Washington State

AG Ferguson announces Assistant Attorney General Morgan Damerow as new Open Government Ombuds

OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today he has selected Assistant Attorney General Morgan Damerow as the Attorney General’s Office Open Government Ombuds. State open government laws exist to promote democracy and ensure that the government is transparent to the individuals it serves. To hold government accountable, the public must be able to stay informed of their government’s activities and how it is exercising the powers they have given to it.
WSGC Adds Members to Leadership Team

The Washington State Gambling Commission is pleased to announce the addition of a new member of our leadership team, and the promotion of a long-time agency leader. Wilson joins us as Deputy Director on September 6, 2022. brings experience in strategic leadership, leading multi-disciplinary teams, and developing and implementing diverse and inclusive workplace programs. He joins WSGC after serving as the senior military advisor to the Adjutant General, Alaska National Guard and the Commissioner, Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs overseeing the readiness, effective utilization, professional growth, and welfare for military forces assigned in the state of Alaska.
WDFW seeks public input on rules for vessels operating near Southern Resident killer whales to inform legislative report

OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is looking for public feedback on rules for recreational boaters and commercial whale watching operators intended to support endangered Southern Resident killer whale recovery. In 2019, Senate Bill 5577 changed how close boaters can get to Southern Resident orcas...
Be safe this Labor Day weekend and National Preparedness Month

OLYMPIA – As we head into Labor Day weekend, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) encourages everyone to keep health and safety in mind. For many, Labor Day weekend is not only a celebration of our workforce and labor movement. It’s also an opportunity to gather and enjoy the summer season as it draws to a close.
Thursday, September 1

Young transit riders in most of Washington won’t pay their bus fares today or any day until they turn 19, as agencies across the state pivot toward providing free rides for people 18 and under. The shift is one piece of a massive 16-year, nearly $17 billion transportation funding measure passed mostly along party lines during the 2022 legislative session in Olympia. While the package included billions in new spending on roads and highways, Democratic lawmakers set aside more than $3 billion for transit in the state, over the opposition of the minority Republicans. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Daniel Kim)
