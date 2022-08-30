ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Local author pens book on history of Piney Flats

A local author is highlighting the big history of one small, local community. Local writer Robert Sorrell’s sixth book, “The Story of Becoming Piney Flats,” takes readers back as far as the late 1700s to the unincorporated community of Piney Flats’ beginnings and walks them through the history of the small town.
PINEY FLATS, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 4

Sept. 4, 1890: The Comet reported several items regarding area residents, as well as a thinly-veiled advertisement. “Col. John B. Stokeley died at his residence Monday morning at 11 o’clock of typhoid fever.”
Johnson City Press

Nobody’s Business back at Carter Fold

HILTONS — Nobody’s Business will be at the center of the Carter Family Fold’s old-time and mountain music business this weekend. The Grayson Highlands-based county and bluegrass band will perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Carter Fold in Hiltons.
HILTONS, VA
Johnson City Press

Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium

The National Fireworks Association is hosting its annual meeting and exhibition at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. This marks the second time Kingsport has hosted the event and officials anticipate more than 700 people from around the world will attend.
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Johnson City, TN
Entertainment
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City adopts new city flag

Johnson City is getting a new flag for the first time in more than half a century after the City Commission voted Thursday to adopt a simpler, cleaner flag to represent the city. “We’re really kind of doing our best to honor everything that’s come before us, everything we stand...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

McKinney captures Bristol Dragway Footbrake race in memory of son

BRISTOL — Tears of joy and remembrance flowed at Bristol Dragway early Saturday morning. Todd McKinney, an Elizabethton racer, scored a $10,000 win in the BTE World Footbrake Challenge. While many loved seeing one of the home track racers win the race, there was a much deeper reason for the emotions.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Edwards’ huge night pushes Unicoi over Madison

ERWIN — How long does it take Nehemiah Edwards to run 99 yards?. It takes him only about 18 seconds and Unicoi County football fans found out the answer to that question in Friday’s 35-14 thumping of interstate foe Madison (N.C.) in the second quarter.
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Covered Bridge Park renovations approved

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission considered several items of business during its monthly meeting on Thursday, including the second phase of a recreational vehicle park in the Watauga Industrial Park and approval of future plans for the Covered Bridge Park that will be financed by a state grant.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Keep Carter County Beautiful thanks volunteers for cleanup

ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter group expressed its thanks to the 14 volunteers who spent a couple of hours on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27 picking up litter and trash along the Milligan Highway. In addition to its mission of working to keep all of...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Back to Hogwarts celebrated at Elizabethton Library on Thursday

ELIZABETHTON — Patrons of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library may have felt they were in the school library of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on Thursday. There were plenty of Hogwarts and Harry Potter decorations scattered throughout the front of the library. These included a shelf filled with baby mandrake plants growing out of clay pots. Of course, when you pulled the plants out of the pot they were growing in, you got a very loud screaming sound like a baby who wants its bottle.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU celebrates new BucSports Medicine Clinic

East Tennessee State University held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday evening to celebrate the new ETSU Health BucSports Medicine Clinic. ETSU President Dr. Brain Noland and dean of the Quillen College of Medicine and Vice President for Clinical Affairs Dr. Bill Brock both spoke at the event, and the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce and other guests were also in attendance.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Volunteer students rake in awards at Appalachian Fair

CHURCH HILL — Students enrolled in the cosmetology, digital arts and agriculture science programs at Volunteer High School won several awards at the Appalachian Fair. The cosmetology department placed in a total of 36 competitions in categories such as cornrowing, nail art and different types of hairstyles and cuts. Students were required to complete these styles and cuts on mannequins that were displayed in their fair booth.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

VanDyke wraps up fourth track championship at Kingsport Speedway

KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke ran his winning streak to 11 races and wrapped up his fourth Kingsport Speedway track championship on Friday night. The driver of the No. 15 Chevrolet finished 1.426 seconds ahead of NASCAR Drive for Diversity racer Jaiden Reyna in a No. 5 Chevrolet — also prepared in VanDyke’s shop — in the 60-lap Late Model Stock feature.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Carson and Co. click in Tribe's Region 1-6A rout of 'Canes

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett broke free from a competitive game late in the first half Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium before rolling to a 42-14 win over Morristown East in the Region 1-6A opener for both teams. Senior Jake Carson had a dandy game throwing the football for the...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

New sheriff makes his presence felt in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hampton schools on soft lockdown on Friday. Shots fired determined to be target practice

HAMPTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has reported that the schools in Hampton were placed in temporary lockdown shortly before noon on Friday. The sheriff’s department said the soft lockdown was enacted “out of an abundance of caution due to the nature of a 911 call” about reports of shots fired in the area. The lockdown was in place to give deputies time to arrive on the scene and investigate the report about the shots fired.
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Church news

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. The 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

$25,000 Rapha Foundation grant boosts United Way Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund

ABINGDON - The Rapha Foundation (RAPHA) has announced a donation of $25,000 designated to the Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund managed by United Way of Southwest Virginia. The Rapha grant will help with long term recovery efforts for those who face property damage due to flooding on July 28. Mark S. Vanover, executive director of The Rapha Foundation, explained why RAPHA is eager to help,
WISE COUNTY, VA

