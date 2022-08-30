Read full article on original website
Arcia and Chavez have been critical pieces to the Braves this season. It’s fantastic to see both of them back in Atlanta. Arcia has been out since August 9th with a hamstring injury. Before that, he was filling in splendidly for the injured Ozzie Albies, but I don’t expect him to go back to starting. With Vaughn Grissom emerging, Arcia is likely to return to his role as the team’s primary utility man.
When the Atlanta Falcons kick off week one against the Saints a number of familiar faces won’t be standing on the sidelines for both sides including the recent New Orleans trade that sends Chauncy Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Many fans will remember Gardner-Johnson as the Saints player who punched and kicked the Atlanta logo and was a constant thorn in former Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan’s side. He made life hard in the secondary and not one Atlanta fans is sad to see Chauncey leave the division.
Ozzie Albies returned to the field last night for the first time since June 13th. He went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter in Gwinnett, but the stats don’t really matter. He’s one step closer to returning, and tonight, he will play second base for the Stripers. Within a couple of weeks, I expect to see him back in Atlanta, so what does that mean for Vaughn Grissom?
Last night was a great night all around for Braves Country. Spencer Strider struck out 16 men over eight shutout innings as the Braves won a critical game against the Rockies at home. But down on the farm, a familiar face also returned to the field. Ozzie Albies was the...
Marisnick has ten years of big-league experience, including a pretty impressive run with the Houston Astros. Most recently, he was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, hitting .234 with a couple of homers in 82 plate appearances. The Braves have some issues in the outfield. Marcell Ozuna is...
The Atlanta Falcons locked in their first 53-man roster on Tuesday making several surprising decisions setting the team up to start the season. At quarterback, the Falcons made the predictable decision of starting the season with Marcus Mariota as the starter and rookie Desmond Ridder as his backup. Feleipe Franks...
Despite the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff preaching that spots on this roster must be earned one decision contradicted this idea. One of the more predictable and disappointing decisions the Atlanta Falcons made when finalizing their 53-man roster is keeping left guard Jalen Mayfield. Mayfield lost his starting role to Elijah Wilkinson before the team took one preseason snap. This speaks to just how in over his head Mayfield has been from the start for Atlanta.
