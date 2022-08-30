Read full article on original website
Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas
The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortions for veterans and their beneficiaries as medically necessary or in cases of rape or incest. The VA said it plans to provide abortions across the entire nation — including states, such as Texas, that prohibit the procedure. The VA's decision reopens access to abortion to a class of women in Texas and several other states.
Texas governor increases cash reward to 5k for reporting stash houses
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he is increasing the cash reward up to $5,000 for Texans who report stash houses. On Wednesday, the governor made the announcement, along with his Public Safety Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gov. Abbott said that Texans are...
California wildfires grow as evacuations are ordered
As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires are growing and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size since Friday and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,254 acres with 25 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke agree to debate Sept. 30 in Edinburg
"Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke agree to debate Sept. 30 in Edinburg" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office calls Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing strategy “racist”
Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Wednesday that Chicago is the latest destination to which Texas will bus migrants as part of a strategy to bring attention to the influx of people arriving from the southern border. Abbott began busing thousands of migrants from Texas border communities to Washington, D.C., and New York City earlier this year.
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation intended to open the way for California’s last operating nuclear power plant to run an additional five years. The Diablo Canyon Power Plant is scheduled to close by 2025, but the new law gives operator Pacific Gas & Electric a pathway to seek an extended operating license with federal regulators. Newsom pushed for the longer run to ward off the risk of blackouts as the state transitions to solar and other renewables. Critics warn that the decades-old plant is unsafe. They say shaking from nearby earthquake faults could damage equipment and release radiation.
