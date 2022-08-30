Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
Watch: Scott Satterfield, players comment following Louisville's loss at Syracuse
Louisville entered the 2022 season with a new sense of hope for the program. The coaches spoke of a new confidence, while the offseason additions via the transfer portal seemed to give credence for increased expectations for the Cardinals. Unfortunately, that preseason hope didn't translate to better play on the...
Syracuse football uses 3 2nd-half turnovers, balanced offense to bury Louisville in exciting 2022 opener
Mikel Jones sprinted forward and launched himself into the abdomen of Malik Cunningham, jarring the football loose one last time and putting an exclamation point on a dominant Syracuse football season opener. While the Orange didn't scoop up that loose ball, it did stall out Louisville's last gasp of a...
Louisville Makes Top Eight for '23 C Isaiah Miranda
The seven-footer from New England is one of the top centers in the Class of 2023.
CBS Sports
Syracuse vs. Louisville updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Syracuse Orange haven't won a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals since Nov. 9 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. 'Cuse and U of L are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Carrier Dome. The Orange struggled last season, ending up 5-7. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (6-7), either, so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse All-American RB Sean Tucker among 3 starters hurt in 1st half of season opener vs. Louisville
Update: Tucker is on the sideline for the second half, wearing pads and a helmet. He warmed up lightly and stretched. Then he took the field for SU's first offensive drive of the half. Syracuse football superstar Sean Tucker suffered an apparent lower-body injury during the second quarter of the...
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Louisville vs. Syracuse Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Syracuse Orange face the Louisville Cardinals from JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Syracuse Orange vs. Louisville Cardinals. When: Saturday, September 3,...
Final: Syracuse 31 Louisville 7
Louisville never led and was never really in the game, as the Cardinals struggled mightily on both sides of the line. Syracuse offense totaled 449 yards, while its defense kept Louisville to just 334 yards. UofL quarterback Malik Cunningham was 16 of 22 for 152 yards and two interceptions. Complete...
College Football Odds: Louisville vs. Syracuse prediction, odds, pick – 9/3/2022
The Louisville Cardinals take on the Syracuse Orange. Check out our college football odds series for our Louisville Syracuse prediction and pick. The Louisville Cardinals face a very important season in 2022. Head coach Scott Satterfield came to Louisville from Appalachian State, where he built the Mountaineers into one of the best Group of Five programs in the country. Louisville seemed to have made a great move — and scored a big prize — when it was able to land him in the coaching carousel four years ago. Satterfield produced a very good first season which only increased expectations among the fan base.
RELATED PEOPLE
kentuckytoday.com
Payne hurt, surprised by 'hatred', negative recruiting from coaches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has been quiet for most of the summer when it comes to appearances in front of the local news media, leaving fans and reporters alike in the dark about his latest thoughts concerning his team. He has referred several times to his preference for secrecy and his last news conference was in late May when he added Milt Wagner to his staff.
UK’s John Calipari, UofL’s Kenny Payne to host KY Chamber’s 76th annual dinner meeting Sept. 14
The Kentucky Chamber has announced University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari and University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne as keynote speakers of the Chamber’s 2022 Annual Meeting Dinner on Wednesday, September 14 in Louisville. At the event, nearly one thousand Kentuckians will gather...
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 3. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville man uses Kentucky bourbon barrel heads to make 3D artwork
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside the garage of Jay Lane lies hundreds of bourbon barrel heads. “If you could imagine a bourbon scented candle, like a thousand of them, that’s what it smells like in here and that’s the thing that hits people when the door first opens,” Lane said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Homies Bring Louisville’s Flourishing Creativity to the World
Louisville, Kentucky, has a close-knit music community and a uniquely charged energy field for emerging artists—and throughout the last decade, few have embodied the talent and vigor of the city’s scene as well as The Homies, the rap group and creative collective. From writing and recording with Louisville peers like Jack Harlow, to releasing three successful albums and a handful of hit videos including "The Come Down" and “Leaf Wraps,” The Homies are consistently self-made, multitalented, and focused on making music that’s timeless.
wdrb.com
Louisville tennis family helps to lead restorations to Tyler Park sports courts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally renowned tennis family helped to lead restoration efforts for athletic courts at Tyler Park. On Saturday, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting to celebrate sports courts restoration at the park. Once the restoration is complete, parkgoers will have two tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a half-court basketball court to use.
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch our preview for the UPS Jobs Game of the Week up top. St. Xavier 24, Male 10 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
As deaths mount, officials are laying the groundwork for replacing the Louisville jail
Louisville officials have quietly kickstarted conversations about replacing the facility, a proposal that comes with a hefty price tag.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
These Louisville-area theaters are showing $3 movies this Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready because this Saturday, select movie theaters across Louisville are showing movies for $3. In celebration of National Cinema Day, moviegoers can see any movie at any showtime for $3 on Sept. 3. Here is a list of movies coming out in September.
WLKY.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
leoweekly.com
Southern Restaurant Chain Waldo’s Chicken & Beer To Open In Louisville Next Month
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, a fast-casual restaurant chain that serves chicken and beer (of course) and has locations only in Southern states, will open a Louisville location next month. Waldo’s, which Endeavor Restaurant Group is bringing to Louisville, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. in...
2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to register for the 2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest for a chance to win a baby gift basket and a $100 Target gift card. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
247Sports
47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0