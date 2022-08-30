ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

From the Headlines- August 22 – 26

By Brian Allnutt
Planet Detroit
Planet Detroit
 5 days ago
Reading Time: 3 minutes

Punishing water debt : Highland Park will have to pay a disputed $21 million debt to the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) following a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling. Highland Park Mayor Hubert Yopp says the city was overcharged after being compelled by the state to enter the GLWA system. However, two suburban sewage districts representing Macomb County residents joined the suit last year, alleging they were forced to cover the cost of Highland Park’s unpaid debts. And yet, more could be at stake with this decision than just the sizable debt payments that Highland Park will now have to cover. “ This will cripple the city , if not eradicate it altogether,” said Highland Park City Council President Pro Tem Rodney Patrick . “And maybe that’s what they want. I’m not quite sure. If you’re going to have a $21 million levy on the taxpayers of the City of Highland Park, business and residential, that will almost come to where the city will have to be dissolved – it can’t handle that kind of tax burden.” Highland Park is one of Michigan’s poorest cities , with around 46% of its residents living in poverty. (Detroit News, Bridge Detroit, MLive)

Spill contained: Diesel from an underground storage tank in Trenton that spilled into the Detroit River is now contained, according to officials. The tank is on the property of the now-shuttered Riverside Chiropractic Hospital. Officials say only five gallons spilled into the river of an estimated 20,000 gallons left abandoned in the ground 20 years ago. (Fox 2 Detroit)

Polluter pay: State Rep. Rachel Hood says lawmakers should prioritize a bill to compel companies to clean up environmental damages after accidents following the spill of hexavalent chromium in the Huron River. HB 4314 would force companies to clean up pollution “to the extent technically feasible” and meet the “most stringent cleanup criteria,” but the legislation has been stalled by Republican lawmakers. Meanwhile, protesters have targeted the CEO of Tribar Technologies , the company responsible for the hexavalent chromium spill and previous PFAS contamination in the Huron River. Police say they detained six people outside of Kevin Cramton ’s home in Northville and that several vehicles were damaged. However, law enforcement didn’t share details on the extent of the alleged damage. “Despite their repeated negligence, Tribar has faced no consequences for their actions, not even a fine,” the protestors said in a statement. In its violation notice to the company, Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, (EGLE), said a Tribar employee overrode the company’s water treatment alarms 460 times over three hours when the incident occurred. (MLive)

The future of summer: Grand Rapids could be as hot as Memphis , Tennessee by the end of the century, and Flint could feel Columbia, South Carolina. The “Shifting U.S. Cities” study from the research group Climate Central shows what 247 cities could feel like in 2100 under a scenario where climate-warming emissions from fossil fuel use aren’t significantly reduced. “We wanted to bring something literally home to people – to places that they know,” said Kaitlyn Trudeau , a data analyst with Climate Central. However, the research only looked at daytime temperatures, not humidity. Experts have cautioned that the combination of heat and humidity is especially dangerous and contributes to the likelihood of an “ extreme heat belt ” in the middle of the country. Sixteen cities in the study would have no climatic analog in the U.S. by the end of the century. Houston would have summers similar to Pakistan’s and Phoenix would feel like Saudi Arabia. (MLive, Climate Central, WaPo)

Fine print: Following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, attention has been drawn to the inclusion of language that amends the Clean Air Act to define carbon dioxide as an “air pollutant .” This follows a consequential Supreme Court ruling that blocked the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ability to regulate CO2 from power plants. Legal experts say the new law gives the EPA the authority that the Supreme Court said it had previously lacked. “One threshold assumption in the ruling was that Congress had not made it abundantly clear that E.P.A. had a responsibility to address climate pollution from the power sector,” said Vickie Patton , general counsel for the Environmental Defense Fund. “Well, it is now abundantly clear.” (NY Times)

Like jumpin’ off a roof: Rapper Gmac Cash made a late entry for jam of the summer with his rap about the recently opened/closed Giant Slide on Belle Isle. “It’s like jumpin’ off a roof, man you could lose a tooth,” he raps. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) had reopened the large slide for several hours, but users were getting tossed in the air and videos of the chaos flooded social media. No serious injuries were reported. The DNR says a fresh coat of wax may have been responsible for the mayhem and the agency has scrubbed down the surface of the slide and will be spraying water between rides to control speed. The slide will reopen on Friday, August 26 for riders 48 inches or taller. And, despite his prior warnings, Gmac plans to go on the slide this weekend. “You got to stay focused and leaning forward,” he advises . (Freep, Channel 4, WaPo)

The post From the Headlines- August 22 – 26 appeared first on Planet Detroit .

From the Headlines- August 22 – 26 was first posted on August 30, 2022 at 8:59 am.
©2021 " Planet Detroit ". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Planet Detroit

A balm in Detroit: How residents find tranquility and togetherness across the city’s green spaces

Reading Time: 13 minutes Researchers say gardens, parks, and other green spaces help boost mental health and offer pathways toward wellness. These Detroiters are taking advantage of nature’s healing effects. Demetrius Thomas felt called to the river.  After playing music for a yoga class last Saturday, Thomas didn’t go right back home. Instead, he drove to Belle Isle. All ... The post A balm in Detroit: How residents find tranquility and togetherness across the city’s green spaces appeared first on Planet Detroit. A balm in Detroit: How residents find tranquility and togetherness across the city’s green spaces was first posted on September 2, 2022 at 8:42 am.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

OPINION: The Inflation Reduction Act is a win for healthcare, but it needs to go further

