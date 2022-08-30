Read full article on original website
Netflix’s ‘Under Her Control,’ also known as La jefa’ (‘The Boss’), is a Spanish-language thriller film. It deals with themes such as immigration, immigrant exploitation, surrogacy, and motherhood. The plot primarily revolves around two women. Self-made millionaire and fashion label owner Beatriz (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón) is an icon of her industry, a more relatable version of Miranda Priestly. Sofía (Cumelén Sanz), an ambitious immigrant from Buenos Aires, idolizes Beatriz. After she gets the chance to intern at Beatriz’s company, Sofía devotes herself to her work and lands a permanent job. But then, she discovers she is pregnant and becomes afraid she will be fired. This is when Beatriz makes her an offer that she can’t refuse. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Under Her Control.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
Netflix’s horror series ‘Devil in Ohio’ revolves around Mae Dodd, a teenage girl who runs away from her family and religious cult to seek security in the household of a psychiatrist named Suzanne Mathis. Mae is hunted by her father Malachi Dodd, the leader of the Lucifer-worshipping cult named Sliocht an Diabhail AKA Devil’s Own.
Netflix and CBC Gem’s ‘Fakes’ is a stylish and funny crime comedy series. Set in Vancouver, Canada, the story follows Zoe Christensen (Emilija Baranac) and Rebecca “Becca” Li (Jennifer Tong), high school students who have been best friends since childhood. After realizing they can make pretty realistic fake IDs, the girls venture into a life of crime. While it predictably has its share of dangers, the girls have more fun than ever. Soon enough, they establish one of the largest fake ID empires in North America.
A lot can happen over the course of one night, and no one knows it better than the characters in ‘Collateral’ (2004). The film follows the story of Max, a cab driver, who impresses the people in his backseat by getting them to their destination as fast as possible. He knows all possible routes to a destination, judging which would be the best one to take, even if the passenger suggests otherwise. The fact that he is so good at his job makes Vincent hire Max for the rest of the night to help him get in time for four more stops, before dropping him off at the airport. Max accepts the offer, not knowing that Vincent is actually a hitman. Being in close proximity to such a dangerous person leads Max to some very tricky situations, but in the end, things happen in a way that seemed to have been foreshadowed in the beginning. Here, we analyze what the ending means for the characters of the film. SPOILERS AHEAD.
In the tenth episode of ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ season 2 titled ‘Ring and Girlfriend,’ Kazuya and Ruka share a long kiss. Meanwhile, as soon as Kazuya’s grandmother gets a chance, she gives Mizuhara a wedding ring that has been passed down for two generations in the Kinoshita family. However, Kazuya does not want to drag Mizuhara and Ruka through any more trouble therefore he decides to end things with Mizuhara in front of his family. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ or ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ season 2 episode 10. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
Because of the setting and certain aspects of the narrative, Peacock’s ‘The Resort’ can’t escape the comparison with ‘The White Lotus,’ even though the two shows can’t be more different. If ‘The White Lotus’ is a brutal satire on 21st-century life, ‘The Resort’ is actually a breezy ride through magic realism. The latter has two distinctive timelines. In 2022, Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti) arrive in Yucatán, Mexico, to celebrate their 10th anniversary. After an accident, Emma discovers an old phone in the jungle and realizes it belongs to Sam Knowlston (Skyler Gisondo), a young man who went missing 15 years ago, along with another tourist, Violet Thompson (Nina Bloomgarden). The narrative shifts back and forth between the two timelines as both groups try to find the mysterious pasaje, mentioned in the book ‘La Desilusión Del Tiempo’ by Illán Iberra.
Based on the eponymous novel by Daria Polatin, Netflix’s horror series ‘Devil in Ohio’ revolves around Mae Dodd, a teenage girl who runs away from a religious cult that worships Lucifer. Psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis treats Mae and eventually becomes her guardian until she finds a foster home. Created by Polatin, the series progresses through the consequences of Mae’s attempts to break away from the cult’s influence, which includes the life-threatening dangers the Mathis family encounters. The enthralling series ends with astounding revelations and developments that are guaranteed to leave several unanswered questions behind in the minds of the viewers. Let us try to answer them for you! SPOILERS AHEAD.
