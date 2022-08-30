ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gov. Gavin Newsom endorses Ammar Campa-Najjar for Chula Vista Mayor

California Governor Gavin Newsome and Senator Alex Padilla endorse Ammar Campa-Najjar for Mayor of the city of Chula Vista. Governor Newsom recently released a statement expressing his support for Ammar Campa-Najjar, labeling him as a key figure for the future of political leaders. “I’m proud to endorse Ammar Campa-Najjar for...
CHULA VISTA, CA
CHP to implement maximum enforcement during Labor Day weekend

The California Highway Patrol will implement a maximum enforcement period beginning Friday in anticipation of increased traffic generated during Labor Day weekend. The Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) begins on Sept. 2 at 6:01 p.m. and ends on Sept. 5 at 11:59 p.m. in an annual effort to get intoxicated motorists off the county's roadways. All available CHP officers will be on duty to assist motorists, and scout for traffic violations, including intoxicated drivers.
CALIFORNIA STATE

