Behind Viral Videos

Instant Treyday Breaks Down His ‘Martin’ Inspiration And Viral Fame On TikTok

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

We decided to bring the POTC fam a bit of comedy this week, and our special guest to help make that happen was none other than “Mr. AllFlats himself” Instant Treyday!

Trey credits his older brothers with putting him on to the legends of comedy, including Jamie Foxx as a standup-turned-superstar and what Martin Lawrence accomplished by playing multiple characters on his titular hit ’90s sitcom. As he comes up in the game and links with other comedians of his generation, Instant Treyday may be looking at instant fame if he keeps pursuing standup, film roles and a few other projects he discussed with Incognito and DJ Misses.

Watch the full interview with ATL comedian Instant Treyday below via Posted On The Corne r:

