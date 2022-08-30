Rougned Odor's bat flip completely backfired thanks to Will Benson's spectacular catch

Here at For The Win, we love a good bat flip. Honestly, there needs to be more bat flips in baseball. But if a player does decide to flip his bat, he better be sure he hit a home run (or just be Zack Greinke).

Otherwise, that player runs the risk of experiencing Rougned Odor’s walk of shame back to the dugout.

During Tuesday’s game between the Orioles and Guardians, Odor seemed certain that he tied the game on a fifth-inning solo shot to center. Off the bat it looked great. So, Odor flipped his bat, casually adjusted his helmet and started his home run trot.

Guardians center fielder Will Benson just had a different idea for Odor’s fly ball.

Benson made a nice read on the ball and caught it on a leaping effort against the wall. I appreciate how the Guardians broadcast showed an isolated view of Odor’s reaction off the bat because he really thought he had a home run.

That’s just the worst feeling for a hitter (and the best for a fielder).

This was how Twitter reacted