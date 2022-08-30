ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Southern Fried Corn Recipe

While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
The Daily South

Deep-Dish Loaded Hash Brown Casserole

If the best thing about a late-night trip to that famous waffle-flipping diner is the cheesy, meaty hash browns, you're in luck. This loaded hash brown casserole captures every one of those flavors you crave, but in a size that'll feed your whole family. Bacon and Cheddar cheese form the...
12tomatoes.com

Slow Cooker Beef and Potato Gratin

The word “gratin” usually calls to mind a dish that’s a little elevated, meant more for special occasions like your holiday table or a celebratory dinner. But not this gratin. This Beef and Potato Gratin uses the magic of the slow cooker to produce a dish that’s totally casual and approachable, but still equally crave-worthy. It’s hearty enough to make a meal out of but it’s SO easy to make that it works for busy weeknights OR special occasions.
12tomatoes.com

Caramelized Broccoli with Garlic

When it comes to broccoli there are many ways to enjoy this healthy food. But, by searing it in the pan before adding the other ingredients you can add a lot more flavor to this cruciferous vegetable. This caramelized broccoli with garlic has a lovely taste that gets a boost...
Mashed

Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw

Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
The Kitchn

Fluffy Drop Dumplings for Soup

Perhaps most recognizable in the context of chicken and dumplings, these simple drop-style dumplings come together quickly with only a handful of ingredients and transform any soup or stew into the comfiest of dishes. A generous amount of butter and baking powder and just the right amount of milk ensures...
12tomatoes.com

Slow Cooker Angel Chicken

Some great recipes are all about cooking from scratch. This is not one of those recipes. This is about pairing chicken with five shortcut ingredients and your slow cooker and ending up with a delicious meal that took basically no effort from you. Maybe Slow Cooker Angel Chicken is named that way because it’s sent from heaven… or maybe because it’s plated over angel hair pasta. We’ll never know.
The Daily South

Smothered Pork Chops

Few recipes evoke home-cooked comfort the way a dinner of pork chops can. But these smothered pork chops take that comfort factor to the next level. Bone-in pork chops are seared to golden brown and then simmered with an umami-rich mushroom gravy. This gravy is so good you may decide to use it with other proteins, such as beef tips or chicken breasts. However, the pork chop works exceptionally well in this recipe, as it cooks to just done but stays plenty tender and juicy while simmering as the gravy thickens. All you need to finish this smothered pork chops recipe is a side of mashed potatoes or buttered egg noodles.
12tomatoes.com

Shepherd’s Pie Soup

Meat and potatoes at its finest. Shepherd’s Pie is like the ultimate meat and potatoes recipe. A meaty base full of beef and savory veggies topped with a layer of creamy mashed potatoes? Yes, please! It’s one of my go-to dinner dishes because meat and potatoes always pleases and Shepherd’s Pie is no exception. This soup takes its inspiration from that very same dish and it has all the meat and potatoes glory you know and love — it’s just tucked into a soup! That means it’s brothier and a little lighter, sure, but there are also mashed potatoes stirred right into that broth. (Seriously!)
thespruceeats.com

I Tried the TikTok Cinnamon Rolls and They Really Are That Good

I’ve been baking professionally for more than half my life, and devouring baked goods like a ravenous hyena for nearly all of it. (Had I been born with a full set of teeth, that first year of my life would have involved a lot more cookies.) This means I’m a certifiable expert on cinnamon rolls, but not so much of a snob that I won’t devour every single one put in front of my face.
12tomatoes.com

Hasselback Chicken Casserole

The famed Hasselback potatoes originated in the 1940s in Sweden at a restaurant named the Hasselbacken. Their take on potatoes, slit crossways and covered in herbs and butter, allowed the flavors of the toppings to seep into the potatoes for added flavor. This is not only a delicious way to...
Family Proof

How To Make The Perfect Pan-Seared Steak

Pan Seared Steak has that juicy and melt-in-your-mouth texture with lots of meaty and buttery flavors! With this recipe, you don’t need to fire up the grill and you’ll get that perfect pan-seared steak each and every time. This recipe can be prepared and cooked in 30 minutes!...
