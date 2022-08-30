ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport Man Arrested for Inappropriate Touching

Gulfport police arrested a Clearwater man for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman at the Gulfport Public Library on Aug. 23. “Dyashua Street repeatedly reached under a desk and touched a woman between her knees. He was arrested for battery and charged with a felony based on a prior battery conviction,” according to a statement from the Gulfport Police Department.
GULFPORT, FL
Pasco Sheriff’s deputy arrested for animal abuse in Tampa

TAMPA—The Tampa Police Department arrested a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Aug. 31 on a charge of felony animal cruelty, reports state. According to a TPD press release, suspect Eric Harris is accused of beating and injuring his then-girlfriend’s cat to the point that it later died.
TAMPA, FL
Florida sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with killing girlfriend’s cat

TAMPA, Fla. — A sheriff’s deputy in Florida was arrested on animal cruelty charges after investigators said he killed his girlfriend’s cat after an argument. In a news release, the Tampa Police Department said that Eric Harris, a deputy for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, had an argument with his girlfriend on Aug. 21 over issues surrounding the girlfriend’s two cats. Police said Harris had recently moved in with his girlfriend.
TAMPA, FL
87-year-old man killed, woman injured in Pinellas County crash

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Oldsmar Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway to investigate the crash. According to deputies, Kay Johnson, […]
OLDSMAR, FL
Deputies Looking To Identify Retail Theft Suspects

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco County detectives are asking for help in locating two suspects that stole from a New Port Richey business. According to deputies, On Aug. 18 around 3 p.m., two unknown suspects, shown here, stole merchandise in black trash bags from a business near the intersection of Little Rd. and Ridge Rd. in New Port Richey. If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 22028699. You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Palmetto man guilty of multiple wireless store robberies

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto man was found guilty by a federal jury of multiple federal charges in connection with the robberies of four wireless stores. Delon Adams 50, of Palmetto, was found guilty of four counts of robbery, four counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, extortion, and criminal contempt of court.
PALMETTO, FL
Man Killed In Friday Crash On Tampa Road

  PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team responded to Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway in Oldsmar to investigate a fatal vehicle crash. According to investigators, 84-year-old Kay Johnson
OLDSMAR, FL

