School of the week: Mattie Wells Elementary School
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Students at Mattie Wells Elementary School are hitting the books better than ever with help from a statewide reading program and one-on one assistance from teachers. Growing Readers is a Kindergarten through third grade literacy professional learning grant that's sprouting into action right in Jones...
The Waterworks: A weird and wonderful house in Macon
Carey Pickard and Chris Howard describe their historic home as “decaying grandeur. “I don’t mind the crumbling bricks. We actually haven’t painted any of the walls in the 21 years that we’ve been here,” Pickard says. “Most of our things evoke memories that either belong to family members, or they were picked up on trips abroad.”
'It touches everyone that passes by': Dublin man spreads kindness one wave at a time
DUBLIN, Ga. — You know driving down the road we can get lost in our thoughts, worrying about chores, problems or maybe dinner. One Dublin man has a very simple way of turning the tide one car at a time. If honks measured happiness, Herman Melton is a hit.
How to treat Mercer's feral campus cats with respect
Most returning students at Mercer have seen the feral cats on our Macon campus. However, new and returning students may not know how to interact with them safely. Here are some of the dos and dont's of engaging with Mercer’s feral cats — and feral cats in general.
'R-rated performance': Perry parents frustrated over music played at middle school dance
PERRY, Ga. — Dozens of Perry parents are furious at the Houston County School District. They say the district allowed a DJ to play inappropriate music at a middle school dance. A parent sent 13WMAZ's Molly Jett this video to show you what happened on August 19th. Hundreds of...
Contents of Macon Confederate statue time capsules revealed
MACON, Ga. — Two time capsules found during the relocation of Macon's Confederate monuments were opened during a ceremony on Friday. Workers moved the statue of the Confederate private, which paid tribute to confederate soldiers of Macon, from downtown Macon to a park outside Rose Hill cemetery in June.
New businesses coming to downtown Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. — The city of Cochran in Bleckley County is offering incentives to get tenants into storefronts downtown, and it's working!. They involve state of Georgia tax credits for purchases and renovations, gap financing, and Façade Grants. The city of 5,000 is seeing new folks with hometown...
What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
thisismysouth.com
Southern Stays: Hotel Forty-Five
Macon, Georgia is known for its Antebellum homes and Georgia music landmarks. But the new Hotel Forty-Five is the newest addition to the historic downtown. The hotel gets its name from the forty-five-degree angle it sits at. A number of features from the building’s past as a Banker’s Health &...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 1)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have a HS diploma/GED. Job Duties: Work from plans to build, assemble, fit together, align, plumb, and set in place forms for molding concrete...
WEEK 3: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates
WARNER ROBINS - 17 NORTHSIDE - 10 Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates. Warner Robins barber shares the buzz of city football rivalry. The Cairo native and stand-up comedian celebrated his 43rd anniversary of cutting hair, and plenty of those fades belong...
12 Best Things To Do in Macon GA With (or Without) Kids
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Choosing Macon GA for an intentional family vacation or an adult getaway, might once have surprised even southerners. Not now! Let Macon choose you on a road trip through middle Georgia to deliver a great big agenda of fun things to do. And to eat. Listening is part of it all because Macon’s a music town.
Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That’s more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it’s a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
Teslay Beauty Bar & Salon offers unique hair experiences in downtown Milledgeville
Teslay Beauty Bar & Salon is a newer hair salon in downtown Milledgeville that offers hair services and an upbeat atmosphere. Owner Tieria Cooper opened her Salon in November of 2020 after working in Unique Hair Suites for six years. She began working with hair at 16-years-old as a pass time while attending high school and later the nursing program in college. However, Cooper felt that nursing was not the right career path for her and transferred to the Warner Robins campus of Central Georgia Technical College.
What's happening around town
A look at what’s happening around town. Check out more events here: https://www.unionrecorder.com/events/#/. Recital: Guest Artist Oboist - Christa Garvey and Faculty Member Pianist - Owen Lovell. Max Noah Recital Hall. This concert will also be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/GCMusicDepartment. A $5 donation is encouraged. All proceeds benefit music scholarships...
Dublin, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Edmund Burke Academy football team will have a game with Trinity Christian School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Family of Brianna Grier says daughter would be alive today if Hancock County implemented new law
State legislators praised several laws aimed at helping Georgia respond to mental health this year. One of them was the "Co-Responder law "that took effect July 1, encouraging law enforcement to team up with mental health counselors, but two months later, most counties have yet to create one of these co-responder teams.
PCBPD: Four year old child falls off balcony
11:55 a.m. Update PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A four year old child from Warner Robins, GA fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning. The child did not survive the fall, according to Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said they responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. “This is a […]
Warner Robins fish market facing hard times keeps doors open thanks to community
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Facebook video with more than 5,000 views was the traction Leslie and Josh Sharpe didn't expect they'd get. "We just want to let everybody know that it is tough right now for our business," owner Josh Sharpe shared on their Saltwater Outpost account. The...
