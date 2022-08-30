Read full article on original website
Related
az.gov
Meet and greet event for City Engineer candidates - Sept 9
The City of Flagstaff invites members of the public to attend a meet and greet event on Friday, Sept. 9 from 3 – 5 p.m. at Flagstaff City Hall for final candidates for the position of City Engineer. The City conducted eight preliminary interviews for the position and has invited three candidates to Flagstaff to participate in the meet and greet event.
az.gov
County Offices Closed for Labor Day Holiday
Coconino County’s Administrative Offices at 219 E. Cherry Ave. and the County Attorney’s Office at 110 E. Cherry Ave. will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday, Monday, September 5, 2022. Offices will return to regular operation on Tuesday. Coconino County’s Administrative Offices at 219 E....
az.gov
Building safety plan review timelines extended due to staffing vacancies
Due to a high number of staff vacancies and a high volume of permit activity, the City of Flagstaff is extending its current published building safety plan review times. The timeline for a building safety completeness review is being extending by five working days and the timeline for a building safety substantive review is being extending by 10 working days. It is always the goal of the City to process permits efficiently, while ensuring compliance with the adopted Building Codes. Once full staffing is achieved, the City will restore the previously published time frames for building safety plan reviews. The updated time frames are posted on the City’s website:
az.gov
September is Library Card Sign-up Month
Camp Verde Community Library celebrates with a brand-new library card design. For 35 years, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, libraries participate in a national effort to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to an unending world of academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Comments / 0