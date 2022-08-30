Read full article on original website
Kyle Richards Debuts 2 New Wrist Tattoos, and People Have Questions
They're real! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member confirmed her two new pieces of ink are indeed permanent. In recent years, Kyle Richards has been branching out with her style quite a bit. She chopped bangs into her hairstyle in 2020 (for her role in the Halloween Kills) and admitted that people had "strong feelings" about her new look. In 2021, an out-of-character manicure — neon yellow stiletto claws, to be exact — had her asking herself, "Who am I??" Most recently, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member debuted some fresh ink on her Instagram page, and once again, the internet had lots of questions.
There's a New Twist in The Naomie-Whitney Saga (And More Madison-Austen Related Drama!)
We promise it's definitely not getting awkward at all in the upcoming September 8 episode of Southern Charm. Something is in the air for Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith and in a first look at the Thursday, September 8 episode of Southern Charm we're getting some more insight into the duo's relationship.
Kathy Wakile Dazzles in a Sexy Yellow Gown with a Thigh-High Slit
The RHONJ alum turned up the glamour while attending a friend's recent wedding. Kathy Wakile brought her fashion A-game while attending a friend’s recent wedding in Greece. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum looked gorgeous in a bright yellow high-slit gown for the special occasion. On August 28,...
Tamra Judge Shares an Update on Her Career and Marriage: "It's Been a Wild Ride"
The RHOC cast member and husband Eddie Judge are starting a new chapter after closing their CUT Fitness studio. Tamra Judge and husband Eddie Judge are entering the final CUT. The Real Housewives of Orange County couple recently announced that they’re closing their CUT Fitness studio after nearly 10 years in business, and now Tamra is reflecting on both their professional and romantic journey.
Kathryn Dennis Jokes "I'm Back" and Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Friendsgiving
Plus, Southern Charm's Shep Rose and Craig Conover reveal where their friendship with Kathryn stands today. Fans haven’t seen as much of Kathryn Dennis in Southern Charm Season 8 as they’re used to, but that changed this week. Teasing the September 1 episode, Kathryn shared behind-the-scenes photos of...
Lisa Vanderpump & Ken Todd Celebrated Their 40th Anniversary with the Most Elegant Party
The Vanderpump Rules couple's party for their "ruby wedding anniversary" included hundreds of red roses and a lavish red tablescape. Whether it's a birthday, holiday, or anything in between, Lisa Vanderpump always celebrates the special moments in her life with an over-the-top party. So for her 40th wedding anniversary with husband Ken Todd, the Vanderpump Rules boss went all out on an especially lavish event.
Paige DeSorbo Has One Question for Naomie Olindo About Craig Conover During a Tense Moment at Friendsgiving
The Summer House cast member and Southern Charm cast member hash out all things in a first look at the September 1 episode. The time has come for Friendsgiving. Well, at least, that's what's set to go down during the September 1 episode of Southern Charm. In addition to some fried turkey, drama is on the menu. And, Paige DeSorbo and Naomie Olindo are the ones serving it up.
These RGIP Cast Members Transformed Their Second Bedrooms in the Best Way
Anya Firestone and Emily Gorelik both made the same choice when creating a space for their stunning clothing collections. As you can see in the clip above, this season of Real Girlfriends in Paris will be filled with incredible friendships, stunning sites, and, of course, jaw-dropping fashion. In the videos below, cast members Anya Firestone and Emily Gorelik explain just how important their wardrobes are to them, and show exactly how they store their impressive clothing collections in their Paris apartments.
The RHOA Season 14 Reunion First Look Has So Many Jaw-Dropping Revelations, We're Watching It on Repeat
Here's your first look at the RHOA Season 14 reunion and that's not just some "good clickbait." Happy The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion season to all who celebrate. Why? Well, because the RHOA Season 14 reunion is almost here. The 3-part reunion kicks off Sunday, September 11 at 8/7c...
Lala Kent Celebrated Her 32nd Birthday with 2 Incredible Cakes
The Vanderpump Rules cast member rang in her special day with some lavish desserts. Lala Kent celebrated her 32nd birthday in the sweetest way. The Vanderpump Rules cast member feted the occasion with not one, but two lavish cakes. Lala got plenty of love on her special day, as she...
Of Course Heather Dubrow's Daughter Max Has an Impeccably Decorated College Dorm Room
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member's daughter is starting her freshman year at Tufts University in a chic and cozy space. As you can see in the video above, Heather Dubrow has an immense passion for home decor — and that may be putting it lightly. So when her daughter Max Dubrow recently moved into her college dorm room at Tufts University, the first order of business was, of course, transforming her dorm room into a beautiful, personalized space.
Kyle Richards Shares a First Look Inside Her Stunning New Aspen House
The RHOBH cast member showed off the beautiful living room and dining area in her luxe Colorado abode. In August, Kyle Richards confirmed that she and her family had sold their former four-bedroom house in Aspen and moved into a brand-new vacation home in the area. Now, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is sharing a first look into her stunning new Colorado abode.
See Every Gorgeous Detail of Kyle Richards' Aspen Vacation Home
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a look inside her former 4-bedroom Colorado abode. On the August 31 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards was beyond excited to bring her castmates to her beloved Aspen house. "When [Mauricio Umansky and I] started going...
Craig Conover Shares an Exciting Update on His Living Situation with Paige DeSorbo
The Southern Charm cast member revealed how often he visits his Summer House girlfriend in New York. Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo may not have officially moved in together just yet, but they’re spending plenty of time in each other’s homes. The Southern Charm cast member recently took to Instagram to share a major update on his living situation with his Summer House girlfriend.
We Found the Exact Banana Pudding Recipe Shep Made for Austen's Friendsgiving
Although the Southern Charm cast member had "never even made pudding," his first attempt at the dessert was a success. For Austen Kroll's Friendsgiving on the September 1 episode of Southern Charm, Taylor Ann Green offered to bring a broccoli-rice casserole, a green bean casserole, and banana pudding. While Taylor spent that day making both of the savory dishes, she put Shep Rose in charge of the dessert, "the easiest recipe."
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Lesa Milan Welcomes a New Family Member
The RHODubai cast member is introducing “baby [number] 4.”. Lesa Milan has officially welcomed another member to her family. The Real Housewives of Dubai cast member recently introduced the newest addition to her household, an adorable puppy named Cash. On September 2, Lesa took to Twitter to show off...
Lesa Milan Responds to the "Unwarranted Attack" on Her Mina Roe Brand
On the first season of The Real Housewives of Dubai, we've gotten to know a lot about Lesa Milan and her impressive Mina Roe clothing brand. But on Part 1 of the Season 1 reunion, the integrity of Lesa's brand was questioned by Caroline Stanbury — and Lesa had a lot to say in response.
