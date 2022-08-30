Read full article on original website
wa.gov
AG Ferguson announces Assistant Attorney General Morgan Damerow as new Open Government Ombuds
OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today he has selected Assistant Attorney General Morgan Damerow as the Attorney General’s Office Open Government Ombuds. State open government laws exist to promote democracy and ensure that the government is transparent to the individuals it serves. To hold government accountable, the public must be able to stay informed of their government’s activities and how it is exercising the powers they have given to it.
wa.gov
WSGC Adds Members to Leadership Team
The Washington State Gambling Commission is pleased to announce the addition of a new member of our leadership team, and the promotion of a long-time agency leader. Wilson joins us as Deputy Director on September 6, 2022. brings experience in strategic leadership, leading multi-disciplinary teams, and developing and implementing diverse and inclusive workplace programs. He joins WSGC after serving as the senior military advisor to the Adjutant General, Alaska National Guard and the Commissioner, Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs overseeing the readiness, effective utilization, professional growth, and welfare for military forces assigned in the state of Alaska.
wa.gov
WDVA Program Continues to Address Veteran Suicide - A Message from Your WDVA Director - Suicide Prevention Month
Suicide prevention for our Veterans, Service Members, and their families is a high priority for WDVA. One suicide is one too many and the need for our communities to come together has never been more important. Since 2019, WDVA’s Suicide Prevention program has worked tirelessly to provide aid to those...
wa.gov
WDFW seeks public input on rules for vessels operating near Southern Resident killer whales to inform legislative report
OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is looking for public feedback on rules for recreational boaters and commercial whale watching operators intended to support endangered Southern Resident killer whale recovery. In 2019, Senate Bill 5577 changed how close boaters can get to Southern Resident orcas...
wa.gov
Be safe this Labor Day weekend and National Preparedness Month
OLYMPIA – As we head into Labor Day weekend, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) encourages everyone to keep health and safety in mind. For many, Labor Day weekend is not only a celebration of our workforce and labor movement. It’s also an opportunity to gather and enjoy the summer season as it draws to a close.
wa.gov
Thursday, September 1
Young transit riders in most of Washington won’t pay their bus fares today or any day until they turn 19, as agencies across the state pivot toward providing free rides for people 18 and under. The shift is one piece of a massive 16-year, nearly $17 billion transportation funding measure passed mostly along party lines during the 2022 legislative session in Olympia. While the package included billions in new spending on roads and highways, Democratic lawmakers set aside more than $3 billion for transit in the state, over the opposition of the minority Republicans. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Daniel Kim)
wa.gov
Salmon fishing to close on Columbia River mainstem from Buoy 10 to Bonneville Dam
OLYMPIA – With Chinook salmon catches trending well above expectation, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon announced today that the lower Columbia River from Bonneville Dam to Buoy 10 (including the Camas Slough) will close to salmon fishing beginning Friday, Sept. 2. Fishery managers with the Washington Department of...
