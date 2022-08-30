ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa father accused of shooting his children, killing 1, granted $2.5M bond

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa father accused of shooting his two children, killing his 5-year-old and critically injuring his 8-year-old, has been granted bond in the amount of $2.5 million. Investigators said Tuesday that Jermaine Lavanda Bass went into the bedroom of his two children – after their mother, Bass's...
87-year-old man killed, woman injured in Pinellas County crash

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Oldsmar Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway to investigate the crash. According to deputies, Kay Johnson, […]
Pasco Sheriff’s deputy arrested for animal abuse in Tampa

TAMPA—The Tampa Police Department arrested a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Aug. 31 on a charge of felony animal cruelty, reports state. According to a TPD press release, suspect Eric Harris is accused of beating and injuring his then-girlfriend’s cat to the point that it later died.
2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
Florida sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with killing girlfriend’s cat

TAMPA, Fla. — A sheriff’s deputy in Florida was arrested on animal cruelty charges after investigators said he killed his girlfriend’s cat after an argument. In a news release, the Tampa Police Department said that Eric Harris, a deputy for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, had an argument with his girlfriend on Aug. 21 over issues surrounding the girlfriend’s two cats. Police said Harris had recently moved in with his girlfriend.
Palmetto man guilty of multiple wireless store robberies

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto man was found guilty by a federal jury of multiple federal charges in connection with the robberies of four wireless stores. Delon Adams 50, of Palmetto, was found guilty of four counts of robbery, four counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, extortion, and criminal contempt of court.
St. Pete man killed in Valrico accident

VALRICO—A 27-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Aug. 31 when he lost control of his vehicle while driving on E. Brandon Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Reports state the wreck occurred at approximately 9:08 a.m. as the motorist was driving an SUV westbound on E....
