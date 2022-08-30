Read full article on original website
Both girls involved in with dump truck on Trent Avenue have died
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Both girls hurt in a crash on Trent Avenue Aug. 30 have died, according to the Washington State Patrol. 17-year-olds Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were hurt when they were hit by a dump truck while trying to make a turn. Both died in the hospital after being taken off of life support.
2 dead after fatal three-vehicle collision on I-90 near Moses Lake
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 led to a fatal collision in Grant County Saturday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), that crash involved three vehicles. It happened at 7:54 p.m. at milepost 187, about a mile west of the Adams County line and about twelve miles east of Moses Lake.
Three-vehicle collision kills two people on eastbound I-90 in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A three-vehicle collision on eastbound I-90 in Grant County resulted in the death of two men. The crash took place 11 miles east of Moses Lake just one mile west of the Adams County Line. According to a Washington State Patrol report, a driver was...
Semi overturns on I-90 near Osburn
OSBURN, Idaho - Crews with the Shoshone Fire District 1 (SFD) responded to an overturned semitruck Sunday morning with the driver still inside. Crews were able to quickly remove the driver from the vehicle and get him to the hospital in stable condition. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.
Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
ifiberone.com
More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
Young woman in critical condition after being hit by bus
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Traffic Unit is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a young woman that happened last night at 10:25 p.m. on Sullivan Road and 8th Avenue, near Central Valley High School. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to...
WSP responds to motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley Friday night. The crash took place on Trent Avenue just west of Argonne. Police say the rider was heading west on Trent when they rear-ended a car. The crash left the motorcycle in pieces. The rider was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening...
Ridgeline High School student in critical condition after being hit by bus
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Ridgeline High School student is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a bus late Friday night. Deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to the scene of a traffic crash on South Sullivan Road at 8th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. involving a Central Valley School bus and a...
Collision on westbound Highway 290 near Argonne Road blocks lanes in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision on State Route 290 westbound near Argonne Rd. is blocking lanes in both directions, according to the Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center (SRTMC). There is no information at this time on who was involved in the crash or if there are any serious injuries....
10:30 a.m. NonStop News Update
A girl is in critical condition after getting hit by a school bus last night in Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol confirmed both girls involved in a crash on Trent Avenue last week are now dead. Spokane police are looking for missing 64-year-old Earl Gligor. The Battle of the...
Idaho police investigating car accident that left Westmond woman dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead in Bonner County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 around 12:47 p.m. on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop, ISP says. According to ISP, a 62-year-old female from Westmond, Idaho was walking northbound...
Teen taken off life support after Trent Avenue crash in Spokane Valley
One of the two teens involved in a serious crash on Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley was taken off life support. The second remains on life support, but will not recover.
NonStop Afternoon Update: New information on girls involved in crash on Trent Ave.
Kiersten Noel was taken off life support for organ donation and has been officially confirmed as dead. Sydney Stangel remains on life support, but there is no brain activity and she is not expected to survive. A final report from a deadly plane crash in 2020 over Lake Coeur d'Alene...
Report: Fatal plane crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene caused by both pilots failing to see each other
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The final NTSB report for a plane crash that killed eight people over Lake Coeur d’Alene states that the cause of the accident was the failure of both pilots to see and avoid each other. On July 5, 2020, a Cessna and a De Havilland were destroyed after crashing mid-air. All eight people on the planes...
Fight caught on camera outside Spokane gym
SPOKANE, Wash. - A fight in a North Spokane gym's parking lot Wednesday night ended with a man pulling out a gun, and it was all caught on the gym's security cameras. "This is something that you would've assumed happened early, early in the morning, not in the middle of dinner time," said Hardcore Gym Operations Manager Karen McLaughlin.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion
COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
Two years later: How Malden has recovered after Babb Road Fire
MALDEN, Wash. — It's been two years since the Babb Road Fire destroyed the towns of Malden and Pine City, changing countless lives forever. Since then, the community has worked together to rebuild the town. It was during Labor Day on 2020 when a wildfire destroyed the towns of...
1,900+ customers' power was restored on the South Hill and Moran Prairie after several hours without power, according to Avista outage map.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Over 1,900 customers were left without power on the South Hill and Moran Prairie area last night. According to Avista's outage map, as of 12 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Avista crews have fixed the issue and power has been restored to the area. At around 5:30...
