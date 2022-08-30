Initial 53-man roster for the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have officially trimmed their roster down to 53-man players on Tuesday. Those moves included a few surprises, including the release of Alex Leatherwood and the trade of Trayvon Mullen.
So going into waiver claims, here is the full 53-man roster for the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders.
QUARTERBACK (2)
Starter: Derek Carr
Backup: Jarrett Stidham
Running Back/Fullback (6)
Starter: Josh Jacobs (RB)
Starter: Jakob Johnson (FB)
Backups: Brandon Bolden, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brittan Brown
Wide Receiver (5)
Starters: Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow
Backups: Mack Hollins, Tyron Johnson, DJ Turner
Tight End (3)
Starter: Darren Waller
Backups: Foster Moreau, Jesper Horstead
Offensive Line (8)
Starters: Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Andre James, Lester Cotton, Jermaine Eluemunor
Backups: Jerome Simpsons, Thayer Munford, Jackson Barton
Defensive Line (11)
Starters: Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Johnathan Hankins, Bilal Nichols
Bench: Malcolm Koonce, Clelin Ferrell, Matthew Butler, Kendall Vickers, Andrew Billings, Neil Farrel, Tashawn Bower
Linebacker (5)
Starters: Denzel Perryman, Divine Deablo, Jayon Brown
Bench: Butler, Masterson
Cornerback (5)
Starters: Nate Hobbs, Rock Ya-Sin
Bench: Anthony Averett, Amik Robertson, Sam Webb
Safety (5)
Starters: Trevon Moehrig, Johnathan Abram
Bench: Duron Harmon, Roderic Teamer, Isaiah Pola-Mao
