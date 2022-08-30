ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bleacher Report

WWE's Triple H Talks Brock Lesnar, Vince McMahon, Sasha Banks, AEW vs. NXT and More

WWE Hall of Famer and new head of creative Triple H addressed several notable topics during an hourlong sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport on Friday. Ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Cardiff, Wales, Triple H discussed his ascent to the role that had been occupied by Vince McMahon since he purchased WWE in 1982, as well as other major developments that have occurred in WWE in recent months.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Everything You Need to Know For WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

Saturday's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view will be the first event held under this name, but more importantly, it will be the first pay-per-view based in the United Kingdom in almost 20 years. WWE last stadium show in the UK was SummerSlam 1992 in Wembley Stadium, and the last UK...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Clash at the Castle 2022 Match Card

WWE Clash at the Castle will take place this Saturday from Cardiff, Wales, marking WWE's first UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992 and the first UK pay-per-view since Insurrextion in 2003. Here is a look at the card for Saturday's show, according to WWE.com:. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre (Undisputed...
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE's Seth Rollins Blasts Matt Riddle: 'I Don't Like the Way He Conducts Himself'

Seth Rollins continued to blur the lines between a work and a shoot ahead of his match with Matt Riddle at Saturday's WWE pay-per-view, Clash at the Castle, in Cardiff, Wales. Rollins discussed his relationship with Riddle during an interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News):
WWE
Bleacher Report

UFC Fight Night 209: Gane vs. Tuivasa Odds, Schedule, Predictions

The UFC will check Paris off the list of the cities it has been to with the first-ever card in France headlined by Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa in the main event. Gane is the perfect fighter to headline the card. Coming off a loss in a heavyweight championship fight against Francis Ngannou, he's the best fighter the country has to offer right now.
UFC

