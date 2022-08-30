Read full article on original website
Related
chulavistatoday.com
Saturday and Sunday: Check out these events happening in Chula Vista today and tomorrow!
It's a beautiful Saturday to get out and enjoy quality time with your loved ones here in the Southbay. Here are three events happening today that you or a loved one could be interested in. 1. First Saturdays Summer Skate Jam. Sat, Sep 3, 6:00 PM - Sunset View Park.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista Break Record-High Temperatures
San Diego and Chula Vista set record-high temperatures today, according to the National Weather Service. San Diego's high temperature of 95 on Saturday broke the 1998 record high of 92, while Chula Vista's high of 96 broke the 1955 record high of 94. The heat wave over San Diego County was forecast to continue into next week except at the highest mountain elevations, the NWS said.
chulavistatoday.com
Seven drivers cited at Chula Vista Checkpoint
Chula Vista police issued citations to seven motorists during a weekend checkpoint for driving without a license or with a suspended license. The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight at the 300 Block of East H street, according to CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina. Thousands traveled through the checkpoint, but nobody was arrested for driving under the influence.
chulavistatoday.com
County identified Infectious tuberculosis case in South Bay MTS passanger
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency identified a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System in the south bay diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis(TB), the agency announced Thursday. County health officials are working with MTS officials to notify those who were possibly exposed and advise those impacted to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chulavistatoday.com
Two Men Sentenced to Prison for Participating in Nationwide Grandparent Scam
A federal judge sentenced two men to nine years and two years in prison for their role in a large-scale criminal enterprise that swindled over $300,000 from ten elderly victims in San Diego County. Timothy Ingram, 30, of North Hollywood, California, and 46-year-old Joaquin Lopez of Hollywood, Florida, were sentenced...
chulavistatoday.com
CHP to implement maximum enforcement during Labor Day weekend
The California Highway Patrol will implement a maximum enforcement period beginning Friday in anticipation of increased traffic generated during Labor Day weekend. The Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) begins on Sept. 2 at 6:01 p.m. and ends on Sept. 5 at 11:59 p.m. in an annual effort to get intoxicated motorists off the county's roadways. All available CHP officers will be on duty to assist motorists, and scout for traffic violations, including intoxicated drivers.
chulavistatoday.com
County official urges residents to take safety precautions amid dangerous heat conditions
San Diego County officials urged residents to take precautionary measures if an emergency disaster strikes, as the region is under an extreme heat warning with dangerously hot conditions. San Diego County Board Chair Nathan Fletcher, Supervisor Joel Anderson, CAL FIRE, County Fire Chief Ray Tony Meacham, and San Diego County...
chulavistatoday.com
CA Attorney general warns against price gouging during labor day weekend
California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert warning of price gouging during the state of emergency as extreme heat scorches the state. The state’s top attorney encourages residents to be proactive about protecting themselves and their health during the heat wave by limiting their time outside, staying hydrated, and knowing about the signs of heat stroke.
Comments / 0