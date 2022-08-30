Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
MLB
What do these Mets talk about in the dugout?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The scene is as predictable as any at Citi Field: Chris Bassitt walks off the mound, heads to the dugout and quickly moves to wherever Max Scherzer is standing. Or Scherzer finishes his start and immediately finds Bassitt.
Phillies Acquire Right-Handed Pitcher from Blue Jays
The Phillies bolstered their pitching depth on Wednesday morning with the addition of 31-year-old right-hander Vinny Nittoli.
NBC Sports
Phillies add two from minors ahead of weekend series in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO — With September arriving and active rosters expanding from 26 to 28, the Phillies on Thursday recalled catcher Donny Sands from Triple A and selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Vinny Nittoli. Both players will be in uniform when the Phillies open a three-game weekend series with the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Ranking all the contenders' schedule strength
It is important to remember that every time you look at the standings, you are looking only at a snapshot. You are looking at a specific moment in time, one that captures what happened before, but not after. If two teams are tied in the standings, it does not necessarily mean they are tied tied. If one team has to play the 1927 Yankees for the next two weeks and the other one gets to play the Washington Generals, one team might as well be, in fact, ahead.
MLB
Meadows prioritizing mental health, won't return this season
DETROIT -- The sight of Austin Meadows doing running and agility drills on the field at Comerica Park on Friday afternoon was a familiar one; the Tigers outfielder has been working out daily before most of the team arrives as he rehabs from Achilles issues. The mental struggles of a difficult season, however, had been virtually invisible until he revealed them later Friday.
MLB
Giants set tone for final month with offensive outburst
SAN FRANCISCO -- A miserable August may have cost the Giants a chance at making a serious run down the stretch, but they’re still determined to finish the year strong. Friday was certainly a step in the right direction. The Giants opened their September slate with a 13-1 rout...
MLB
Indecision on defense spoils Sears' quality start
BALTIMORE -- Once again, rookie lefty JP Sears performed well and continued to progress with another quality start, but for the second straight outing, it did not end in a victory for the Athletics. Facing the Orioles for a third time on Friday night, Sears again offered his club an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Standing O! Gunnar doubles twice in stellar home debut
BALTIMORE -- Before top Orioles prospect Gunnar Henderson became MLB Pipeline’s No. 2 ranked prospect overall, before he made his big league debut on Wednesday or his first Camden Yards appearance in Friday night’s 5-2 win over the Athletics, he got sage advice from then-Minor League teammate Tyler Nevin.
MLB
Gray's extended rest breeds mixed results
NEW YORK -- Josiah Gray returned to the mound on Friday night for the first time since Aug. 20, after the Nationals skipped his last turn in the rotation as they monitor the 24-year-old’s spike in innings. A native of nearby New Rochelle, N.Y., Gray tossed five frames, allowing...
MLB
Arenado's latest defensive gem flips momentum
ST. LOUIS -- Coming on the heels of Nolan Arenado winning the National League Player of the Month Award for August on Friday, it was somewhat surprising to see the Cardinals superstar uncharacteristically struggle through an 0-for-4 night at the plate. Regardless, Arenado was still the most impactful player on...
MLB
Projecting each team's top prospect in '24
We’ve seen some of the top prospects in baseball ascend to the big leagues in 2022, with many organizations' No. 1 guys graduating and changing the prospect landscape. That is, after all, the objective, right? Getting prospects to the Major Leagues?. There should be more of that in 2023,...
MLB
Worth the wait: Weiss' 4 outs 4 years in the making
ANAHEIM -- For Angels reliever Zack Weiss, it was well worth the wait. The right-hander, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake as one of the Angels' September callups on Friday, had the dubious distinction of owning an infinity career ERA -- as he allowed four runs without recording an out in his lone Major League appearance with the Reds on April 12, 2018. But Weiss finally changed that more than four years later, as he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Friday, retiring all four batters he faced on just 12 pitches in a 4-2 loss to the Astros at Angel Stadium.
MLB
Borders sees some Puckett in Kirk's game
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The 1992 Blue Jays were celebrated last weekend at Rogers Centre, marking the 30th anniversary of the organization’s first World Series win. Many of the club’s stars were on hand, including the man who turned it on at the right time and won World Series MVP, catcher Pat Borders.
MLB
Guardians fall to M's as pitching injuries take toll
CLEVELAND -- Nothing has been working in the Guardians’ favor over the past week. The team carried a streak of 27 consecutive innings without scoring a run into the seventh inning on Friday night before eventually falling, 6-1, to the Mariners at Progressive Field. And while the offense continues to struggle, the pitching, which had finally found its groove, has suffered a setback.
MLB
15 years after Draft, Cruz K's 2 in MLB debut
CINCINNATI -- A rookie at 32 years old, new Reds reliever Fernando Cruz certainly had to be more patient than most ballplayers before he finally made it to the Major Leagues. Walking into Great American Ball Park for the first time on Friday, Cruz quickly realized the wait was worth it.
MLB
Scuffling Guardians 'not backing down from challenges'
CLEVELAND -- Guardians manager Terry Francona woke up Thursday morning with more angst and excitement than he has had all season. September baseball just has a different feel to it, especially when your team is sitting in first place. Francona thought for an extra minute or two, realizing that if...
MLB
McCullers is his own toughest critic
ANAHEIM -- Unlike his previous start last week, after which a frustrated Lance McCullers Jr. said he wasn’t where he needed to be and joked he might as well throw left-handed, the veteran right-hander was in a much better frame of mind following his outing in Friday night's 4-2 win over the Angels at Angel Stadium.
MLB
Rodriguez looks like himself in first rehab outing for Aberdeen
Three months ago, the calendar flipped to June with an entire fan base optimistic that its top pitching prospect would dominate his way to the Majors before July. That June 1 start was ultimately Grayson Rodriguez’s last before he was shut down with a Grade 2 right lat strain.
MLB
Witt approaching rare club in Royals history
CHICAGO -- With one swing in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday night, Bobby Witt Jr. ensured White Sox starter Lance Lynn’s perfect game was over. The Royals’ rookie phenom crushed a no-doubt homer 441 feet into the left-center field seats for his 19th long ball of the year, tying Salvador Perez -- who was scratched Wednesday with back tightness -- once again for the team lead.
Comments / 0