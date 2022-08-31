Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Goalie Depth Offers Interesting Scenarios This Season
The New York Rangers have the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy winner as the league’s best goalie in Igor Shesterkin, and if healthy, he’ll play the bulk of the 2022-23 season. They signed Jaroslav Halak during the offseason, and he should slot in as the regular backup. With the addition of Louis Domingue of “spicy pork and broccoli fame,” the third spot is likely his. However, a couple of goalies will be nipping at Domingue’s heels to secure their spot as the Rangers’ third goaltender to possibly see some time in the NHL if Shesterkin or Halak are out. Plus, with Halak’s age, you never know what will happen. Let’s break down the Blueshirts’ situation at netminder after Shesterkin.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Should Trade for Rangers’ Nils Lundqvist
According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the New York Rangers are actively looking to trade “frustrated” defenseman Nils Lundkvist:. The Rangers are engaged in an accelerated effort to trade Nils Lundkvist after being notified that the 22-year-old Swedish defenseman is unlikely to report to camp in the absence of a deal, The Post has been told by multiple sources.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Detroit Red Wings
The 2021-22 season will always be remembered in Detroit as the year Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond arrived on the scene. The rookie duo made the Red Wings fun to watch and somewhat competitive again after a few miserable seasons, although it wasn’t enough for the team to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Hawks prospect rankings: Top 12 going into 2022-23 season
The calendar has officially flipped to September, which means hockey season is right around the corner. Hard to believe, but training camp will be here before you know it. The Blackhawks are in the beginning stages of a full-scale rebuild, so the expectations going into the 2022-23 season will clearly be different than in years past. A lot of the attention will be on player development and how the pipeline is progressing.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Miller agrees to seven-year, $56 million contract extension with Canucks
Forward could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. J.T. Miller agreed to a seven-year, $56 million contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. It has an average annual value of $8 million. The 29-year-old forward has one season remaining on a five-year, $26.25 million contract ($5.25 million...
NHL
Former Jet Stempniak turns focus to player development
39-year-old explains how two former Jets helped shaped his career. Lee Stempniak's time in Winnipeg was short, but that doesn't mean the city - and those who played in it - didn't have an impact on him. Yes, he still thinks about the goal he scored in Game 3 against...
The Hockey Writers
Devils on Right Track to Becoming Next Avalanche
The NHL has historically proven to be a copycat league. Every spring, the Stanley Cup is lifted, and 31 general managers and coaches begin taking notes to see what they can learn and adapt to their own team. The New Jersey Devils are a team that is following the Colorado Avalanche’s blueprint and are slowly working towards becoming legitimate playoff contenders.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Pittsburgh Penguins
The Detroit Red Wings have had an extremely eventful summer, but general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman still has a good amount of cap space to work with. As a result, he will be in a position where he could make more additions to his roster before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. When looking at teams who he should consider doing business with, the Pittsburgh Penguins stand out. They are low in cap space and could be willing to make a move before the season begins. Let’s look at three players who the Red Wings should target from Pittsburgh.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
3 questions facing the St. Louis Blues
NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Here are 3 of NHL.com's important questions facing the St. Louis Blues. 1. Can Jordan Binnington be counted on?. Binnington was 18-14-4 with a 3.13 goals-against average and .901 save percentage...
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Yandle, Subban, Cassidy & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the lack of depth on the back end to begin the 2022-23 season has sparked some talk about bringing a defenseman to camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO), perhaps Keith Yandle or P.K. Subban . Meanwhile, Keltie Jeri Leon will be attending camp this fall on a PTO of his own. Last but not least, former head coach Bruce Cassidy gave his thoughts on Jake DeBrusk rescinding his trade request.
FOX Sports
Anaheim Ducks acquire D Dmitry Kulikov from Minnesota
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in a trade for future considerations. The 31-year-old Kulikov had seven goals and 17 assists with a plus-23 rating over 80 games last season for the Wild, who signed the Russian to a two-year contract as a free agent last summer.
NHL
St. Louis Blues fantasy projections for 2022-23
Tarasenko among top 10 right wings; Buchnevich, Kyrou potential bargains. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the St. Louis Blues. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
NHL
Seattle Kraken fantasy projections for 2022-23
Burakovsky can thrive with larger role; Dunn sleeper pick on first power play. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Seattle Kraken. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY...
NHL
After breakthrough season, Jason Robertson needs himself a new contract
Like Jake Oettinger, Robertson is a restricted free agent entering the 2022-23 campaign. 2021-22 stats: 41 goals, 38 assists and 79 points in 74 games. Contract: Restricted free agent in need of a new contract. Performance evaluation. Robertson took a huge step in 2021-22, going from a rookie of the...
NHL
BLOG: Samorukov looking to continue his stay in Edmonton
EDMONTON, AB - Dmitri Samorukov made Edmonton his home in the offseason and heading into Oilers Training Camp, he's hoping to make that move permanent. "The summer was really good. It was sunny in Edmonton and that was really enjoyable," Samorukov said on Tuesday following an informal skate at the Downtown Community Arena. "I've spent some good time here and put in some work. The season's coming, so it's an exciting time."
NHL
Top prospects for St. Louis Blues
Perunovich, Neighbours could be NHL ready; Bolduc may make jump from junior. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the St. Louis Blues, according to NHL.com. [Blues 32 in 32: Season...
NHL
Red Wings prospect Dylan James ready for next chapter of NHL pursuit
But James, who described the moment as "an exciting time," couldn't fully celebrate just yet. "My (streaming) feed was actually a little delayed, so I saw the person before me, his clips going out," James said. "Then I heard my name called and I didn't know what team was up next. Twenty seconds later, it was the Red Wings."
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Andrew Peeke
Breakout season saw the young defenseman play in all 82 games a year ago. Birth date: March 17, 1998 (age 24) Birthplace: Parkland, Fla. Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining until RFA status) Andrew Peeke stepped into the lineup and looked like a veteran when he played 22...
NHL
BLOG: Holloway healthy and ready to push for NHL spot
EDMONTON, AB - After a dream debut, Dylan Holloway is working hard to make sure there is an opening night encore. The Oilers 2020 first-round pick had a first game experience very few players receive -- making his NHL debut last season against the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference final. It's an atmosphere and a moment the top prospect will never forget.
Comments / 0