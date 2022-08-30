MORAGA, Calif. — Saint Mary's Volleyball opened up the home portion of their schedule on Wednesday night, with their home opener against Sacramento State. Inside an energized crowd inside University Credit Union Pavilion, the Gaels continued to show improvements as the match went along, but failed to secure a set win on the evening. The Hornets were able to leave Moraga with wins of 25-12, 25-18, and 25-20 on Wednesday, improving Sacramento State to 2-2 while dropping the Gaels to 0-3. KEEP GETTING BETTER.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO