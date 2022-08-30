Read full article on original website
MLB
What do these Mets talk about in the dugout?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The scene is as predictable as any at Citi Field: Chris Bassitt walks off the mound, heads to the dugout and quickly moves to wherever Max Scherzer is standing. Or Scherzer finishes his start and immediately finds Bassitt.
MLB
Ranking all the contenders' schedule strength
It is important to remember that every time you look at the standings, you are looking only at a snapshot. You are looking at a specific moment in time, one that captures what happened before, but not after. If two teams are tied in the standings, it does not necessarily mean they are tied tied. If one team has to play the 1927 Yankees for the next two weeks and the other one gets to play the Washington Generals, one team might as well be, in fact, ahead.
MLB
Meadows prioritizing mental health, won't return this season
DETROIT -- The sight of Austin Meadows doing running and agility drills on the field at Comerica Park on Friday afternoon was a familiar one; the Tigers outfielder has been working out daily before most of the team arrives as he rehabs from Achilles issues. The mental struggles of a difficult season, however, had been virtually invisible until he revealed them later Friday.
MLB
Rays (only 5 back) dominate Yankees
ST. PETERSBURG -- The way the Rays see it, American League Pitcher of the Month Drew Rasmussen said Friday afternoon, they’re in a tough AL Wild Card race. They’re in a virtual tie with the Mariners atop the Wild Card standings, and the Blue Jays are only two games behind them. Every game matters, so the Rays can’t afford to look too far beyond the one in front of them.
MLB
Yanks hit new low in 'rock bottom' loss to TB
ST. PETERSBURG -- The disgust was palpable as manager Aaron Boone walked to the mound in the eighth inning on Friday evening, seeing nine runs littered across the scoreboard, more runners still on the basepaths and a position player walking out to lob a few pitches. Boone would later chew...
MLB
For Braves' rookie duo, splash in Majors 'a feeling unmatched'
ATLANTA -- When dynamic duos come to mind, many people think of: Tom and Jerry, Batman and Robin, Mario and Luigi. But the Braves have a young tandem on the scene ready to take over the spotlight: Michael Harris II and Vaughn Grissom. "They've handled every situation," manager Brian Snitker...
MLB
Sandy's push for Cy Young hits speed bump vs. Braves
ATLANTA -- Six days ago, National League Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara had his best slider in a complete-game victory over the Dodgers. He couldn’t say the same following Friday night’s 8-1 loss to the Braves at Truist Park, where he surrendered a season-high-tying six runs in five-plus frames.
MLB
Raleigh's 2 homers move Mariners toward October
CLEVELAND -- Cal Raleigh was there last year when his team scratched and clawed its way into the American League playoff picture only to have the postseason door slammed in their faces on the last day of the season. This year, Raleigh’s doing everything he can to make sure that...
MLB
Command fluctuates, but lots to like in Oviedo's first start
PITTSBURGH -- When the Pirates traded José Quintana to the Cardinals in a deal that brought back Johan Oviedo, the latter wasn’t even a starter. There was no way he was going to be able to replace what Quintana did in the short term. But the Pirates are...
MLB
Which Rays performed the best in August?
ST. PETERSBURG -- All of a sudden here the Rays are, right back in the race for the American League East. After winning 18 of 27 games in August -- and seeing the Yankees lose 18 of their 28 games last month, the Rays entered Friday night’s series opener at Tropicana Field only six games out of first place in the division. Seems hard to believe considering the Rays trailed the Yankees by a whopping 15 1/2 games when they left Cincinnati on July 10, doesn’t it?
MLB
Giants set tone for final month with offensive outburst
SAN FRANCISCO -- A miserable August may have cost the Giants a chance at making a serious run down the stretch, but they’re still determined to finish the year strong. Friday was certainly a step in the right direction. The Giants opened their September slate with a 13-1 rout...
MLB
After big LA set, no letdown for Mets vs. Nats
NEW YORK -- Division titles don’t come easy, not in Queens or anywhere else. But for these Mets, the hardest part might be behind them. On paper anyway, their remaining path to the playoffs appears easier than most. Few playoff hopefuls entered this holiday weekend as uniquely positioned as...
MLB
Red-hot D-backs passing a 'challenging test'
PHOENIX -- Teams in postseason contention take note: You don't want to be playing the Arizona Diamondbacks right now. The D-backs continued their winning ways Friday night as they beat the Brewers, 2-1, at Chase Field. It was Arizona's seventh win in its past eight games. It's worth noting that...
MLB
Manoah's gem sets tone for Blue Jays' crucial stretch
PITTSBURGH -- It’s time for the Blue Jays to make hay while the sun shines, and the days are only getting shorter. Few pitchers in baseball understand an assignment better than Alek Manoah. Ask Manoah for six innings, he’ll give you seven. Ask him to be reliable, he’ll nearly bore you with his consistency. Say "jump," he just might dunk on you.
MLB
Margot-Ahead goes one better with game-saving catch
MIAMI -- Manuel Margot was granted the opportunity to be a hero in the 10th inning on Wednesday night. He took full advantage. Margot singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the inning, then made a fantastic catch on a drive to deep center in the bottom half to help the Rays close out August in style with a 2-1 win over the Marlins at loanDepot park.
MLB
Yankees call up prized shortstop prospect Peraza
TAMPA, Fla. -- Coming off a disappointing West Coast swing, the Yankees will provide shortstop Oswald Peraza with an opportunity to spark their drive toward the postseason, beginning with this weekend's series against the Rays at Tropicana Field. The Yankees announced on Thursday that they are promoting the 22-year-old Peraza...
MLB
Bizarro 9th: Benches clear, White Sox walk it off -- twice
CHICAGO -- How crazy was the finish of a 4-3 White Sox victory over the Twins Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field? Check out the following facts. The White Sox gained not one, but two walk-off moments, although only the second one counted via José Abreu’s fielder’s choice grounder with the bases loaded and one out.
MLB
'This one felt really good': Rogers finds form in return
MIAMI -- Despite a 2-1 loss to the Rays in 10 innings to close out their six-game homestand at loanDepot park, the Marlins are hitting the road (or tarmac) with at least some happy vibes. • Box score. Trevor Rogers, a 2021 All-Star who finished second in the National League...
MLB
Gray's extended rest breeds mixed results
NEW YORK -- Josiah Gray returned to the mound on Friday night for the first time since Aug. 20, after the Nationals skipped his last turn in the rotation as they monitor the 24-year-old’s spike in innings. A native of nearby New Rochelle, N.Y., Gray tossed five frames, allowing...
MLB
O's add No. 6 prospect Hall for stretch run
CLEVELAND -- In the nearly three weeks DL Hall spent away from the Orioles after his debut on Aug. 13, he changed a lot. He had the nerves of his debut in his back pocket, now pitching with the calmness that he’d already made it. He took on a new role, now being employed as a reliever for the stretch run.
