WWE's Triple H Talks Brock Lesnar, Vince McMahon, Sasha Banks, AEW vs. NXT and More
WWE Hall of Famer and new head of creative Triple H addressed several notable topics during an hourlong sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport on Friday. Ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Cardiff, Wales, Triple H discussed his ascent to the role that had been occupied by Vince McMahon since he purchased WWE in 1982, as well as other major developments that have occurred in WWE in recent months.
Everything You Need to Know For WWE Clash at the Castle 2022
Saturday's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view will be the first event held under this name, but more importantly, it will be the first pay-per-view based in the United Kingdom in almost 20 years. WWE last stadium show in the UK was SummerSlam 1992 in Wembley Stadium, and the last UK...
Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Clash at the Castle 2022 Match Card
WWE Clash at the Castle will take place this Saturday from Cardiff, Wales, marking WWE's first UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992 and the first UK pay-per-view since Insurrextion in 2003. Here is a look at the card for Saturday's show, according to WWE.com:. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre (Undisputed...
Ranking the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Clash at the Castle, AEW All Out
When professional wrestling is at its best, anything can happen. Both WWE and All Elite Wrestling promised exactly that with a one-two punch of WWE Clash at the Castle and AEW All Out this weekend. Two packed shows with major hype, these events have a chance to end with fans...
Drew McIntyre on Why He's the Man to Dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle
Eight days out from what will undoubtedly be the biggest match of his life at WWE Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre was obliterated with a series of chair shots by The Bloodline on SmackDown. Less than 24 hours later, he drove to the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, for...
WWE's Seth Rollins Blasts Matt Riddle: 'I Don't Like the Way He Conducts Himself'
Seth Rollins continued to blur the lines between a work and a shoot ahead of his match with Matt Riddle at Saturday's WWE pay-per-view, Clash at the Castle, in Cardiff, Wales. Rollins discussed his relationship with Riddle during an interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News):
UFC Fight Night 209: Gane vs. Tuivasa Odds, Schedule, Predictions
The UFC will check Paris off the list of the cities it has been to with the first-ever card in France headlined by Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa in the main event. Gane is the perfect fighter to headline the card. Coming off a loss in a heavyweight championship fight against Francis Ngannou, he's the best fighter the country has to offer right now.
