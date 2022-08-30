Read full article on original website
worldanimalnews.com
Criminal Charges Against SeaWorld Sought After Violent Orca Attack Was Caught On Video In San Diego, California
In the letter, PETA explains that attacks of this kind are rare in wild orca populations and that when they do occur, orcas can flee from conflict to avoid injury. However, SeaWorld’s barren tanks prevent the animals from making that evasive move, as well as from participating in natural forms of behavior, including foraging and diving. PETA also contends that SeaWorld knowingly houses incompatible orcas together, putting the animals at risk of severe injury and under constant stress.
chulavistatoday.com
Two Men Sentenced to Prison for Participating in Nationwide Grandparent Scam
A federal judge sentenced two men to nine years and two years in prison for their role in a large-scale criminal enterprise that swindled over $300,000 from ten elderly victims in San Diego County. Timothy Ingram, 30, of North Hollywood, California, and 46-year-old Joaquin Lopez of Hollywood, Florida, were sentenced...
chulavistatoday.com
Hundreds of rescued beagles arrive to San Diego
Over a hundred beagles entered the care of the San Diego Humane Society on Wednesday in a large-scale rescue effort that extracted nearly 4,000 beagles from a Virginia-based company that breeds and sells animals for use in scientific testing. The rescued beagles arrived on Aug. 31 through a Greater Goods...
Lucas the penguin shows off his new prosthetic shoes at San Diego Zoo
Get your strut on, beautiful little man.
NBC San Diego
Ex-Marine Captured in El Salvador Pleads Not Guilty in Girlfriend's San Diego Murder
The former U.S. Marine who was arrested in El Salvador after landing on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted Fugitives pleaded not guilty on Friday to the murder of his girlfriend – more than six years after she was found dead in an Allied Gardens apartment. Raymond "RJ"...
California under warnings for extreme heat, fire threats
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Excessive heat and red flag warnings are in effect for much of California this weekend, as the state battles several blazes amid scorching temperatures. Record-high temperatures could be set this Labor Day weekend, from San Diego to Los Angeles and up into Sacramento.
etxview.com
In San Diego, four public safety employees made $200k plus in overtime in 2021
(The Center Square) - Four employees in the city of San Diego fire department made $200,000 plus in overtime in 2021 and were the highest paid employees in the city. A police officer was the highest paid in the city in 2021 with gross pay of $359,138 including $219,805 in overtime. Another police officer made $345,337 with $212,995 in overtime.
sandiegodowntownnews.com
Health, safety concerns for transgender woman held without bail
A local transgender woman, Nikki Yach, is being held in jail for the duration of her trial for violence at a demonstration in Pacific Beach in early 2021. At a bail hearing on Aug. 19 in San Diego Superior Court, the judge asked Deputy District Attorney Mackenzie Harvey to prove why Yach should be held without bail for the entire trial and Yach’s attorney, Jerry Leahy, to demonstrate what bail was within her means to pay but would still provide an incentive to show up to court.
kusi.com
Domestic violence survivor fights to legally retake home from squatters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A domestic violence survivor has a new fight on her hands. After the man abusing her was taken away by police – he continues to terrorize her by allowing squatters to live in the home they shared. KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries has her story in...
San Diego surgeon pleads guilty to taking millions in bribes from former Long Beach hospital owner
A San Diego neurosurgeon could face jail time after he pleaded guilty to accepting millions in bribes to perform spinal surgeries at a now-closed Long Beach hospital. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and to violate the federal Anti-Kickback statute, the Department of Justice […]
oc-breeze.com
Carlsbad man convicted of multiple armed robberies
Benjamin Robert Laubbacher of Carlsbad pleaded guilty in federal court today, admitting that he committed six robberies of grocery stores and other businesses during a 15-day period in 2021, including several heists where he displayed a handgun. In his plea agreement, Laubbacher admitted to robbing a CVS pharmacy, a Bath...
Scorching heat at Snapdragon Stadium forces fans out of seats and into shade, some in need of medical aid
SAN DIEGO — It was supposed to be a day of celebrating the opening of Snapdragon Stadium. But the scorching heat forced fans out of their seats and into the shade, several in need of medical attention due to heat-related illnesses. Temperatures reached 100 degrees at kick-off, as the...
19-year-old stabbed to death near Imperial Beach pier
A 19-year-old man was killed in a stabbing near the Imperial Beach pier, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
Murder suspect apprehended near US-Mexico border
A person suspected of murder in San Jose was apprehended Friday in the San Diego area, authorities said.
kusi.com
KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon takes flight with United States Coast Guard Sector San Diego
The United States Coast Guard Sector San Diego took KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon up in the sky on the MH-60 Tango to get a first-hand look at the areas they serve and protect in San Diego. Lieutenant Tara Strauss was one of the pilots and she says, “Everyday on the job is a new day and it’s so rewarding”
Body wrapped in an 'unknown material' found on the side of the road in California
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities reportedly found a wrapped body on the side of the road that has since been identified. According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 25 shortly after 7 a.m., San Marcos Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in Unincorporated Escondido to a report of a deceased body found. At the scene, deputies reportedly discovered the body wrapped in an "unknown material."
South Bay Trolley, Bus Riders Warned of 5 Months of Exposure to Passenger with Tuberculosis
San Diego County on Thursday announced that a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System in the South Bay has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis. As a result, the county Health and Human Services Agency is working with MTS officials to notify individuals who possibly were exposed. Riders using the...
Man Wanted in Shooting Death of Woman in San Jose Arrested at Border
Authorities arrested a murder suspect near the border early Friday after being notified that he may be headed for Mexico. The California Highway Patrol intercepted the suspect, wanted in connection with a shooting late Thursday in San Jose, at 7:36 a.m., according to CHP information officer Jesse Matias. That was...
In lawsuit over distance learning, parents accuse San Diego County schools of violating Constitution
The plaintiffs include five parents who have previously sued over what they argue was inadequate instruction during schools' pandemic closures.
San Diego behind bars: Which areas are hit hardest by mass incarceration?
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
