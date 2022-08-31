Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
theScore
Wild trade Kulikov to Ducks for future considerations
The Minnesota Wild dealt defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations. Kulikov is under contract for the upcoming season with a pact carrying a $2.25-million cap hit, according to CapFriendly. With the trade, Minnesota cleared a roster spot to give highly touted blue-line prospect Calen Addison a...
theScore
Hischier: Devils 'can surprise' and make playoffs this season
The New Jersey Devils have missed the playoffs for four consecutive campaigns, but captain Nico Hischier is confident his young squad can make the jump this season. "I do believe. I think we can surprise," the 23-year-old said during a recent interview with NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "I do believe we have a good team, and I'm excited if we stay all healthy to see how dangerous we can be."
theScore
Ranking NHL teams by tiers: The bottom 16
This is the first installment of a two-part series ranking all 32 NHL teams by tiers for the 2022-23 season. Part 2, which addresses the top 16 teams, will be published Sunday. This exercise is conducted after the dust has settled on the draft and free agency but before training...
theScore
Canucks extend J.T. Miller on 7-year deal
The Vancouver Canucks announced they've signed J.T. Miller to a new seven-year pact carrying an average annual value of $8 million. Miller is already under contract for the upcoming season with a $5.25-million cap hit. Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford explained why the club gave Miller - who'll...
theScore
Jets sign Gagner to 1-year contract
The Winnipeg Jets have signed veteran center Sam Gagner to a one-year contract worth $750,000, the team announced Friday. Gagner has spent the last two-plus seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. In 2021-22, he notched 31 points in 81 games while averaging 13 minutes per contest and winning 46.7% of his draws.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
theScore
Stars sign Oettinger to 3-year, $12M contract
The Dallas Stars have signed restricted free-agent goaltender Jake Oettinger to a three-year contract worth $4 million per season, the team announced Thursday. "Jake's performance spoke for itself last season," said general manager Jim Nill. "He has elite physical ability and presence in the net, while also exhibiting phenomenal mental strength in high-pressure situations. Jake's poise and character off the ice have made him a leader in our locker room.
theScore
NBA Podcast: Breaking down the Mitchell trade, and modern tactical trends
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. The strengths and weaknesses of a Mitchell-Garland backcourt. The defensive insulation provided by Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The spotlight on Isaac Okoro. Can Cleveland win without wings?. Why this trade...
theScore
Report: Jazz trade Mitchell to Cavs for package including Sexton
The Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Sexton, who was a restricted free agent, agreed to a four-year, $72-million contract via sign-and-trade...
theScore
Twitter reacts to Cavaliers' blockbuster trade for Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers ended the long-standing Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes Thursday. The Cavs acquired the Utah Jazz star in a blockbuster trade for a massive haul that included Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks, and two pick swaps. Twitter had lots to say about the trade, given how...
theScore
Celtics' Gallinari diagnosed with torn ACL
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari was diagnosed with a torn ACL, the team announced. Gallinari injured his left knee while playing for Italy on Saturday in a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia. It was initially believed he had suffered a torn meniscus until he received further evaluation with the Celtics, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
theScore
Zaidi: Giants would 'love' to have Pederson back in 2023
The San Francisco Giants are hoping their partnership with All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson lasts more than one season. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed the club and Pederson have discussed a new deal to keep the 30-year-old in the Bay Area beyond the 2022 campaign. "We'd love to...
theScore
Report: Nuggets hire Miller for G League coaching job
The Denver Nuggets are finalizing a deal to hire former point guard Andre Miller as the new coach of their G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Miller played 17 NBA seasons, including six with the Nuggets from 2003-2006 and from 2011-2014. He's fourth in...
theScore
Giants acquire former top prospect Brinson from Astros
The San Francisco Giants acquired outfielder Lewis Brinson from the Houston Astros, the Giants announced Thursday. San Francisco sent cash considerations to the Astros in the deal. Brinson was also selected to the active major-league roster. The post-deadline deal for the former top prospect is allowed because Brinson wasn't on...
theScore
Rockets to retire Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes' No. 44
The Houston Rockets will retire Elvin Hayes' No. 44 during halftime of their contest against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 18, team owner Tilman Fertitta announced Wednesday. The Rockets will be debuting their Classic Edition jerseys that same evening. The uniforms pay tribute to the franchise's brief time in San Diego, where Hayes played during part of his tenure with the organization.
theScore
Report: Jazz shopping remaining veterans
The Utah Jazz are engaged in trade discussions that involve forward Bojan Bogdanovic, point guard Mike Conley, and combo guard Jordan Clarkson, sources told The Athletic's Tony Jones. Utah traded three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell on Thursday to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three...
theScore
Raptors sign wing Josh Jackson
The Toronto Raptors announced the signing of forward Josh Jackson on Wednesday. The move comes after the Raptors waived wing Svi Mykhailiuk on Monday. Jackson's deal with the Raptors is non-guaranteed, Sportsnet's Blake Murphy reports. The 25-year-old split time between the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings last season, averaging 5.7...
NBA・
