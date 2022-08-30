Read full article on original website
Sipping a popular drink can lower your risk of death, docs claim
THERE is arguably no sound more comforting than a kettle boiling. And now, there’s even more reason to get together for a cuppa, as a study suggests one hot drink in particular can help you live for longer. The discovery will come as good news to tea-loving Brits who...
Drinking coffee may raise your risk of oesophageal cancer... but only if it's piping hot, study claims
Drinking coffee may raise your risk of cancer... but only if it's piping hot, research suggests. Scientists think it's because hot liquids damage tissues in the oesophagus — also known as the food pipe. It means, in theory, tea lovers could also be at risk. Therefore, people should wait...
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
High blood pressure warning: Nation’s favourite hot drink can cause a ‘dramatic spike’
High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is commonly branded the “silent killer” because it raises your risk of heart disease without warning. High blood pressure forces your heart to work harder to pump blood around the body and this extra effort can spur on a heart attack. Luckily, your diet can provide a buffer against high blood pressure. However, there are some hidden risks.
“Astonishing” Effects of Grape Consumption and “Remarkable” Impacts on Health and Lifespans
Recent research released by Dr. John Pezzuto and his team from Western New England University shows “astonishing” effects of grape consumption and “remarkable” impacts on health and on lifespans. One study was published in the journal Foods. It showed that adding grapes in an amount equal...
Study: Risk of colorectal cancer rises for men who eat 'ultra-processed' foods
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Men eating lots of ultra-processed foods face a 29% higher risk for developing colorectal cancer than men who consume much smaller amounts, a large, long-term analysis suggests. Researchers said they did not find the same association in women, but they are not sure why. Ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat...
High cholesterol: The ‘tasty’ 75p fruit that lowers ‘bad’ cholesterol – expert
And you should have four or less mmol/l of low-density lipoprotein. To find out if your cholesterol levels are high your doctor will need to take a blood test. Having high cholesterol is also linked to lack of exercise, smoking and drinking too much alcohol. Ms Lythgoe added: “Eat a...
Drinking tea may be linked to lower risk of death, study suggests
It is a welcome piece of research for those who regard having a cup of tea as one of life’s everyday pleasures. A study has suggested that having a brew could be associated with a lower risk of mortality. When compared with those who do not have tea, people who consumed two or more cups each day had between a 9% and 13% lower risk of mortality, researchers said.
Drinking at Least Two Cups of Tea Daily Linked to Reduced Mortality Risk
TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Drinking two or more cups of tea per day is associated with lower mortality risk, regardless of genetic variation in caffeine metabolism, according to a study published online Aug. 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Maki Inoue-Choi, Ph.D., from the National Institutes...
Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits, study suggests
A cup of tea just got a bit more relaxing. Tea can be part of a healthy diet and people who drink tea may even be a little more likely to live longer than those who don’t, according to a large study. Tea contains helpful substances known to reduce...
New study says drinking two cups of black tea a day can lower mortality risk by 13 per cent
Scientists are claiming in a new study that drinking two or more cups of black tea each day could lower a person’s mortality risk by up to 13 per cent.The study, conducted and published by the Annals of Internal Medicine, included 498,043 participants who were aged between 40 to 69 and part of the UK biobank, a database resource that contains health information about nearly half a million people in the UK.Participants completed a baseline questionnaire between 2006 to 2010 and were examined for a median of 11.2 years. Researchers also looked at information about the individuals’ tea intake,...
The healing and cleaning properties of lemon juice
The healing and cleaning properties of lemon juice. Lemons are the sunniest of the citrus fruits. They lend flavor to foods and drinks, and are packed full of healthful vitamin C and flavonoids, which are excellent antioxidants. But besides the health and well-being benefits of consuming lemons, did you know that you can also use this cheery fruit around the house to clean and deodorize?
6 Reasons Your Stomach Hurts After Drinking Alcohol or Coffee
Here are the most common reasons your stomach hurts after drinking alcohol or coffee, how to manage these stomachaches and when to see a doctor for treatment.
New study suggests you should stop eating ultra-processed foods
Men living in the United States who regularly eat ultra-processed foods such as sodas, ice cream, sausage, and deep-fried chicken, are at a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. A study published on Wednesday in The BMJ indicates that U.S. men are at 29% greater risk of being diagnosed with...
How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle
A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
New Study Shows What Sipping Simple Black Tea Can Do To Your Life Expectancy
As an alternative to coffee, some people reach for black tea instead. An 8-ounce cup of black tea contains as much as 42 milligrams of caffeine.
Healthy diet may extend survival for patients with head and neck cancer
Patients with head and neck cancer who consumed a diet high in nutrients found to deter chronic disease had a 93% lower likelihood of death due to any cause during the first 3 years after diagnosis, according to study results. The findings, published in Frontiers in Nutrition, could be instrumental...
Peanuts present a nutty solution for weight loss
A handful of peanuts might be a favorite snack, but according to new research from the University of South Australia it's also a way to help shed some unwanted kilos and keep your cardio health in check. Conducted in partnership with Texas Tech University, the study found that eating 35...
Ultra-processed foods linked to heart disease, colorectal cancer, premature death
BOSTON — Junk food is unquestionably an unhealthy choice when it comes to nutritious eating. However, a new study reveals just how dangerous eating “ultra-processed” foods is — finding an increased risk of cancer, heart disease, and premature death. Tufts University and Italian researchers compared the...
Is caffeine a friend or foe?
Caffeine jump-starts your day and puts a bounce in your step. It can help you focus, improve your mood and maybe even help you live longer. Caffeine, a natural stimulant, can be found in a variety of foods, such as coffee beans, tea leaves, cacao beans, guarana berries and yerba maté leaves. It also can be synthetically created and added to beverages such as soda and energy drinks. Research shows that about 90% of U.S. adults consume some form of caffeine every day.
