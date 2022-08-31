ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Leaguer who suffered severe head injury leaves the hospital

By Simrin Singh
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson, who suffered a serious head injury from falling off his bunk bed two weeks ago, was set to be discharged from a Pennsylvania hospital and return home Tuesday, according to an Instagram account that has been providing updates on the 12-year-old's condition.

"Nancy and Easton will officially be leaving Danville, PA and heading to Salt Lake City, UT tomorrow!" the Monday post said. "While this is a great step forward, it's bitter sweet leaving behind the people that have put their heart and souls into Easton's recovery."

The account also posted a video of Oliverson thanking his followers for their support throughout his recovery journey.

"Thank you for all of the prayers," he said. "Please keep praying for me as I continue to get better. I know the prayers and blessings have worked, and that heavenly Father is blessing me."

Oliverson, who goes by Tank, was in Pennsylvania to participate in the Little League World Series with his team the Snow Canyon Little League when he fractured his skull on Aug. 14. He was airlifted to Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital, where he was taken into surgery to stop a brain bleed, the account explained .

After the surgery, Oliverson showed improvement every step of the way, responding to touch, regaining his appetite, walking and writing his name. On Friday, doctors successfully put his skull cap back in.

"We are continually impressed by his progress, and proud of him for pushing through this challenge to the best of his ability," an earlier Instagram post said.

Oliverson's story has gotten the attention of many athletes and sports teams, who have sent him messages and packages. The Little Leaguer heard from his favorite baseball player, Los Angeles Dodger Mookie Betts , as well as Angels star Mike Trout , New York Yankees player Matt Carpenter and more.

The Monday post also thanked Oliverson's doctors.

"They have executed each step in Easton's journey from the first night until now with love, precision, intelligence, and care," the account wrote. "We have, and will always have the utmost respect for these two men."

It added that while Oliverson is on the mend, his family and friends still requested prayers for the rest of his recovery.

"The amount of progress that he's made in such a small time is truly extraordinary and inspiring," the post said. "While Tank is making great strides, he still has a long road ahead of him. Please keep praying! We love you all!"

