ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Both girls involved in with dump truck on Trent Avenue have died

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Both girls hurt in a crash on Trent Avenue Aug. 30 have died, according to the Washington State Patrol. 17-year-olds Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were hurt when they were hit by a dump truck while trying to make a turn. Both died in the hospital after being taken off of life support.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

2 dead after fatal three-vehicle collision on I-90 near Moses Lake

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 led to a fatal collision in Grant County Saturday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), that crash involved three vehicles. It happened at 7:54 p.m. at milepost 187, about a mile west of the Adams County line and about twelve miles east of Moses Lake.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Semi overturns on I-90 near Osburn

OSBURN, Idaho - Crews with the Shoshone Fire District 1 (SFD) responded to an overturned semitruck Sunday morning with the driver still inside. Crews were able to quickly remove the driver from the vehicle and get him to the hospital in stable condition. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.
OSBURN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane Valley, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane Valley, WA
Accidents
City
Spokane Valley, WA
KHQ Right Now

Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
ifiberone.com

More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP responds to motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley Friday night. The crash took place on Trent Avenue just west of Argonne. Police say the rider was heading west on Trent when they rear-ended a car. The crash left the motorcycle in pieces. The rider was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident#Wsp#Lexus
KHQ Right Now

10:30 a.m. NonStop News Update

A girl is in critical condition after getting hit by a school bus last night in Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol confirmed both girls involved in a crash on Trent Avenue last week are now dead. Spokane police are looking for missing 64-year-old Earl Gligor. The Battle of the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KHQ Right Now

Fight caught on camera outside Spokane gym

SPOKANE, Wash. - A fight in a North Spokane gym's parking lot Wednesday night ended with a man pulling out a gun, and it was all caught on the gym's security cameras. "This is something that you would've assumed happened early, early in the morning, not in the middle of dinner time," said Hardcore Gym Operations Manager Karen McLaughlin.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion

COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Two years later: How Malden has recovered after Babb Road Fire

MALDEN, Wash. — It's been two years since the Babb Road Fire destroyed the towns of Malden and Pine City, changing countless lives forever. Since then, the community has worked together to rebuild the town. It was during Labor Day on 2020 when a wildfire destroyed the towns of...
MALDEN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy