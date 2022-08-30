Read full article on original website
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Ukraine news LIVE: Nuclear panic grows as experts reveal Europe’s largest atomic plant has been damaged ‘several times’
FEARS of another Chornobyl-style disaster are on the rise, as UN experts reveal Europe's largest nuclear plant has been damaged 'several times.'. The head of the UN's nuclear agency announced that he is "worried" about the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine, following Vladimir Putin's brutal shelling of the facility. This...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Pope Francis Orders All Assets Be Deposited in Vatican Bank by Sept. 30.
Pope Francis wants all Holy See offices and Vatican-linked institutions to deposit their assets in the Vatican bank by Sept. 30. The Pope issued the order on Aug. 23. Keep reading to learn more about the order and what it means as the deadline approaches. What is the Vatican bank?
Russia Loses 25 Tanks, 37 Armored Vehicles in a Single Day: Ukraine
The Ukrainian armed forces said that most of the Russian losses were towards Donetsk and Kryvyi Rih.
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
