Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
'Two Kids 'Shot' By Father While Asleep In Bed, After Mother Left Home'InsiderTampa, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gave the NFL world one of the wildest and most viral moments in recent memory last season when he shockingly took off his jersey and waved to the fans while leaving the field during a game against the New York Jets. The ordeal forced head coach Bruce Arians into an awkward position – one he still remembers today.
TAMPA ― Ten Bucs players are as old as Tom Brady’s NFL career. It’s fair to say that there will be plenty of old timers’ games played in Tampa Bay this season. Experience can be an asset. But players typically don’t become more productive and less injured as the sand runs out of their professional hourglass. The Bucs have the oldest 53-man roster in the NFL at 27.1 years.
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays added hot-hitting rookie infielder Jonathan Aranda and veteran reliever Matt Wisler Thursday as rosters league-wide expanded from 26 to 28. Aranda, 24, hit .318 at Triple-A Durham with 18 homers, 85 RBIs and a .915 OPS. He will give the Rays a left-handed bat off the bench, another starting option at first base and the ability to play second, third and the corner outfield spots.
The South Florida Bulls and the BYU Cougars will face off at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Raymond James Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-10 year, the Bulls are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. On the other hand, after a 10-3 record last season and an appearance in the Independence Bowl, BYU is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tampa. The Seffner Christian Academy football team will have a game with Carrollwood Day School on September 01, 2022, 13:00:00. The Cambridge Christian School football team will have a game with Berkeley Preparatory School on September 01, 2022, 13:30:00.
