Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s 4 Best Pasta Salad Recipes For Your Labor Day Cookout
Pasta salad comes in many varieties, and The Pioneer Woman has several recipes on hand. These are just four of Ree Drummond's favorites.
The Daily South
Deep-Dish Loaded Hash Brown Casserole
If the best thing about a late-night trip to that famous waffle-flipping diner is the cheesy, meaty hash browns, you're in luck. This loaded hash brown casserole captures every one of those flavors you crave, but in a size that'll feed your whole family. Bacon and Cheddar cheese form the...
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Beef and Potato Gratin
The word “gratin” usually calls to mind a dish that’s a little elevated, meant more for special occasions like your holiday table or a celebratory dinner. But not this gratin. This Beef and Potato Gratin uses the magic of the slow cooker to produce a dish that’s totally casual and approachable, but still equally crave-worthy. It’s hearty enough to make a meal out of but it’s SO easy to make that it works for busy weeknights OR special occasions.
12tomatoes.com
Caramelized Broccoli with Garlic
When it comes to broccoli there are many ways to enjoy this healthy food. But, by searing it in the pan before adding the other ingredients you can add a lot more flavor to this cruciferous vegetable. This caramelized broccoli with garlic has a lovely taste that gets a boost...
I went to Golden Corral for unlimited chicken wings, but I stayed for the salad bar
The salad bar was the unexpected highlight of my trip, but the rest of the buffet was disappointing and bland.
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
Chefs share 10 of the best meals to make in an air fryer
From chicken wings to French toast, chefs share the best quick, no-fuss dishes to cook in the popular kitchen appliance and how to make them.
I made a classic baked potato with 3 different appliances, and I'll never use my oven again
I tried making baked potatoes in the microwave, air fryer, and oven to see which cooking method produced the best results. Here's what I learned.
I tried 4 different ways to cook frozen waffles, and I'll never use my toaster again
The classic breakfast is usually made in the toaster, but cooking frozen waffles on the stove is a simple hack that makes them even better.
Fluffy Drop Dumplings for Soup
Perhaps most recognizable in the context of chicken and dumplings, these simple drop-style dumplings come together quickly with only a handful of ingredients and transform any soup or stew into the comfiest of dishes. A generous amount of butter and baking powder and just the right amount of milk ensures...
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Angel Chicken
Some great recipes are all about cooking from scratch. This is not one of those recipes. This is about pairing chicken with five shortcut ingredients and your slow cooker and ending up with a delicious meal that took basically no effort from you. Maybe Slow Cooker Angel Chicken is named that way because it’s sent from heaven… or maybe because it’s plated over angel hair pasta. We’ll never know.
I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.
For this culinary pro, some foods don't travel well and aren't worth the cost. From french fries to eggs, here's what you won't find her ordering.
The Daily South
Smothered Pork Chops
Few recipes evoke home-cooked comfort the way a dinner of pork chops can. But these smothered pork chops take that comfort factor to the next level. Bone-in pork chops are seared to golden brown and then simmered with an umami-rich mushroom gravy. This gravy is so good you may decide to use it with other proteins, such as beef tips or chicken breasts. However, the pork chop works exceptionally well in this recipe, as it cooks to just done but stays plenty tender and juicy while simmering as the gravy thickens. All you need to finish this smothered pork chops recipe is a side of mashed potatoes or buttered egg noodles.
12tomatoes.com
Shepherd’s Pie Soup
Meat and potatoes at its finest. Shepherd’s Pie is like the ultimate meat and potatoes recipe. A meaty base full of beef and savory veggies topped with a layer of creamy mashed potatoes? Yes, please! It’s one of my go-to dinner dishes because meat and potatoes always pleases and Shepherd’s Pie is no exception. This soup takes its inspiration from that very same dish and it has all the meat and potatoes glory you know and love — it’s just tucked into a soup! That means it’s brothier and a little lighter, sure, but there are also mashed potatoes stirred right into that broth. (Seriously!)
thespruceeats.com
I Tried the TikTok Cinnamon Rolls and They Really Are That Good
I’ve been baking professionally for more than half my life, and devouring baked goods like a ravenous hyena for nearly all of it. (Had I been born with a full set of teeth, that first year of my life would have involved a lot more cookies.) This means I’m a certifiable expert on cinnamon rolls, but not so much of a snob that I won’t devour every single one put in front of my face.
12tomatoes.com
Hasselback Chicken Casserole
The famed Hasselback potatoes originated in the 1940s in Sweden at a restaurant named the Hasselbacken. Their take on potatoes, slit crossways and covered in herbs and butter, allowed the flavors of the toppings to seep into the potatoes for added flavor. This is not only a delicious way to...
How To Make The Perfect Pan-Seared Steak
Pan Seared Steak has that juicy and melt-in-your-mouth texture with lots of meaty and buttery flavors! With this recipe, you don’t need to fire up the grill and you’ll get that perfect pan-seared steak each and every time. This recipe can be prepared and cooked in 30 minutes!...
Campbell's introduces new soup for kids
The beloved company has released a new soup product, consisting of condensed vegetable soup with animal-shaped pasta. Experts recommend giving your child a cupful with a grilled cheese sandwich.
