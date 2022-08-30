I love it when people talk about guns and they don’t know what they’re talking about. Doesn’t anybody check stories anymore we’re just allowed to say anything as the truth
They are showing multiple pieces of plastic for a variety of guns, and yes they work. One in five Glocks recovered by police, that have been used in urban gang and drug shootings, have these devices. So we know who uses them, and where they are used, yet nothing is done about it. The ones that are caught, they walk Scott free because of bad progressive DA's!
Fake news....false information.... attempted triggering....just another leftist lie. Takes more than a little piece of plastic to make most any semi auto run at full auto!!
Related
A device that can turn a semi-automatic weapon into a machine gun in moments is wreaking havoc on American streets
I Tried the Bug-a-Salt Gun, a Mosquito-Killing Weapon That’s Also Mad Fun
Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
Man Finds Nearly $120,000 in Jewelry, Cash While Gardening, Gets to Keep It
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russians Break Down Door W/Feet, Later Discovered After They Don't Disable Cloud Before Recording Recent Video- Watch!
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, or Caffeine?
Suspected pedophile slits throat on Facebook live when confronted by ‘hunters’
Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend
Truck Driver Confronts Woman-Beating Scumbag At Diner: “I Will Make You My MF’in Breakfast”
Drug smugglers hid $106 million of crystal meth and cocaine in a sleek vintage Bentley
Woman, 28, who spent $12,700 on a truck filled with unclaimed packages reveals she found more than $50,000 worth of items in it - from an $850 Dyson vacuum to a $4,200 Dior purse
Family finds several bodies stuffed in cases at unit they won in Storage Wars-style auction sparking serial killer fears
Husband set up hidden camera to catch dermatologist wife poisoning him, court documents allege
Thieves are using a new strategy to look inside your vehicle – but you can protect your valuables with a few easy steps
Moment black man shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart is 'profiled and harassed' by employee who called the cops when he refused to leave as store is ordered to pay him a record $4.4M in damages
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 146