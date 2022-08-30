ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSOC | Two Home Games This Week Before Long Road Stretch

MORAGA, Calif. – Saint Mary's Men's soccer will play two matches at home this week before a long stretch of road games that will keep them away from Saint Mary's Stadium until October 15. They'll host Sacramento State on Thursday, September 1 at 4:00 p.m. and UC Davis on Sunday, September 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Sunday Soccer Start Times Moved Due to Heat

MORAGA, Calif. – Due to an expected heat wave in the Bay Area this weekend, the scheduled start times for the SMC Men's and Women's Soccer games on Sunday have been moved up to earlier in the day to avoid playing in extreme heat. Temperatures are expected to reach...
VB | Saint Mary’s Drops Home Opener to Sacramento State

MORAGA, Calif. — Saint Mary's Volleyball opened up the home portion of their schedule on Wednesday night, with their home opener against Sacramento State. Inside an energized crowd inside University Credit Union Pavilion, the Gaels continued to show improvements as the match went along, but failed to secure a set win on the evening. The Hornets were able to leave Moraga with wins of 25-12, 25-18, and 25-20 on Wednesday, improving Sacramento State to 2-2 while dropping the Gaels to 0-3. KEEP GETTING BETTER.
