Who cares poor Britney what about the other poor prisoners there don’t hear about them So sick hearing how she was wrongfully detained Let her do the time for her crime she knew what she was doing
As far as the Russia thing, when my brother in law was in the service, he was told there is nothing the US government can do for you if you break the law in a sovereign nation. So that throws out the racism, misogyny and lesbian claims, as to her arrest in Russia. Throw in the fact that she threw her country under the bus she is not an individual that merits any more effort than any other individual being detained. I don't wish her any harm but the claim no effort is being made on her behalf is baseless. Actually I believe greater effort has been made on her behalf than the average citizen. Also her celebrity statues does absolutely nothing for her or anyone that breaks their laws in Russia.
it would be terrible if they traded her for that arms dealer. say it with me brittany. I pledge allegiance, to the flag, of the United States of America and to the Republic. for which it stands . One nation. under God, with liberty and Justice for all. too bad you sought $$$ and justice in Russia Russia Russia. and the crazy thing about it. if orange man were president. you'd be free right now. joe Bidens gonna keep y'all in chains.
