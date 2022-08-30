Due to a high number of staff vacancies and a high volume of permit activity, the City of Flagstaff is extending its current published building safety plan review times. The timeline for a building safety completeness review is being extending by five working days and the timeline for a building safety substantive review is being extending by 10 working days. It is always the goal of the City to process permits efficiently, while ensuring compliance with the adopted Building Codes. Once full staffing is achieved, the City will restore the previously published time frames for building safety plan reviews. The updated time frames are posted on the City’s website:

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO