Read full article on original website
Related
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
Final scores for Week 1 of Arkansas high school football
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ARKANSAS, USA — Alma 38, Siloam Springs 7. Pulaski Academy 48, Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 40. Southwest Christian 40, Arkansas Christian Academy 14.
Martha Mitchell’s Pine Bluff childhood home opens to the public
Martha Mitchell is best known for her outspoken behavior regarding the Watergate Scandal that resulted in President Nixon being ousted from office and her husband in jail. Mitchell was an informant for all of Nixon's administration's corrupt activities.
onlyinark.com
An Afternoon in Cave City
When a good friend asks you to spend the afternoon in Cave City during peak watermelon season, you don’t say “no,” especially when said friend has a full slate of activities planned that go beyond the aforementioned fruit. Watermelon is synonymous with Cave City, and while folks in my neck of the woods go bonkers when a pickup truck with a bed-full of sticker-certified melons shows up, I was overly excited to go right to the source for my inaugural visit to the tiny town located 15 minutes north of Batesville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Historic I-30 Speedway nearing finish line, city documents show
The I-30 Speedway in Little Rock has been going strong for more than six decades, but city documents show it could be nearing the finish line.
Family, friends of Cabot bull rider injured in June holding benefit event Sept. 3
For the past few months, KARK News has been following a young Arkansas bull rider who was injured during the High School Rodeo Finals.
KTLO
Calico Rock Museum receives pirate treasure trove
The Calico Rock Museum & Visitor Center received a treasure trove of artifacts and materials from the family of Coach Harold Ray and Mrs. Pat Jeffery. The collection includes Pirate yearbooks from 1951 to 1992, all of Coach Jeffery’s scorebooks, Pirate momentos and memorabilia, and several awards and plaques these two legends of our community received throughout their career.
KATV
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
littlerocksoiree.com
Morning, Noon & Night: A Guide to The Heights & Hillcrest
Picturesque homes, cozy streets and lots of local love await in two of the city's most iconic neighborhoods. Here's what to do in The Heights and Hillcrest no matter what time of day you're there. - MORNING - Fuel the Day. Some of the city's best-loved coffee shops call these...
Arkansas Judge Bans Town From Writing Speeding Tickets For 1 Year
A judge has banned a town in Arkansas for issuing speeding tickets after an audit found the town was mostly funded from the revenue. The post Arkansas Judge Bans Town From Writing Speeding Tickets For 1 Year appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kait 8
Sept. 2: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Temperatures and humidity are a little higher this morning, but we’re still comfortable. Temperatures may struggle to rise in spots as clouds increase. Storms stay mostly off to the west. The Norfork area...
Kait 8
Kitchen fire leaves one burned
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A kitchen fire at a Jonesboro home burned one person. The Jonesboro Fire Department told us the fire happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Summer Place. We’re told the person burned would be okay, and the family would be able...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CADC to distribute USDA commodities in Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council will be distributing USDA commodities across Pulaski County on Thursday, September 15 at 9 a.m. All individuals must present identification prior to receiving commodities— a photo ID is preferred. Individuals must meet income requirements to qualify. Food items available...
bestofarkansassports.com
Bobby Petrino’s Pre-Homecoming Trip to the Natural State Highlights Arkansas Ties in Week 1 Slate
A little more than two weeks before his homecoming in Fayetteville, Bobby Petrino was back in the Natural State and roaming a college football sideline Thursday night. The former Arkansas football coach began his third season as Missouri State’s head coach with a road trip to Conway, Ark., and returned home with a 27-14 win over Central Arkansas at Estes Stadium.
salineriverchronicle.com
Big blue catfish kick off fall at family fishing locations
LITTLE ROCK – Break out the fishing rods and kick off fall with a chance at a monster catfish, thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program and a generous donation from an Arkansas catfish producer. The catfish producer from south Arkansas who...
littlerocksoiree.com
Petit & Keet Brings Back Jacques and Suzanne Tribute Menu
A delicious, nostalgia-filled celebration is in order for one of the city's favorite restaurants. West Little Rock's Petit & Keet has announced it will bring back its wildly popular Jacques and Suzanne Legacy Celebration menu in honor of the iconic downtown restaurant of the same name that closed in 1986.
New COVID omicron vaccine coming to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new COVID vaccine that will target the virus' omicron variant will be coming to Arkansas this month. Pharmacies and medical centers across the state can expect to get the new doses within the next week— and experts said that it came at a good time.
NBC 10 News First at Four: Little Rock unsolved homicide
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Four months has passed since Raymond Moore was killed in a shooting in Little Rock. The case remains unsolved, and Raymond’s family wants answers. Watch the clip above to hear more from Moore’s family and learn more details about the case.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Central Arkansas has a chance of rain starting tonight
West Arkansas will get scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Central Arkansas won’t see any until tonight. This afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 90°. The rain chance will be a little higher tomorrow in Central Arkansas. Be...
KATV
2 shoplifters wanted by Benton police for stealing from Academy Sports
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for your help in finding two suspects accused of shoplifting at Academy Sports on Monday, Aug. 22. The police said that the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. at the Academy Sports in Benton in the Kroger Marketplace. If...
Comments / 0