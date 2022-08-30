Read full article on original website
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
'Two Kids 'Shot' By Father While Asleep In Bed, After Mother Left Home'InsiderTampa, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
Father Accused of Shooting His Two Children Granted Bond
Judge sets $2.5 Million Bond for Jermaine Bass
Tampa PD, homicide victim's family asks public for tips in investigation
The family of a man shot and killed, along with the Tampa Police Department, asked for the public's help finding those responsible for the homicide.
Holzaepfel Gets 35 Years in Death of Pinellas County Deputy
Robert Holzaepfel Accepts Plea Deal--Enters Guilty Plea
Gulfport Man Arrested for Inappropriate Touching
Gulfport police arrested a Clearwater man for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman at the Gulfport Public Library on Aug. 23. “Dyashua Street repeatedly reached under a desk and touched a woman between her knees. He was arrested for battery and charged with a felony based on a prior battery conviction,” according to a statement from the Gulfport Police Department.
Pasco Sheriff’s deputy arrested for animal abuse in Tampa
TAMPA—The Tampa Police Department arrested a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Aug. 31 on a charge of felony animal cruelty, reports state. According to a TPD press release, suspect Eric Harris is accused of beating and injuring his then-girlfriend’s cat to the point that it later died.
Florida sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with killing girlfriend’s cat
TAMPA, Fla. — A sheriff’s deputy in Florida was arrested on animal cruelty charges after investigators said he killed his girlfriend’s cat after an argument. In a news release, the Tampa Police Department said that Eric Harris, a deputy for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, had an argument with his girlfriend on Aug. 21 over issues surrounding the girlfriend’s two cats. Police said Harris had recently moved in with his girlfriend.
Polk County man accused of shooting, killing person at his own birthday celebration
A Polk County man was accused of shooting and killing someone during his own birthday celebration over the weekend, authorities said.
87-year-old man killed, woman injured in Pinellas County crash
OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Oldsmar Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway to investigate the crash. According to deputies, Kay Johnson, […]
3 arrested in Largo drug house bust, police say
Three people were taken into custody Thursday during a drug bust at an apartment in Largo, according to arrest documents.
Deputies Looking To Identify Retail Theft Suspects
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco County detectives are asking for help in locating two suspects that stole from a New Port Richey business. According to deputies, On Aug. 18 around 3 p.m., two unknown suspects, shown here, stole merchandise in black trash bags from a business near the intersection of Little Rd. and Ridge Rd. in New Port Richey. If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 22028699. You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.
Palmetto man guilty of multiple wireless store robberies
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto man was found guilty by a federal jury of multiple federal charges in connection with the robberies of four wireless stores. Delon Adams 50, of Palmetto, was found guilty of four counts of robbery, four counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, extortion, and criminal contempt of court.
Criminal investigation involving Tampa Bay child welfare agency now inactive after leads run dry
A strident announcement from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office about a criminal investigation of the Tampa Bay area's lead child welfare agency came less than a year ago, but now the probe has quietly gone inactive.
Video shows armed Venice man attack Sarasota deputy after deadly stabbing
Newly obtained witness video shows the dramatic moments when a man attacked a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy after he stabbed a woman.
14-year-old girl charged with arson in massive Walmart fire
A 14-year-old girl was arrested for arson after she intentionally set fire to a Walmart store in Georgia, according to reports.
Florida man charged for alleged bank robberies
A Tampa man has been charged with four counts of alleged bank robberies, according to the Department of Justice.
Bradenton man sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing Pinellas deputy in 2021
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The drunk driver who hit and killed Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli last year changed his plea to guilty Friday and will spend 35 years in prison. Before a judge finalized Robert Holzaepfel's sentence, Magli's loved ones spoke directly to him during the hearing. "You robbed a...
Man Found Dead On Side Of Florida Highway, FHP Seeking Tips
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was found dead on the shoulder of Interstate 4 on Friday and Florida Highway Patrol is seeking tips into the man’s death. According to troopers, on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:24 AM, FHP Troopers responded to a
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
2 Tampa women arrested for burning children with hot pot, police say
The Tampa Police Department said two women are facing charges for intentionally burning young children with a hot pot.
Man Killed In Friday Crash On Tampa Road
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team responded to Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway in Oldsmar to investigate a fatal vehicle crash. According to investigators, 84-year-old Kay Johnson
