Watch Luke Bell Deliver A Powerful Cover Of Two Gallants’ “The Prodigal Son”

The country music community is collectively grieving the loss of Luke Bell, an unreal talent out of Cody, Wyoming.

Struggling with severe bipolar disorder, it was recently announced that he had passed away at 32 years old, after he went missing near Tucson, Arizona.

Though he only released a couple of albums in his relatively short career, the man made a lasting impact on country music, one that caught the attention of many of his fellow artists, and country music fans alike.

One of the most authentic and compelling songwriters in recent memory, his 2016 self-titled album is easily one of the best projects of the past decade.

However, Luke recently dropped a performance of song on YouTube titled “The Prodigal Son,” a cover of California-based duo, Two Gallants. It appears to be the one of the last performances published by Luke.

And while the song is a cover, it’s a perfect example of just how captivating Luke can be with nothing more than a guitar and a harmonica. Raw, stripped down… just sitting on a back porch… and you feel every single word.

Shoutout to Grady Smith for sending this one over to us:

The original: