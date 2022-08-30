ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse vs. Louisville updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday

The Syracuse Orange haven't won a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals since Nov. 9 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. 'Cuse and U of L are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Carrier Dome. The Orange struggled last season, ending up 5-7. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (6-7), either, so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
Final: Syracuse 31 Louisville 7

Louisville never led and was never really in the game, as the Cardinals struggled mightily on both sides of the line. Syracuse offense totaled 449 yards, while its defense kept Louisville to just 334 yards. UofL quarterback Malik Cunningham was 16 of 22 for 152 yards and two interceptions. Complete...
College Football Odds: Louisville vs. Syracuse prediction, odds, pick – 9/3/2022

The Louisville Cardinals take on the Syracuse Orange. Check out our college football odds series for our Louisville Syracuse prediction and pick. The Louisville Cardinals face a very important season in 2022. Head coach Scott Satterfield came to Louisville from Appalachian State, where he built the Mountaineers into one of the best Group of Five programs in the country. Louisville seemed to have made a great move — and scored a big prize — when it was able to land him in the coaching carousel four years ago. Satterfield produced a very good first season which only increased expectations among the fan base.
Payne hurt, surprised by 'hatred', negative recruiting from coaches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has been quiet for most of the summer when it comes to appearances in front of the local news media, leaving fans and reporters alike in the dark about his latest thoughts concerning his team. He has referred several times to his preference for secrecy and his last news conference was in late May when he added Milt Wagner to his staff.
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 3. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
The Homies Bring Louisville’s Flourishing Creativity to the World

Louisville, Kentucky, has a close-knit music community and a uniquely charged energy field for emerging artists—and throughout the last decade, few have embodied the talent and vigor of the city’s scene as well as The Homies, the rap group and creative collective. From writing and recording with Louisville peers like Jack Harlow, to releasing three successful albums and a handful of hit videos including "The Come Down" and “Leaf Wraps,” The Homies are consistently self-made, multitalented, and focused on making music that’s timeless.
Louisville tennis family helps to lead restorations to Tyler Park sports courts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally renowned tennis family helped to lead restoration efforts for athletic courts at Tyler Park. On Saturday, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting to celebrate sports courts restoration at the park. Once the restoration is complete, parkgoers will have two tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a half-court basketball court to use.
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch our preview for the UPS Jobs Game of the Week up top. St. Xavier 24, Male 10 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
