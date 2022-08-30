Read full article on original website
Gov. Gavin Newsom endorses Ammar Campa-Najjar for Chula Vista Mayor
California Governor Gavin Newsome and Senator Alex Padilla endorse Ammar Campa-Najjar for Mayor of the city of Chula Vista. Governor Newsom recently released a statement expressing his support for Ammar Campa-Najjar, labeling him as a key figure for the future of political leaders. “I’m proud to endorse Ammar Campa-Najjar for...
CHP to implement maximum enforcement during Labor Day weekend
The California Highway Patrol will implement a maximum enforcement period beginning Friday in anticipation of increased traffic generated during Labor Day weekend. The Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) begins on Sept. 2 at 6:01 p.m. and ends on Sept. 5 at 11:59 p.m. in an annual effort to get intoxicated motorists off the county's roadways. All available CHP officers will be on duty to assist motorists, and scout for traffic violations, including intoxicated drivers.
