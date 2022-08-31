Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Gamespot
The Vampires
Sign In to follow. Follow The Vampires, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Nintendo Direct With News Of Wind Waker, Twilight Princess Remasters For Switch Coming In September - Report
The next Nintendo Direct event is coming up in September, according to a report, one that also suggests that the showcase may be focused on The Legend of Zelda. Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb and Mike Minotti from GamesBeat discussed some possibilities on a podcast recently. As reported by VGC, Minotti said that the rumored September Nintendo Direct event will include the announcement of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess ports for Nintendo Switch. Grubb, meanwhile, said the September event will be a "Zelda blowout."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Gamespot
You Suck at Parking
Sign In to follow. Follow You Suck at Parking, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Transformers: Last Bot Standing #4
It’s come to this! Donnokt—no, the universe—hangs in the balance. The last true Cybertronian stands against Visitors from another world to determine the future. One shall stand, one shall fall. Find out who will be the Last Bot Standing!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Gamespot
Spellbound : The Magic Within
We have no news or videos for Spellbound : The Magic Within. Sorry!
Gamespot
Gamespot
Villainess: Reloaded! Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons #5 - Volume 5
Now that otome game villainess Astrid Sophie von Oldenburg has charming imperial prince Friedrich head over heels for her, what’s her next move? To shove him off onto the heroine, of course! Boys who’ll bring the wrath of the empire down upon her family aren’t really her type. Thankfully, she knows just the spell to redirect his affections, and maybe she can even use it to clear a few mines too... Ultimately, however, the heart wants what it wants, so Astrid still needs a backup plan to overthrow the empire; naturally, hers is an arsenal of advanced military hardware. She’s been looking for a good excuse to test her weapons, so what better target than a century-old fire dragon razing a local village? Astrid’s bringing out the big guns and making Swiss cheese of her bad end in this final volume of the Villainess: Reloaded! manga.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Top Gun: Maverick Breaks Yet Another Record With Digital Release
Top Gun: Maverick continues to pick up greater momentum after release, as Variety is reporting that the blockbuster film has become the No. 1 best-selling digital sell-through title in the US in its first week of release. The publication notes that the data it's citing come directly from Paramount Home Entertainment.
Gamespot
Evercade EXP Retro Handheld Comes Pre-Loaded With 18 Capcom Games
Earlier this year, Blaze Entertainment announced the Evercade EXP, the next iteration of its retro handheld that plays cartridges loaded with classic games. But you won't even need (or be able to use) a cartridge to enjoy some of the most exciting games in the Evercade library. Blaze has announced a new partnership with Capcom to offer 18 classic Capcom games to Evercade EXP owners. All 18 of the games will be pre-loaded onto the EXP, so you can play them immediately when you boot up the handheld.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
Monster Slayer Extermination
We have no news or videos for Monster Slayer Extermination. Sorry!
Gamespot
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power - Who Is The Stranger? An Investigation
Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings TV show's most mysterious character got some screen time last night. Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV show is here, and, based on its two episode premiere, it's swinging for the fences. After two solid hours, we got to meet a whole fleet of characters both new and familiar to Middle-earth. There were Elves, Harfoots, Dwarves, sea monsters, flashbacks to time immemorial--you name it. There was also, unsurprisingly, the explosive introduction of a character known only as The Stranger.
Gamespot
Comments / 0