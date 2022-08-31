ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Level 3 evacuations issued for Cusick residents near Boulder Mountain Fire

CUSICK, Wash. - On Wednesday night, Aug. 31, a wildfire caused by lightning was reported in the Calispel Peak area of Colville National forest. Initially estimated to be 30 acres in size, the Boulder Mountain Fire has grown rapidly to approximately 3,000 acres as of Thursday evening. Level 3 evacuations...
CUSICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane may suspend growth planning cycle to focus on housing crisis

(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is considering a one-year suspension of the annual Comprehensive Plan amendment cycle in 2023 to allow the local government to focus on solutions to the housing crisis. The city normally accepts applications from the public for changes to the plan that...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State and Idaho in the Battle of the Palouse

Though it might not be the most well-matched football game, it’s still a compelling matchup between these farmland foes, an interesting chapter in the long history of the Battle of the Palouse rivalry series. Optimism abounds on both sides of the border leading into Week 1 of the season. Washington State has a shiny new coaching staff, an entertaining new offense, a similarly stout defense and an invigorated perspective after a uniquely challenging 2021 season. Idaho rejuvenated its fan base this offseason, making a change in leadership and bringing in a staff that vows to return the Vandals to FCS prominence. The two fresh faces in charge of the programs – WSU’s Jake Dickert and Idaho’s Jason Eck – are Wisconsin natives, first-time head coaches and friends who were co-workers at a couple of past coaching stops. “The first thing I did when Jason got the job,” Dickert said. “I called him up and said, ‘How ironic is this that we’re going to be out there for the first game?’ ” The game itself might not offer more than a small preview of the two rebuilt programs. WSU is an overwhelming favorite to run away with the win. But Pullman will be buzzing Saturday ahead of the first Battle of the Palouse football game since 2016. The atmosphere at Gesa Field should be memorable, and pregame festivities between the neighbors should be no doubt enjoyable.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Whitworth and Gonzaga partnering to offer accelerated master's program.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Spokane universities are teaming up to help cut costs for business students. The Whitworth University School of Business announced they are partnering with Gonzaga University to offer Whitworth seniors classes that would count towards a Master's of Science in Taxation or a Master's of Accountancy at Gonzaga.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy