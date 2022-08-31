Read full article on original website
Stevens County Sheriff's Office searching for potential arson suspects near Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Wash. - According to Stevens County Sheriff's Office, there have been approximately 20 suspicious fires in the Springdale area since July 2020. Most of them have been in close proximity to schools. Stevens County Fire District 1, Department of Natural resources, and the Sheriff's Office have all responded to...
Level 3 evacuations issued for Cusick residents near Boulder Mountain Fire
CUSICK, Wash. - On Wednesday night, Aug. 31, a wildfire caused by lightning was reported in the Calispel Peak area of Colville National forest. Initially estimated to be 30 acres in size, the Boulder Mountain Fire has grown rapidly to approximately 3,000 acres as of Thursday evening. Level 3 evacuations...
Spokane may suspend growth planning cycle to focus on housing crisis
(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is considering a one-year suspension of the annual Comprehensive Plan amendment cycle in 2023 to allow the local government to focus on solutions to the housing crisis. The city normally accepts applications from the public for changes to the plan that...
Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State and Idaho in the Battle of the Palouse
Though it might not be the most well-matched football game, it’s still a compelling matchup between these farmland foes, an interesting chapter in the long history of the Battle of the Palouse rivalry series. Optimism abounds on both sides of the border leading into Week 1 of the season. Washington State has a shiny new coaching staff, an entertaining new offense, a similarly stout defense and an invigorated perspective after a uniquely challenging 2021 season. Idaho rejuvenated its fan base this offseason, making a change in leadership and bringing in a staff that vows to return the Vandals to FCS prominence. The two fresh faces in charge of the programs – WSU’s Jake Dickert and Idaho’s Jason Eck – are Wisconsin natives, first-time head coaches and friends who were co-workers at a couple of past coaching stops. “The first thing I did when Jason got the job,” Dickert said. “I called him up and said, ‘How ironic is this that we’re going to be out there for the first game?’ ” The game itself might not offer more than a small preview of the two rebuilt programs. WSU is an overwhelming favorite to run away with the win. But Pullman will be buzzing Saturday ahead of the first Battle of the Palouse football game since 2016. The atmosphere at Gesa Field should be memorable, and pregame festivities between the neighbors should be no doubt enjoyable.
'It's great for our region': Washington State, Idaho to launch into new eras with season-opening Battle of the Palouse
PULLMAN – The two college football teams that share the Palouse are coming off similarly significant off-seasons. Washington State and Idaho spent the past nine months building their programs. The fan bases in Pullman and Moscow are feeling comparable levels of optimism and anticipation ahead of the 2022 season.
Whitworth and Gonzaga partnering to offer accelerated master's program.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Spokane universities are teaming up to help cut costs for business students. The Whitworth University School of Business announced they are partnering with Gonzaga University to offer Whitworth seniors classes that would count towards a Master's of Science in Taxation or a Master's of Accountancy at Gonzaga.
Things to watch: Will Eastern Washington rely more on rushing attack and defense against Tennessee State?
Ranked 13th in the preseason FCS Stats Perform poll, Eastern Washington opens the season by hosting Tennessee State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney. This is the first matchup between the programs. Here are a few aspects to watch:. Will the Eagles rely more on the run...
