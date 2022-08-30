Read full article on original website
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
MLB
What do these Mets talk about in the dugout?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The scene is as predictable as any at Citi Field: Chris Bassitt walks off the mound, heads to the dugout and quickly moves to wherever Max Scherzer is standing. Or Scherzer finishes his start and immediately finds Bassitt.
MLB
Ranking all the contenders' schedule strength
It is important to remember that every time you look at the standings, you are looking only at a snapshot. You are looking at a specific moment in time, one that captures what happened before, but not after. If two teams are tied in the standings, it does not necessarily mean they are tied tied. If one team has to play the 1927 Yankees for the next two weeks and the other one gets to play the Washington Generals, one team might as well be, in fact, ahead.
MLB
Meadows prioritizing mental health, won't return this season
DETROIT -- The sight of Austin Meadows doing running and agility drills on the field at Comerica Park on Friday afternoon was a familiar one; the Tigers outfielder has been working out daily before most of the team arrives as he rehabs from Achilles issues. The mental struggles of a difficult season, however, had been virtually invisible until he revealed them later Friday.
MLB
Red-hot D-backs passing a 'challenging test'
PHOENIX -- Teams in postseason contention take note: You don't want to be playing the Arizona Diamondbacks right now. The D-backs continued their winning ways Friday night as they beat the Brewers, 2-1, at Chase Field. It was Arizona's seventh win in its past eight games. It's worth noting that...
MLB
Brewers hope Yelich's injury doesn't hamper stretch run
PHOENIX -- It was just what the Brewers didn’t need as they entered a critical closing month: Christian Yelich in the athletic training room. After scalding the baseball throughout the team’s just-completed homestand and after making a couple of nice running catches in the opening innings of Thursday’s series opener at Chase Field, Yelich sat out the final five innings with neck discomfort while the rest of the Brewers were limited to four singles in a 5-0 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field.
MLB
Bizarro 9th: Benches clear, White Sox walk it off -- twice
CHICAGO -- How crazy was the finish of a 4-3 White Sox victory over the Twins Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field? Check out the following facts. The White Sox gained not one, but two walk-off moments, although only the second one counted via José Abreu’s fielder’s choice grounder with the bases loaded and one out.
MLB
'Something you dream of': Steer makes memorable debut
CINCINNATI -- From the moment he walked into Great American Ball Park on Friday, Reds infield prospect Spencer Steer wanted to soak in everything about his Major League debut. The night ended with Steer getting downright soaked with a water cooler by teammates. Debuts don't get much better than this....
MLB
McCullers is his own toughest critic
ANAHEIM -- Unlike his previous start last week, after which a frustrated Lance McCullers Jr. said he wasn’t where he needed to be and joked he might as well throw left-handed, the veteran right-hander was in a much better frame of mind following his outing in Friday night's 4-2 win over the Angels at Angel Stadium.
MLB
White Sox try to 'light that spark' with players-only meeting
CHICAGO -- The White Sox have a perfect record on days when they have a players-only meeting. They rolled to a 7-1 victory over the Royals on Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field after a morning clubhouse get-together. Johnny Cueto allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings on a warm...
MLB
Guardians fall to M's as pitching injuries take toll
CLEVELAND -- Nothing has been working in the Guardians’ favor over the past week. The team carried a streak of 27 consecutive innings without scoring a run into the seventh inning on Friday night before eventually falling, 6-1, to the Mariners at Progressive Field. And while the offense continues to struggle, the pitching, which had finally found its groove, has suffered a setback.
MLB
For Braves' rookie duo, splash in Majors 'a feeling unmatched'
ATLANTA -- When dynamic duos come to mind, many people think of: Tom and Jerry, Batman and Robin, Mario and Luigi. But the Braves have a young tandem on the scene ready to take over the spotlight: Michael Harris II and Vaughn Grissom. "They've handled every situation," manager Brian Snitker...
MLB
Worth the wait: Weiss' 4 outs 4 years in the making
ANAHEIM -- For Angels reliever Zack Weiss, it was well worth the wait. The right-hander, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake as one of the Angels' September callups on Friday, had the dubious distinction of owning an infinity career ERA -- as he allowed four runs without recording an out in his lone Major League appearance with the Reds on April 12, 2018. But Weiss finally changed that more than four years later, as he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Friday, retiring all four batters he faced on just 12 pitches in a 4-2 loss to the Astros at Angel Stadium.
MLB
Back in Detroit, 'truly thankful' Boyd joins childhood team
DETROIT -- It was the most inverse of homecomings for Matthew Boyd on Thursday. On one hand, the left-hander returned to the ballpark where he'd spent parts of seven seasons and blossomed into an established veteran. On the other, he was in the visitors' clubhouse, now playing for a team he grew up following.
MLB
Season series won, but finale a sign of Royals' youth
CHICAGO -- After an offensive explosion of 24 runs across two games earlier this week, the Royals wrapped up their final trip to Chicago this year by scoring three runs in the final two games. The Royals went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base, while...
MLB
Rays (only 5 back) dominate Yankees
ST. PETERSBURG -- The way the Rays see it, American League Pitcher of the Month Drew Rasmussen said Friday afternoon, they’re in a tough AL Wild Card race. They’re in a virtual tie with the Mariners atop the Wild Card standings, and the Blue Jays are only two games behind them. Every game matters, so the Rays can’t afford to look too far beyond the one in front of them.
MLB
Cubs look to build on 'good month' down stretch
TORONTO -- For some teams, a .500 month is a disappointment. But for the 2022 Cubs, a 15-15 August marks their best month of the season. Despite playing 20 games in 19 days, visiting seven cities in three weeks, and 15 consecutive contests against winning teams, the Cubs capped off their best four weeks of baseball with Wednesday’s 7-5 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
MLB
Standing O! Gunnar doubles twice in stellar home debut
BALTIMORE -- Before top Orioles prospect Gunnar Henderson became MLB Pipeline’s No. 2 ranked prospect overall, before he made his big league debut on Wednesday or his first Camden Yards appearance in Friday night’s 5-2 win over the Athletics, he got sage advice from then-Minor League teammate Tyler Nevin.
MLB
Witt approaching rare club in Royals history
CHICAGO -- With one swing in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday night, Bobby Witt Jr. ensured White Sox starter Lance Lynn’s perfect game was over. The Royals’ rookie phenom crushed a no-doubt homer 441 feet into the left-center field seats for his 19th long ball of the year, tying Salvador Perez -- who was scratched Wednesday with back tightness -- once again for the team lead.
MLB
9 predictions certain to come true before postseason
Because “know thyself” is an important maxim in life, I have no trouble admitting that predictions are, um, not exactly my strong suit. Here in this space, over the course of the 2022 season, I predicted that the Rays would trade for Frankie Montas (nope), that Pete Alonso would three-Pete in the Home Run Derby (nuh-uh), that Juan Soto would NOT be traded (whoops) and that the Marlins would spend at least one day in first place (not even close).
MLB
Ohtani added a new awesome pitch, because of course he did
Shohei Ohtani was already 10-7 with a 2.68 ERA and 157 strikeouts -- and that's just what his pitcher half was doing -- when he added a brand-new weapon to his arsenal. In the middle of an MVP race, Ohtani started throwing a new pitch. It's a sinker, and it's a good one.
