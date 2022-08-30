ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Brother’s Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Her Issue With Kyle Capener’s Gameplay: ‘Something’ About It ‘Bothers Me’

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Speaking her mind. Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves opened up about her issues around Kyle Capener’s recent decision to save Alyssa Snider — a move that betrayed his closest confidants.

'Big Brother' Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

“There’s something about the way Kyle betrayed his alliance that bothers me,” Julie, 52, told Entertainment Weekly during an interview that was published on Tuesday, August 30. “It came soon after he was wishy-washy about using the POV to save Alyssa when he and Daniel [Durston] had the veto. It felt more like a move to save himself and his longevity in the game than his showmance or girlfriend.”

The decision came during the most recent double house eviction, which followed the split house game twist. The remaining 10 players were split into two groups of five, playing completely separate games, with one group living inside the house and the other group banished to the backyard.

The Utah native, who previously was a part of The Leftover alliance — which also included Joseph Abdin , Michael Bruner , Taylor Hale , Brittany Hopes , Monte Taylor and Matt Turner — recently entered a “showmance” with Alyssa, 26, who is not a part of the seven-person team. In a shocking moment, Kyle, 29, ultimately decided to turn on his fellow allies to save his BB24 romantic partner instead.

Matt, 23, then followed suit, sticking with Kyle instead of their alliance member Joseph — who was subsequently voted out. Julie, however, explained how the Massachusetts native’s decision was more understandable than Kyle’s betrayal.

“He essentially broke up the perceived stronger duo when he decided to evict Joseph,” Julie explained of the move. “Turner probably thinks he can beat Kyle and Alyssa at competitions, and even at winning the jury, than Monte and/or Joseph. It wasn’t a bad move on his part to advance his position in the game.”

Biggest 'Big Brother' Fights in History: Keesha's Birthday and More Blowups

Last week, fans of the CBS reality series took to social media with the trending hashtag “#StopProtectingKyle,” claiming that the network was editing around his problematic comments in the house, as well as conversations about race.

In a livestream video that did not make the day’s episode, Kyle can be seen referencing the “diverse background” of his fellow housemates, speculating that they are working together in a way similar to the Cookout — an all-Black alliance from season 23 of the reality competition.

“That possibility of those six with that background, I mean, it looks very similar to the Cookout with a very diverse background,” the social media influencer quipped. “They’ve all expressed why they’re in this game. Joseph, more Middle Eastern representation in TV. Indy, there’s never been a Brazilian contestant or winner ... everyone has those strong ‘Why’s’ that all coincide.”

Following the controversial conversation, viewers claimed that Kyle’s comments were being cut from the live feeds.

'Big Brother 24' Houseguests Address Treatment of Taylor Hale: Paloma, More

“There has been tons of articles about Kyle’s behavior. There has been thousands of tweets, thousands of posts online about him. CBS can cut the feeds as much as they want to protect him, but it doesn’t change the fact that he’s a f–king racist,” one Twitter user wrote .

Another added, “Julie was right, this is a microcosm of our culture . The active exploitation of POC, the protection of white men above all else, and blatant, unapologetic Anti-Blackness by those in power. Nothing says ‘America’ more.”

Comments / 40

Cindy Imlach-Leeper
4d ago

You know what I am so sick of this race card we r all Americans last season was racist with Tiffany in charge of cookout they said it over and over and over and then this season Taylor said because she was black and being bullied everyone feels sry for her please kyle shouldn’t of said that but it’s true why is it different between kyle and Taylor and cookout what he’s white people whach these shows for enjoyment not for race and Julie your wrong it is about race whether you admit it or not you need to quit your job

Reply(7)
47
Cindy Imlach-Leeper
4d ago

Here’s an idea have a white season and a African American season problem solved stop with the race we all bleed red

Reply(4)
40
Lisa Johnson
3d ago

Kyle is the only one making any moves & playing the game. The others r just following each other. They should have gotten out micheal weeks ago

Reply(1)
18
