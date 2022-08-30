Read full article on original website
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
'Two Kids 'Shot' By Father While Asleep In Bed, After Mother Left Home'InsiderTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Tampa father accused of shooting his children, killing 1, granted $2.5M bond
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa father accused of shooting his two children, killing his 5-year-old and critically injuring his 8-year-old, has been granted bond in the amount of $2.5 million. Investigators said Tuesday that Jermaine Lavanda Bass went into the bedroom of his two children – after their mother, Bass's...
87-year-old man killed, woman injured in Pinellas County crash
OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Oldsmar Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway to investigate the crash. According to deputies, Kay Johnson, […]
Holzaepfel Gets 35 Years in Death of Pinellas County Deputy
Robert Holzaepfel Accepts Plea Deal--Enters Guilty Plea
3 arrested in Largo drug house bust, police say
Three people were taken into custody Thursday during a drug bust at an apartment in Largo, according to arrest documents.
Pasco Sheriff’s deputy arrested for animal abuse in Tampa
TAMPA—The Tampa Police Department arrested a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Aug. 31 on a charge of felony animal cruelty, reports state. According to a TPD press release, suspect Eric Harris is accused of beating and injuring his then-girlfriend’s cat to the point that it later died.
Criminal investigation involving Tampa Bay child welfare agency now inactive after leads run dry
A strident announcement from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office about a criminal investigation of the Tampa Bay area's lead child welfare agency came less than a year ago, but now the probe has quietly gone inactive.
Bradenton man sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing Pinellas deputy in 2021
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The drunk driver who hit and killed Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli last year changed his plea to guilty Friday and will spend 35 years in prison. Before a judge finalized Robert Holzaepfel's sentence, Magli's loved ones spoke directly to him during the hearing. "You robbed a...
Florida man obsessed with school shootings puts dead animals on Parkland memorial
A Florida man who authorities said had a "disturbing fascination with mass school shootings" was arrested after he allegedly left several dead animals on a memorial in Parkland, Florida.
2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
Florida sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with killing girlfriend’s cat
TAMPA, Fla. — A sheriff’s deputy in Florida was arrested on animal cruelty charges after investigators said he killed his girlfriend’s cat after an argument. In a news release, the Tampa Police Department said that Eric Harris, a deputy for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, had an argument with his girlfriend on Aug. 21 over issues surrounding the girlfriend’s two cats. Police said Harris had recently moved in with his girlfriend.
Former Miami-Dade detective dies in Tampa, report says
A longtime Miami-Dade homicide detective died in Tampa this week while recovering from an accident he had in June.
Palmetto man guilty of multiple wireless store robberies
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto man was found guilty by a federal jury of multiple federal charges in connection with the robberies of four wireless stores. Delon Adams 50, of Palmetto, was found guilty of four counts of robbery, four counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, extortion, and criminal contempt of court.
Tampa ‘Bloods’ Gang Leader Sentenced To Nearly 4 Years For Firearm Offenses
TAMPA, Fla. – Devin Kelly, 27 of Tampa has been sentenced to three years and ten months in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. The court also ordered Kelly to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used in the
Man Found Dead On Side Of Florida Highway, FHP Seeking Tips
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was found dead on the shoulder of Interstate 4 on Friday and Florida Highway Patrol is seeking tips into the man’s death. According to troopers, on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:24 AM, FHP Troopers responded to a
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office set to face trial for the death of Andrew Joseph III, family says
The Florida State Fair Authority is also a defendant in the upcoming trial, which is currently set for September.
Polk County man accused of shooting, killing person at his own birthday celebration
A Polk County man was accused of shooting and killing someone during his own birthday celebration over the weekend, authorities said.
14-year-old girl charged with arson in massive Walmart fire
A 14-year-old girl was arrested for arson after she intentionally set fire to a Walmart store in Georgia, according to reports.
St. Pete man killed in Valrico accident
VALRICO—A 27-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Aug. 31 when he lost control of his vehicle while driving on E. Brandon Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Reports state the wreck occurred at approximately 9:08 a.m. as the motorist was driving an SUV westbound on E....
Wildwood man convicted of killing Inverness woman in fatal Sumter County crash
A jury found a Wildwood man guilty of leading police in an August 2017 vehicle chase and causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a woman from Citrus County. Sumter County court records show jurors on Wednesday, Aug. 31, convicted 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown of Laura Lee Price’s...
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
