sept. 6
First District RESA in Brooklet will welcome educator and social media star Gerry Brooks for a series of speaking engagements next week. The title of his presentation is Creating Positive Personal Climate and Culture in the Workplace. He will speak at Statesboro High School on Tuesday, September 6, from 9-10:30am....
Venus Morris Griffin to speak at GSU
From the outside looking in, her family looked like they had it all. However, in 2011, Venus Morris Griffin of Augusta, Georgia received a phone call in the middle of the night from a prostitute that changed her life. That is when her world came tumbling down. The call catapulted...
Taste of Downtown returns on Friday September 9
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host their annual Wells Fargo Advisors Taste of Downtown First Friday on September 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Statesboro. This event will highlight Statesboro’s favorite restaurants inside local downtown businesses and feature live music and entertainment. Taste of Downtown...
Good Morning, Statesboro!
Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice.
Daily Photo (8.31.2022)
The old stadium parking lot has been covered in dirt as Georgia Southern lays the foundation for the Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility on August 31. It is expected to be completed by early 2023.
Shanyla “Nyla” Tyson
Miss Shanyla Daimee Tyson, age 16 was called to eternal rest on Monday, September 1, 2022 at Memorial Health Children’s Hospital, Savannah, GA after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County and was being reared in Claxton, GA. She was a 10th grader at Claxton High School where she was a member of the CHS Choir. She was a grade level leader for the house of Amistad.
Scott Marshall named Director of Beverage at Zunzibar
Zunzi’s, the Savannah-based fast-casual concept known for its award-winning sandwiches, is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Marshall to its team as director of beverage for its sister-bar concept, Zunzibar. Marshall is a longtime fixture of Savannah’s bar scene, known for his tenure at Alley Cat Lounge and...
Mrs. Patricia Brannen Blitch
Patricia Ann Brannen Blitch of Statesboro, Ga., passed away at home on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Metter, GA August 6, 1938, and was the second baby and first female ever delivered in the Metter Hospital to the proud parents of Susie Bennett and Hubert “Pat” Brannen. Patricia was the oldest daughter of Pat and Sue. She grew up, went to college, and lived a full life in Statesboro. She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1956 and continued her education at Georgia Teacher’s College before she married her one true love, James “Jimmy” Blitch, in 1958. They would have celebrated their 65th anniversary on September 7th.
Family of fallen Savannah Police Officer speaks on devastating loss
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time, WSAV heard from the family of Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan Jr. He was killed Monday in a crash, while on his way home from work. “Emotions that I would never wish this on anybody, you know, the loss of a child,” said Reginald Brannan, the father […]
2022 Vampire Ball set for October 28
On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 join your fellow creatures of the night as it'll be time to ascend again into Georgia's oldest city for a night like no other!. Grab your capes, sharpen your fangs, dust off your boots and come quench your celebratory appetite as Markster Con's VAMPIRE BALL returns for one evening only (8pm-Midnight, 18+, non-smoking) for a 3rd year.
Save the Date: Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Parade moving from Monday evening to Saturday morning
The most anticipated event of the Statesboro calendar year is right around the corner. It’s the annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair! The fair will take place from Monday October, 17, to Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro has spiced things up for its 60th anniversary and moved...
Ja’Mari Makai Veal
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Infant, Ja’Mari Makai Veal. Little Bubble of Joy Infant, Ja’Mari Makai Veal, of Pembroke, GA., born on January 13, 2022, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his residence.
Gretsch family visits Statesboro; Impact on GS music education will be felt for years to come
The 20-year collaboration between Gretsch Guitars and Fender isn’t the only major affiliation Fred and Dinah Gretsch have to celebrate. In 2021, the Gretsches gave their support and name to the School of Music at Georgia Southern University. “The Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music has been boosted...
FULL GAME: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Effingham County at Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — High school football is in full swing and WSAV is excited to bring you Week 3’s edition of Friday Night Blitz. This week, the Effingham County Rebels visited the Statesboro Blue Devils to battle for the 48th time. Watch the first half in the video player above and the second half […]
Willow Hill Heritage Festival returns this weekend to celebrate school’s legacy
This weekend, the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center will celebrate the 148th anniversary of the Willow Hill School in Portal. Formerly enslaved African Americans started the school in 1874, and the school lasted through emancipation, Jim Crow segregation, and desegregation. The school was in existence for 125 years, which is the longest for any school in Bulloch County.
Free admission Labor Day weekend to Luetta Moore Pool for first 100
Labor Day weekend the first 100 people total entering the Luetta Moore pool will have their $3.00 admission fee covered allowing them to close out the swim season with a splash. Luetta Moore Pool, 585 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Statesboro is winding down their season. This Labor Day...
Savannah Jazz Festival denies firearms-ban policy after gun activist’s latest concern
The gun activist whose complaints may have ended Music Midtown this year has stirred similar but incorrect concerns about the Savannah Jazz Festival banning firearms. The misfire nonetheless shows that gun rights activists remain on the lookout for unlawful weapons bans to test. Held annually in Piedmont Park, Music Midtown...
James Wesley Edenfield
Mr. James Wesley Edenfield, age 51, died Tuesday morning, August 30th 2022 at his home in Statesboro. Wesley was born on May 4th 1971 in Statesboro, GA to Mr. Jack Elton Edenfield and Mrs. Constant Dawson Edenfield. He was raised in Alexandria, VA and attended Hayfield High School, graduating in 1990.
Road Trip from Miami to Savannah, Georgia
Florida is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and with fabulous beaches, theme parks and cities, it's just calling out to be explored. A road trip from Miami to Savannah lets you enjoy the highlights of the Sunshine State, as well as many of Georgia's gems.