Reading Time: 3 minutes The classic heart attack patient in medical textbooks is someone who collapsed while shoveling snow. For one 72-year-old metro Detroit resident, it was a flood. The stress of watching flood waters overtake her home, and moving possessions up from the basement, led to a heart attack.  This is one example of how climate change is ... The post OPINION: The Inflation Reduction Act is a win for healthcare, but it needs to go further appeared first on Planet Detroit. OPINION: The Inflation Reduction Act is a win for healthcare, but it needs to go further was first posted on September 1, 2022 at 6:23 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

Feeling like home: A Highland Park gardener reflects on her visit to Soul Fire Farm

Reading Time: 6 minutes Social media introduced me to Soul Fire Farm, an Afro-Indigenous-centered community farm committed to uprooting racism and seeding sovereignty in the food system. I would see their posts and photos of Black, Brown and Indigenous people digging and planting and tending animals and think, one day, I will visit that farm.  I finally got the ... The post Feeling like home: A Highland Park gardener reflects on her visit to Soul Fire Farm appeared first on Planet Detroit. Feeling like home: A Highland Park gardener reflects on her visit to Soul Fire Farm was first posted on August 25, 2022 at 4:12 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

Detroiters call on regulators to reject DTE’s rate hike, cite ‘utility redlining’

Reading Time: 8 minutes Juanita Gray has lived in her Detroit home for more than four decades. In recent years, she said she’s been paying higher electricity bills while service has deteriorated. ​​She’s experienced several multi-day power outages that caused her to lose groceries.   “Power goes out, stays out for a long time; when you try and call DTE ... The post Detroiters call on regulators to reject DTE’s rate hike, cite ‘utility redlining’ appeared first on Planet Detroit. Detroiters call on regulators to reject DTE’s rate hike, cite ‘utility redlining’ was first posted on August 23, 2022 at 1:36 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
City
Highland Park, MI
City
Memphis, MI
City
Northville, MI
City
Trenton, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
State
South Carolina State
Planet Detroit

The Inflation Reduction Act: What’s in it for Detroit’s most vulnerable communities?

Reading Time: 4 minutes President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law Tuesday, marking the first real action taken by the U.S. government to address climate change. The bill contains $369 billion in investments and tax credits in clean energy and electric vehicles, but also significant investment in policies and technologies that could allow continued burning of ... The post The Inflation Reduction Act: What’s in it for Detroit’s most vulnerable communities? appeared first on Planet Detroit. The Inflation Reduction Act: What’s in it for Detroit’s most vulnerable communities? was first posted on August 18, 2022 at 10:19 am.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

OPINION | The Inflation Reduction Act is now law. But its carbon fundamentalism won’t solve climate change for marginalized communities.

Reading Time: 6 minutes To meet the challenges of the global climate crisis, we need bold ideas and to speak truth to power. That’s the idea behind Climate/Justice, a Planet Detroit opinion column written by Detroit-based environmental justice activist Michelle Martinez. Martinez writes not only as an activist but as a mother and fourth-generation Detroiter. Martinez will be donating ... The post OPINION | The Inflation Reduction Act is now law. But its carbon fundamentalism won’t solve climate change for marginalized communities. appeared first on Planet Detroit. OPINION | The Inflation Reduction Act is now law. But its carbon fundamentalism won’t solve climate change for marginalized communities. was first posted on August 17, 2022 at 12:48 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

Can the police and the public coexist at Rouge Park?

Reading Time: 8 minutes by Jena Brooker and Bryce Huffman Growing up on the city’s far west side, Nicole Reed has heard exploding bombs and gunfire from the Detroit Police Gun Range at Rouge Park her entire life. For the last four years, she’s lived directly across the street from the gun range with her two kids, ages one and three. The ... The post Can the police and the public coexist at Rouge Park? appeared first on Planet Detroit. Can the police and the public coexist at Rouge Park? was first posted on August 16, 2022 at 8:46 am.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

Detroiters and suburbanites unite in protest over Huron River toxic spill

Reading Time: 5 minutes Tiffany Stewart moved to Milford from Livonia 15 years ago to be closer to nature. She wanted to live in a place where “observing nature within nature wasn’t a rare experience but an everyday occurrence.”  “We have that here, or we had that here. Now, we’re not allowed to have contact with the water, and ... The post Detroiters and suburbanites unite in protest over Huron River toxic spill appeared first on Planet Detroit. Detroiters and suburbanites unite in protest over Huron River toxic spill was first posted on August 11, 2022 at 3:08 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
MILFORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint Water#Water Contamination#Drinking Water#Michigan Court Of Appeals#Glwa#Detroit News#Bridge Detroit
Planet Detroit

Weary of waiting for a truck route ordinance, Southwest Detroit residents ask city officials to enforce existing traffic laws

Reading Time: 4 minutes Cynthia Mendez is tired of living with the noise, the vibrations and the soot from constant truck traffic coming past her home on Livernois in Southwest Detroit. The rumbling wakes her up at night, the vibrations have caused damage to the foundation of her home, and the soot cakes up on her vehicle and the ... The post Weary of waiting for a truck route ordinance, Southwest Detroit residents ask city officials to enforce existing traffic laws appeared first on Planet Detroit. Weary of waiting for a truck route ordinance, Southwest Detroit residents ask city officials to enforce existing traffic laws was first posted on August 11, 2022 at 7:33 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

Planet Detroit

Detroit, MI
48
Followers
118
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Hold power accountable. Uncover solutions. Reflect and serve the community. Planet Detroit is a weekly email newsletter update to help you get smarter about the environment in Detroit and Michigan.

 https://planetdetroit.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy