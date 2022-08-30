Read full article on original website
pinehurst.com
Fazio’s Centennial to Play Firmer, Faster with New TifEagle Greens
Pinehurst No. 8 reopened Friday, Sept. 2nd, following agronomic and infrastructure enhancements highlighted by new TifEagle greens, fully restored bunkers with fresh sand, improved drainage throughout the course and the removal of invasive trees limiting views and inhibiting sunlight. Additionally, the existing Bermudagrass turf on tees and fairways was “fraise”...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane UNC-Appalachian State game
The first college football Saturday has produced some great games thus far, but North Carolina’s game against Appalachian State is a game that has stood out to college football fans as by far the craziest of the day. App State made it clear from the start that they came...
carolinablitz.com
Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State
Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
North Carolina town ranked as safest city in the country
A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report.
The lawsuits that could torpedo red light cameras in North Carolina
Challenges to NC red light camera systems could reduce the already dwindling number of municipalities that operate them.
sandhillssentinel.com
Divided board discusses short-term rentals in Pinehurst
Short-term home rentals have been an ongoing issue in Pinehurst for several years. Thursday afternoon, the Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board conducted a public hearing before a standing-room-only crowd considering the status of short-term rentals in Pinehurst. A short-term rental is when an entire house is made available for rent...
alamancenews.com
New balloon festival to benefit veterans
One local nonprofit group is literally reaching for the sky in its efforts to improve the lives of Alamance County’s veterans. Alcovets, a Graham-based organization that supports former service members, is currently gearing up for a hot air balloon festival to help fund a veterans’ “retreat” village that it plans to develop in the southern part of the county.
wine-searcher.com
Liquor Raids Lead to Scores of Arrests
A crackdown on liquor retailers in North Carolina led to a seried of raids that has some complaining of bullying, racism and unfair treatment. Last week, the Garner, North Carolina-based Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agency found 21 businesses in violation of state laws. This is likely to include convenience stores and groceries as well as dedicated liquor retailers. Six firearms and 78 fake IDs were also seized. Twenty felony charges were among a total of 449 charges with the remainder being 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 that were drug related, according to a press release from ALE.
Serious crash closes both lanes of I-95 in Cumberland County
A serious crash closed both lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County near Hope Mills Sunday morning. The interstate shutdown at Exit 46, or the exit to North Carolina Highway 87, around 12 a.m. Sunday and re-opened around 6:30 a.m. Drivers passing through the area were being directed around the...
Thomasville restaurant team remembers coworker killed in head-on car crash
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Sixty Six Grill and Tap House in Thomasville closed early Thursday as staff grieved for their 18-year-old coworker killed in a crash earlier this week. Sidney Langston died Monday night on Finch Farm Road in Trinity. 18-year-old Emily McAllister was the driver and is recovering in the hospital.
sandhillssentinel.com
Rollover accident sends one to hospital
A rollover accident outside of Carthage sent one person to the hospital on Friday. The accident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 24/27 near Myrick Road. The man was traveling toward Carthage when he crossed the centerline and went down an embankment, according to officials on scene. The truck rolled through small pine trees before coming to rest on two wheels at the wood line.
chathamjournal.com
Chatham County Schools mandates Critical Race Theory training
Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Schools recently implemented a required 2-day “white privilege” training for senior administrators, and a mandatory 2.5 hour equity training for all teachers and counselors. Compulsory racially-focused training takes center stage, under the pretense of “Equity”. Since their “first full group equity...
montgomeryherald.com
Employer adding major perks for employees
Robert Jordan IV, president/CEO of Jordan Companies, told us that his company’s investing “several million dollars” in a 26-acre park off Hwy. 109 for his employees and their family members. Jordan said, “After the recent purchase of Kellam Manufacturing in Biscoe we now employ over 550 team members in Montgomery County and over 800 throughout our companies, not including the great logging groups that supply us.” He said the park’s a way to reward them for their hard work and service, adding, “We strive to be the best place possible for people to work. You can have the best equipment in the world but if you don’t have good people, nothing happens.” The first structure planned at the park is an 8,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art daycare center that represents an investment of about $3 million. Why daycare? Jordan said employees and potential employees consistently bring it up as an issue, so the company decided to do something about it.
WECT
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary. Church leaders said it’s not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation’s safety.
sandhillssentinel.com
Home damaged in overnight fire
A family arrived home to find their house on fire Thursday evening. The blaze broke out at the home located in the 700 block of Mimosa Drive inside the Woodlake community near Vass. The residents told firefighters they came home and found the house filled with smoke and realized the...
Apex man killed in stabbing at Atlantic Beach: police
A road trip to the coast turned fatal for an Apex man who was stabbed in the driveway of an Atlantic Beach home on Monday.
North Carolina man accused of building pipe bombs
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
WRAL
Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions. Wolfspeed, formerly Cree, is leading a project that could bring 1,800 jobs with an investment of...
alamancenews.com
Disagreement between GOP treasurer and party chairman results in chairman’s resignation; former chairman to step in
“Based on the events that occurred on the night of our first kickoff meeting, I feel as though I am no longer able to continue my tenure as the chairman.” – Republican Party chairman Omar Lugo in his resignation comments. A dispute with a colleague over a fundraising...
sandhillssentinel.com
Standoff ends with one in custody
A man is in custody after a barricading himself inside a home on Sandy Pines Lanes in Southern Pines on Friday evening. Video/Sandhills Sentinel. Just before 4:30 p.m., officers from the Southern Pines Police Department responded to a residence in the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park located off Camp Easter Road for a welfare check on a subject who was threatening to harm himself, said Southern Pines Police Department in a news release. Officers responded to the same residence earlier in the day for a disturbance complaint concerning a person attempting to retrieve their property.
