Russia Loses 24 of Its Best Fighter Jets, Turns to Obsolete Planes: Ukraine
"The SU-35 aircrafts also showed a low level of durability," a Ukrainian general posted on Facebook.
Russian soldier defects, tells CBS News he and his comrades were "lied to," and soon realized Ukraine "war was wrong"
Kyiv — Six months into his war on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling for his nation to build a bigger army. He has ordered an increase of 137,000 troops, starting in January. But if CBS News correspondent Debora Patta's rare, candid conversation with a Russian paratrooper is...
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
'Nuclear winter' from a US-Russia conflict would wipe out 63% of the world's population
More than 5 billion people — roughly 63% of the world's current population — would die of famine in the aftermath of a full-scale nuclear war between the United States, Russia and their allies, a new study has revealed. According to the researchers, the conflict would create widespread...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Communist China survivor issues warning to Americans: Socialism is only the first stage
Xi Van Fleet, a survivor of Mao Zedong's communist revolution in China, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday to share her experience living under and fleeing from communism. Van Fleet cautioned socialist supporters in the U.S. from embracing a dangerous ideology and "abandoning freedom." AOC-BACKED NEW YORK DEMOCRAT CELEBRATES PRIMARY...
americanmilitarynews.com
China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
Business Insider
Ukraine warns Russia's biggest arms buyers against buying weapons that do 'not survive on the battlefield'
Ukraine has urged Southeast Asian countries to reconsider their previously sizeable arms procurements from Russia, saying Moscow's poor performance on the battlefield served as a cautionary tale about the quality of its arms. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's comments came as he was responding to questions from This Week in...
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
Putin’s on the brink
In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
Putin Is 'Not Bluffing:' Analyst Warns Germany Faces 'Severe Recession' With Russia Holding Back Gas Supplies
Germany has been reeling under the carpet since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine and the cut down on the gas supplies has come as another major blow to its delicate economy. Last week Germany’s Commerzbank said that Russian cuts in natural gas supplies could trigger “a severe recession,” confirming analysts'...
US is sending Ukraine VAMPIRE rocket launchers that can turn a regular pickup truck into a drone killer
The latest US aid package to Ukraine includes a portable VAMPIRE rocket system. The VAMPIRE kit can be used on pickup trucks, turning them into mobile weapons platforms. "It is a significant capability," Stacie Pettyjohn of the Center for a New American Security said. Ukrainian forces will soon be able...
Mushroom cloud erupts at Russian base after ‘first Ukrainian missile strike’ on Crimea sends tourists fleeing from beach
A MUSHROOM cloud erupted in the sky after an attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea that sent tourists running for their lives. Amid speculation the facility had been hit by Ukrainian missiles in the nations first strike, President Zelensky vowed they will "never give up" the annexed region. Shocking...
Business Insider
Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there
Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
Ukrainian Forces Kill 82 Russians, Destroy 30 Units of Equipment: Report
Ukraine reported inflicting heavy damage on Russian forces during the first day of a major counteroffensive in southern Ukraine.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Russia Names Three Countries in Nuclear Danger Over Shelling of Plant
The UN's nuclear watchdog has called for an immediate end to military action near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, warning of the "very real risk of a nuclear disaster."
Recent Twitter Video Reveals Russians Holding Alarming Graphic Photos, Begging the US & UK to Stop Sending Weapons to UA
In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."
CNN
