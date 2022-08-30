ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego, Chula Vista Break Record-High Temperatures

San Diego and Chula Vista set record-high temperatures today, according to the National Weather Service. San Diego's high temperature of 95 on Saturday broke the 1998 record high of 92, while Chula Vista's high of 96 broke the 1955 record high of 94. The heat wave over San Diego County was forecast to continue into next week except at the highest mountain elevations, the NWS said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Seven drivers cited at Chula Vista Checkpoint

Chula Vista police issued citations to seven motorists during a weekend checkpoint for driving without a license or with a suspended license. The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight at the 300 Block of East H street, according to CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina. Thousands traveled through the checkpoint, but nobody was arrested for driving under the influence.
CHULA VISTA, CA
County identified Infectious tuberculosis case in South Bay MTS passanger

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency identified a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System in the south bay diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis(TB), the agency announced Thursday. County health officials are working with MTS officials to notify those who were possibly exposed and advise those impacted to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CHP to implement maximum enforcement during Labor Day weekend

The California Highway Patrol will implement a maximum enforcement period beginning Friday in anticipation of increased traffic generated during Labor Day weekend. The Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) begins on Sept. 2 at 6:01 p.m. and ends on Sept. 5 at 11:59 p.m. in an annual effort to get intoxicated motorists off the county's roadways. All available CHP officers will be on duty to assist motorists, and scout for traffic violations, including intoxicated drivers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CA Attorney general warns against price gouging during labor day weekend

California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert warning of price gouging during the state of emergency as extreme heat scorches the state. The state’s top attorney encourages residents to be proactive about protecting themselves and their health during the heat wave by limiting their time outside, staying hydrated, and knowing about the signs of heat stroke.
CALIFORNIA STATE

