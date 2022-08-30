WWE Hall of Famer and new head of creative Triple H addressed several notable topics during an hourlong sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport on Friday. Ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Cardiff, Wales, Triple H discussed his ascent to the role that had been occupied by Vince McMahon since he purchased WWE in 1982, as well as other major developments that have occurred in WWE in recent months.

