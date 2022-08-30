ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben
4d ago

Who cares poor Britney what about the other poor prisoners there don’t hear about them So sick hearing how she was wrongfully detained Let her do the time for her crime she knew what she was doing

Sandra Kisling
4d ago

As far as the Russia thing, when my brother in law was in the service, he was told there is nothing the US government can do for you if you break the law in a sovereign nation. So that throws out the racism, misogyny and lesbian claims, as to her arrest in Russia. Throw in the fact that she threw her country under the bus she is not an individual that merits any more effort than any other individual being detained. I don't wish her any harm but the claim no effort is being made on her behalf is baseless. Actually I believe greater effort has been made on her behalf than the average citizen. Also her celebrity statues does absolutely nothing for her or anyone that breaks their laws in Russia.

Thomas Paine
3d ago

it would be terrible if they traded her for that arms dealer. say it with me brittany. I pledge allegiance, to the flag, of the United States of America and to the Republic. for which it stands . One nation. under God, with liberty and Justice for all. too bad you sought $$$ and justice in Russia Russia Russia. and the crazy thing about it. if orange man were president. you'd be free right now. joe Bidens gonna keep y'all in chains.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

You may not hear much more about a Brittney Griner prisoner swap and there's a good reason why

Brittney Griner needs to be freed from her Russian prison as soon as possible. Russian authorities sentenced the Phoenix Mercury star to 9 years in prison for what they called “drug possession and smuggling.” Authorities arrested Griner at the airport back in February after they found less than a gram of cannabis oil on her person upon arrival in the country. She’s been in jail ever since.
Paul Whelan
Brittney Griner
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju

Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
The Spun

Brittney Griner Event Reportedly Brings In Record Haul

Brittney Griner has been imprisoned in Russia since February after she was found with cannabis oil in her backpack when going through a Russian airport. However, that hasn't stopped her from giving back to her community - well, kind of. Her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury made sure her absence doesn't hurt the work she's done in the community.
Fox News

Original Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju dies at 64

Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju has died at age 64. Pemmaraju was on the air when Fox News launched on Oct. 7, 1996. At the time, Pemmaraju was one of the only Indian-American anchors to reach national prominence, and she was beloved by viewers and Fox News colleagues alike.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Shoe Drive News

Even though she remains locked up in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner has been able to have an impact back home through her charity endeavors. Ever year, Griner has run her BG's Heart & Sole Shoe Drive to collect shoes for those in need. The 2022 version of the event was its most successful yet, Griner's team the Phoenix Mercury announced Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ

