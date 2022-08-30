ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

worldanimalnews.com

Criminal Charges Against SeaWorld Sought After Violent Orca Attack Was Caught On Video In San Diego, California

In the letter, PETA explains that attacks of this kind are rare in wild orca populations and that when they do occur, orcas can flee from conflict to avoid injury. However, SeaWorld’s barren tanks prevent the animals from making that evasive move, as well as from participating in natural forms of behavior, including foraging and diving. PETA also contends that SeaWorld knowingly houses incompatible orcas together, putting the animals at risk of severe injury and under constant stress.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Hundreds of rescued beagles arrive to San Diego

Over a hundred beagles entered the care of the San Diego Humane Society on Wednesday in a large-scale rescue effort that extracted nearly 4,000 beagles from a Virginia-based company that breeds and sells animals for use in scientific testing. The rescued beagles arrived on Aug. 31 through a Greater Goods...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
etxview.com

In San Diego, four public safety employees made $200k plus in overtime in 2021

(The Center Square) - Four employees in the city of San Diego fire department made $200,000 plus in overtime in 2021 and were the highest paid employees in the city. A police officer was the highest paid in the city in 2021 with gross pay of $359,138 including $219,805 in overtime. Another police officer made $345,337 with $212,995 in overtime.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegodowntownnews.com

Health, safety concerns for transgender woman held without bail

A local transgender woman, Nikki Yach, is being held in jail for the duration of her trial for violence at a demonstration in Pacific Beach in early 2021. At a bail hearing on Aug. 19 in San Diego Superior Court, the judge asked Deputy District Attorney Mackenzie Harvey to prove why Yach should be held without bail for the entire trial and Yach’s attorney, Jerry Leahy, to demonstrate what bail was within her means to pay but would still provide an incentive to show up to court.
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Seaworld San Diego#Orcas#Sea World
oc-breeze.com

Carlsbad man convicted of multiple armed robberies

Benjamin Robert Laubbacher of Carlsbad pleaded guilty in federal court today, admitting that he committed six robberies of grocery stores and other businesses during a 15-day period in 2021, including several heists where he displayed a handgun. In his plea agreement, Laubbacher admitted to robbing a CVS pharmacy, a Bath...
CARLSBAD, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Body wrapped in an 'unknown material' found on the side of the road in California

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities reportedly found a wrapped body on the side of the road that has since been identified. According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 25 shortly after 7 a.m., San Marcos Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in Unincorporated Escondido to a report of a deceased body found. At the scene, deputies reportedly discovered the body wrapped in an "unknown material."
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego behind bars: Which areas are hit hardest by mass incarceration?

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

