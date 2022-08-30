Read full article on original website
asu.edu
Mayo, ASU MedTech Accelerator advances health care delivery in Arizona
Graduates from the program to reveal their innovative health care solutions at fall showcase. One year ago, Arizona State University’s Health Futures Center opened its doors and started a new chapter in the long-standing partnership between ASU and the globally renowned Mayo Clinic. Located in northeast Phoenix, south of...
asu.edu
ASU Enterprise Partners honored as top employer for 9th year in a row
ASU Enterprise Partners achieved the honor of Top Company to Work for in Arizona for the ninth consecutive year, ranking 20th in the medium employer category. ASU Enterprise Partners is a private, nonprofit parent company whose mission is to provide an ecosystem of services to create solutions and generate resources to extend Arizona State University’s reach and advance its charter.
asu.edu
ASU spirit soars in classrooms everywhere
So far this fall, more than 4,000 Arizona State University alumni educators have received a back-to-school pack from the ASU Alumni Association. To keep the spirit going, the association will still be accepting signups to receive the packs through Friday, Sept. 9. Pre-K through college educators can visit alumni.asu.edu/sundevilteacherpack to...
After losing a long battle with bone cancer in July, a Liberty High grad's legacy and impact will never be forgotten
PEORIA, Ariz. — When Liberty High School in Peoria hosts its neighborhood rival for the football season opener, everyone in attendance will be rooting for one cause: the legacy of Zach Hunzinger. At Friday's season opener between Liberty and rival Sunrise Mountain High School, Hunzginer was honored for the...
Thrillist
How to Have a Weed-Fueled Adventure in Phoenix, Arizona
The cannabis scene in Arizona is poppin’. There may not be the flash of Las Vegas dispensaries, but there’s unique destinations like the cannabis consumption-friendly Clarendon Hotel and a Scottsdale-Tempe location of Sunday Goods dispensaries that offers complimentary kombucha, cold brew, and drive-thru service. Phoenix event producer Cloth + Flame throws beautiful gourmet cannabis dinners in the desert, The state is booming in itself—multiple Arizona cities and towns are among the fastest growing in the nation.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Things to Do This Weekend: Arizona Black Rodeo, CoKoCon, and More
The first weekend of September is filled with things to do, and it’s not just parties in honor of Labor Day weekend. During the three-day span from Friday, September 2, to Sunday, September 4, you can watch African American cowboys and cowgirls compete, celebrate National Cinema Day at local movie theaters, or shop for new kicks at Snkrville.
Have 100-degree tap water coming out of your 'cold' faucet? In Phoenix, you aren't alone
PHOENIX — The Valley of the Sun is known for extremely hot summer temperatures, but according to hundreds of Phoenix residents, the area should also be known for its hot tap water. User Czechkayte posted a picture on Phoenix's Subreddit showing a thermometer reading 100.4 degrees after putting it...
asu.edu
Freedom to explore varied pathways in doctorate program helped ASU nursing alumna grow in confidence
Get to know Dawn Augusta, a DNP graduate from 2021 and one of more than 17,000 Edson College alumni worldwide. Throughout her career, Dawn Augusta has impacted health care in many ways. First, as a bedside nurse delivering care for 15 years. Then, as an educator teaching at Arizona State University’s Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation, and now as an innovation leader.
KTAR.com
Ballet Under the Stars returns to Valley with 4 free performances this month
PHOENIX — Ballet Arizona is putting on free outdoor performances at four Valley locations this month. Ballet Under the Stars, presented by Ballet Arizona, will bring a live show to Fountain Hills, Glendale, Phoenix and Goodyear. The performances are slated to begin at 7 p.m. from Sept. 8 –...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/04)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.
asu.edu
The College welcomes impressive set of new leaders to ASU this fall
Spanning a range of fields, dynamic new leaders are determined to chart new courses, make a lasting impact with students. The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University has a full roster of new leaders, and they’re eager to welcome students. “We are very fortunate to...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
White supremacist invited to address ASU student Republican club
An Arizona State University student Republican group is hosting known white supremacist Jared Taylor on the school’s campus Friday, Sept. 2. The visit has sparked community outcry and a planned protest. Taylor, despite being known for saying and publishing white supremacist and racist ideas, considers himself a “white advocate”...
asu.edu
ASU Honors Faculty Fellow recognized by Western Literature Association
“High-caliber scholarship,” “exemplary” and “bold” were words used by members of the Don D. Walker Prize Committee of the Western Literature Association to describe an essay by Alexander Young, Honors Faculty Fellow in Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University. Young’s essay, titled “Settler...
Glendale Star
Future shines bright for Desert Diamond Casinos
Formerly known as Gila River Arena, the city-owned arena in the Westgate Entertainment District has a new name — Desert Diamond Arena. According to Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps, the discussions between the city of Glendale, ASM Global and Desert Diamond Casinos had been going on over the last five or six months.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Two Arizona cities placed in the top 10.
asu.edu
ASU School of Human Evolution and Social Change welcomes 3 new faculty members
With the start of the new school year, the School of Human Evolution and Social Change, an academic unit of The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University, has welcomed three new members to the school's faculty. “We are very excited to add these three esteemed researchers...
2 students at Phoenix charter school detained for making social media threats
PHOENIX — Two students at a Phoenix charter school were detained Thursday for making specific threats against the campus on social media, authorities said. Veritas Prep Academy shut down its campus near 56th Street and Thomas Road on Wednesday after administrators told officers that the social media posts and a written note made threats against the school, Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
Abortion advocates and providers draw line between police violence and reproductive rights
(Phoenix) — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is the largest prosecutorial office on the ballot nationwide in 2022. Two-thirds of Arizona's criminal traffic runs through Maricopa, which nearly five million Arizonans call home.
African American-owned businesses growing in the Valley with community support
PHOENIX — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to recognize black-owned businesses across America. While African Americans are the fastest growing demographic in Arizona, a new report found that black entrepreneurs face even more challenges here in the Valley when starting a business. However, new groups and resources are ready to help change the numbers.
asu.edu
ASU database celebrates growth, continued partnership with US Air Force, Indigenous communities
In 2010, the United States Department of the Air Force looked to Arizona State University archaeologists to help preserve historical information about the cultural resources found on the lands their bases occupy. By partnering with the Center for Digital Antiquity within the School of Human Evolution and Social Change, the...
