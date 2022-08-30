Initial 53-man roster for the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially trimmed their roster down to 53-man players on Tuesday. Those moves included a few surprises, including the release of Alex Leatherwood and the trade of Trayvon Mullen.

So going into waiver claims, here is the full 53-man roster for the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders.

QUARTERBACK (2)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Derek Carr

Backup: Jarrett Stidham

Running Back/Fullback (6)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Josh Jacobs (RB)

Starter: Jakob Johnson (FB)

Backups: Brandon Bolden, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brittan Brown

Wide Receiver (5)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Starters: Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow

Backups: Mack Hollins, Tyron Johnson, DJ Turner

Tight End (3)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Darren Waller

Backups: Foster Moreau, Jesper Horstead

Offensive Line (8)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Starters: Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Andre James, Lester Cotton, Jermaine Eluemunor

Backups: Jerome Simpsons, Thayer Munford, Jackson Barton

Defensive Line (11)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Johnathan Hankins, Bilal Nichols

Bench: Malcolm Koonce, Clelin Ferrell, Matthew Butler, Kendall Vickers, Andrew Billings, Neil Farrel, Tashawn Bower

Linebacker (5)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Denzel Perryman, Divine Deablo, Jayon Brown

Bench: Butler, Masterson

Cornerback (5)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Nate Hobbs, Rock Ya-Sin

Bench: Anthony Averett, Amik Robertson, Sam Webb

Safety (5)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Trevon Moehrig, Johnathan Abram

Bench: Duron Harmon, Roderic Teamer, Isaiah Pola-Mao

Specialist (3)