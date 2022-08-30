Matthews ALIVE, Pumpkin Palooza, Dog Days of Summer, Best Wurst Fest, Duke’s Mayo Classic, Front Porch Sundays, Around the Crown and More Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend

Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
lakenormanpublications.com
Winners chosen in annual Lake Norman photo competition
CORNELIUS – Photographers who did the best job of capturing the essence of Lake Norman living have been honored in the eighth annual photography contest sponsored by Visit Lake Norman (VLN). Winners in VLN’s 2022 event, themed “Capture Lake Norman,” were first-place honoree David Weber for his breathtaking aerial...
'Hundreds of people showed up' | People pack into Pinky's in hopes of partying with Red Hot Chili Peppers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hope springs eternal for dozens of Red Hot Chili Peppers fans Thursday night as hordes of people flocked to Pinky's Westside Grill in west Charlotte after bassist Flea told fans there would be an after party there once their performance concluded. Spoiler alert: The rock band didn't show.
Matthews Alive festival returns after two year hiatus
The streets of downtown Matthews will once again fill with crafters, carnival rides and giddy kids with their families for the annual Matthews Alive festival as the event returns this weekend from a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As in past years, the festival will encompass four blocks...
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in North Carolina.
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
South End staple Midnight Diner announces closing date ahead of move uptown
CHARLOTTE — Midnight Diner’s days in South End are numbered. The popular South End restaurant announced on its Facebook page that Labor Day on Monday will be its last day at its current location at 115 East Carson St. The stainless-steel boxcar will then be transported to its...
‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at Hickory bar and grill
Filming for the reality show "Bar Rescue" is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record.
Construction crew misses out on free party by local restaurant
"They're not done, so no party for the construction crew!"
IN THIS ARTICLE
License plate mismatch turns into frustration for Huntersville woman who parked at Music Factory
CHARLOTTE — A Huntersville woman who attended a show at the AvidXchange Music Factory says she was issued a $75 parking ticket even though she paid for her parking spot at the venue’s designated lot. It all stems from a disagreement over a license plate. Hillary Walker went...
lakenormanpublications.com
Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church
DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this cafe in North Carolina.
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory’s Oktoberfest Main Stage Music Line-Up For 2022
Hickory – Hickory’s Oktoberfest is excited to announce the music line up for 2022!. The Main Stage will be located in the Lowe’s City Park parking lot in downtown Hickory. Friday, October 8 will feature The Jamie Trollinger Band beginning at 7:15 pm. The Jamie Trollinger Band is a blues infused hard driving roots rock powerhouse.
WBTV
Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
restaurantclicks.com
Amazing Greek Restaurants to Try in Charlotte
North Carolina is one of my favorite states in the Union. The land of the pine holds a special place in my heart, and I have many fond memories of this state and Charlotte in particular. I spent a great deal of time in Charlotte when I was younger. Some...
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its Southern hospitality and, with that, its delicious food. And when it comes to soul food, Charlotte definitely does not disappoint. Soul food originates back to the days of slavery when African Americans would make do with whatever scraps they could get.
Fort Mill neighbors fight to own backyard chickens
The family received a letter in the mail saying they had 15 days to remove the chickens since they violated the ordinance. It said they would have a chance to appeal the notice, but the family was never given that option.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
‘Come on down!’: Queen City News reporter recalls priceless Price is Right experience
During our interview, Rudicel wore the same T-shirt she had on in 2015. It featured the head of host Drew Carey photoshopped with the beloved "Cliffhangers" game mountain climber.
‘Devastated’: Gastonia rescue mission struggles to reopen after fire shutters doors
GASTONIA, N.C. — After a fire broke out last weekend, the doors of the Gastonia Street Ministry has been shut. Now, its operators are struggling to reopen. The rescue mission fed and provided supplies for people in the street in Gastonia. On Friday, Gaston County reported Ken Lemon talked to organizers about the damage and the salvage operation. The problem is the building is insured by the property owner, but the contents inside are not.
WBTV
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A restaurant that’s been serving the Hickory community for three-quarters of a century will be closing its doors this weekend. The Snack Bar has become an icon in the community serving thousands and bringing in customers from all over the Foothills for good food and good fellowship. Sadly, the reason for the closure is one that’s all-too-common in the closing era of the pandemic.
