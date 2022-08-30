ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
nypressnews.com

High blood pressure warning: Nation's favourite hot drink can cause a 'dramatic spike'

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is commonly branded the “silent killer” because it raises your risk of heart disease without warning. High blood pressure forces your heart to work harder to pump blood around the body and this extra effort can spur on a heart attack. Luckily, your diet can provide a buffer against high blood pressure. However, there are some hidden risks.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Drinking tea may be linked to lower risk of death, study suggests

It is a welcome piece of research for those who regard having a cup of tea as one of life’s everyday pleasures. A study has suggested that having a brew could be associated with a lower risk of mortality. When compared with those who do not have tea, people who consumed two or more cups each day had between a 9% and 13% lower risk of mortality, researchers said.
DRINKS
Digital Collegian

Drinking at Least Two Cups of Tea Daily Linked to Reduced Mortality Risk

TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Drinking two or more cups of tea per day is associated with lower mortality risk, regardless of genetic variation in caffeine metabolism, according to a study published online Aug. 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Maki Inoue-Choi, Ph.D., from the National Institutes...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

New study says drinking two cups of black tea a day can lower mortality risk by 13 per cent

Scientists are claiming in a new study that drinking two or more cups of black tea each day could lower a person’s mortality risk by up to 13 per cent.The study, conducted and published by the Annals of Internal Medicine, included 498,043 participants who were aged between 40 to 69 and part of the UK biobank, a database resource that contains health information about nearly half a million people in the UK.Participants completed a baseline questionnaire between 2006 to 2010 and were examined for a median of 11.2 years. Researchers also looked at information about the individuals’ tea intake,...
FOOD & DRINKS
msn.com

The healing and cleaning properties of lemon juice

The healing and cleaning properties of lemon juice. Lemons are the sunniest of the citrus fruits. They lend flavor to foods and drinks, and are packed full of healthful vitamin C and flavonoids, which are excellent antioxidants. But besides the health and well-being benefits of consuming lemons, did you know that you can also use this cheery fruit around the house to clean and deodorize?
HEALTH
Fox News

New study suggests you should stop eating ultra-processed foods

Men living in the United States who regularly eat ultra-processed foods such as sodas, ice cream, sausage, and deep-fried chicken, are at a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. A study published on Wednesday in The BMJ indicates that U.S. men are at 29% greater risk of being diagnosed with...
HEALTH
msn.com

How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle

A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
FITNESS
healio.com

Healthy diet may extend survival for patients with head and neck cancer

Patients with head and neck cancer who consumed a diet high in nutrients found to deter chronic disease had a 93% lower likelihood of death due to any cause during the first 3 years after diagnosis, according to study results. The findings, published in Frontiers in Nutrition, could be instrumental...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Peanuts present a nutty solution for weight loss

A handful of peanuts might be a favorite snack, but according to new research from the University of South Australia it's also a way to help shed some unwanted kilos and keep your cardio health in check. Conducted in partnership with Texas Tech University, the study found that eating 35...
WEIGHT LOSS
AHA News

Is caffeine a friend or foe?

Caffeine jump-starts your day and puts a bounce in your step. It can help you focus, improve your mood and maybe even help you live longer. Caffeine, a natural stimulant, can be found in a variety of foods, such as coffee beans, tea leaves, cacao beans, guarana berries and yerba maté leaves. It also can be synthetically created and added to beverages such as soda and energy drinks. Research shows that about 90% of U.S. adults consume some form of caffeine every day.
LIFESTYLE

