The California Highway Patrol will implement a maximum enforcement period beginning Friday in anticipation of increased traffic generated during Labor Day weekend. The Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) begins on Sept. 2 at 6:01 p.m. and ends on Sept. 5 at 11:59 p.m. in an annual effort to get intoxicated motorists off the county's roadways. All available CHP officers will be on duty to assist motorists, and scout for traffic violations, including intoxicated drivers.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO