Bulloch County, GA

Grice Connect

$3 movies all day Saturday at AMC Classic Statesboro 12

Gavin O’Grady, General Manager of AMC Classic Statesboro 12 movie theater, confirmed to Grice Connect that they are participating in the $3.00 National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. AMC Classic Statesboro 12 is located at 610 Brannen Street in Statesboro behind the Statesboro Mall. O’Grady said all...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Venus Morris Griffin to speak at GSU

From the outside looking in, her family looked like they had it all. However, in 2011, Venus Morris Griffin of Augusta, Georgia received a phone call in the middle of the night from a prostitute that changed her life. That is when her world came tumbling down. The call catapulted...
AUGUSTA, GA
Grice Connect

Taste of Downtown returns on Friday September 9

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host their annual Wells Fargo Advisors Taste of Downtown First Friday on September 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Statesboro. This event will highlight Statesboro’s favorite restaurants inside local downtown businesses and feature live music and entertainment. Taste of Downtown...
STATESBORO, GA
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
County
Bulloch County, GA
Grice Connect

Good Morning, Statesboro!

Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice.
STATESBORO, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Daily Photo (8.31.2022)

The old stadium parking lot has been covered in dirt as Georgia Southern lays the foundation for the Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility on August 31. It is expected to be completed by early 2023.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Shanyla “Nyla” Tyson

Miss Shanyla Daimee Tyson, age 16 was called to eternal rest on Monday, September 1, 2022 at Memorial Health Children’s Hospital, Savannah, GA after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County and was being reared in Claxton, GA. She was a 10th grader at Claxton High School where she was a member of the CHS Choir. She was a grade level leader for the house of Amistad.
CLAXTON, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Scott Marshall named Director of Beverage at Zunzibar

Zunzi’s, the Savannah-based fast-casual concept known for its award-winning sandwiches, is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Marshall to its team as director of beverage for its sister-bar concept, Zunzibar. Marshall is a longtime fixture of Savannah’s bar scene, known for his tenure at Alley Cat Lounge and...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Patricia Brannen Blitch

Patricia Ann Brannen Blitch of Statesboro, Ga., passed away at home on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Metter, GA August 6, 1938, and was the second baby and first female ever delivered in the Metter Hospital to the proud parents of Susie Bennett and Hubert “Pat” Brannen. Patricia was the oldest daughter of Pat and Sue. She grew up, went to college, and lived a full life in Statesboro. She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1956 and continued her education at Georgia Teacher’s College before she married her one true love, James “Jimmy” Blitch, in 1958. They would have celebrated their 65th anniversary on September 7th.
STATESBORO, GA
connectsavannah.com

2022 Vampire Ball set for October 28

On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 join your fellow creatures of the night as it'll be time to ascend again into Georgia's oldest city for a night like no other!. Grab your capes, sharpen your fangs, dust off your boots and come quench your celebratory appetite as Markster Con's VAMPIRE BALL returns for one evening only (8pm-Midnight, 18+, non-smoking) for a 3rd year.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Ja’Mari Makai Veal

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Infant, Ja’Mari Makai Veal. Little Bubble of Joy Infant, Ja’Mari Makai Veal, of Pembroke, GA., born on January 13, 2022, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his residence.
PEMBROKE, GA
Grice Connect

Willow Hill Heritage Festival returns this weekend to celebrate school’s legacy

This weekend, the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center will celebrate the 148th anniversary of the Willow Hill School in Portal. Formerly enslaved African Americans started the school in 1874, and the school lasted through emancipation, Jim Crow segregation, and desegregation. The school was in existence for 125 years, which is the longest for any school in Bulloch County.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

James Wesley Edenfield

Mr. James Wesley Edenfield, age 51, died Tuesday morning, August 30th 2022 at his home in Statesboro. Wesley was born on May 4th 1971 in Statesboro, GA to Mr. Jack Elton Edenfield and Mrs. Constant Dawson Edenfield. He was raised in Alexandria, VA and attended Hayfield High School, graduating in 1990.
STATESBORO, GA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Miami to Savannah, Georgia

Florida is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and with fabulous beaches, theme parks and cities, it's just calling out to be explored. A road trip from Miami to Savannah lets you enjoy the highlights of the Sunshine State, as well as many of Georgia's gems.
SAVANNAH, GA
Statesboro, GA

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

