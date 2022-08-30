ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas

The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortions for veterans and their beneficiaries as medically necessary or in cases of rape or incest. The VA said it plans to provide abortions across the entire nation — including states, such as Texas, that prohibit the procedure. The VA's decision reopens access to abortion to a class of women in Texas and several other states.
TEXAS STATE
Texas governor increases cash reward to 5k for reporting stash houses

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he is increasing the cash reward up to $5,000 for Texans who report stash houses. On Wednesday, the governor made the announcement, along with his Public Safety Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gov. Abbott said that Texans are...
TEXAS STATE
California wildfires grow as evacuations are ordered

As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires are growing and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size since Friday and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,254 acres with 25 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke agree to debate Sept. 30 in Edinburg

"Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke agree to debate Sept. 30 in Edinburg" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
EDINBURG, TX
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation intended to open the way for California’s last operating nuclear power plant to run an additional five years. The Diablo Canyon Power Plant is scheduled to close by 2025, but the new law gives operator Pacific Gas & Electric a pathway to seek an extended operating license with federal regulators. Newsom pushed for the longer run to ward off the risk of blackouts as the state transitions to solar and other renewables. Critics warn that the decades-old plant is unsafe. They say shaking from nearby earthquake faults could damage equipment and release radiation.
CALIFORNIA STATE

