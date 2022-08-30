ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helmut Kohl
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Person
François Mitterrand
Person
Margaret Thatcher
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soviet People#Soviet Empire#Ukraine#Kremlin#British
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy