Green Bay, WI

Packers initial 53-man roster: Who made the cut at each position?

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0Jzk_0hboD1SA00

The Green Bay Packers reduced their roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

The surprises were few, although the Packers did make some interesting individual choices at certain positions. Brian Gutekunst’s roster looks strong in starters but is also lacking depth at several important positions, including outside linebacker and safety.

Here’s how the Packers’ 53-man roster stands following final cuts, by position:

Quarterback (2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZSjLB_0hboD1SA00
(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Kept: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

Cut: Danny Etling

Easy one here. The four-time NFL MVP and 2020 first-round pick give the Packers arguably the best quarterback tandem in football. Etling had a nice preseason but is perfectly suited to be the No. 3 on the practice squad.

Running back (2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttbBB_0hboD1SA00
Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.

Kept: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon

Cut: Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, Dexter Williams

Having one of the best 1-2 punches in the NFL at running back allowed the Packers to only keep two, especially with Kylin Hill (PUP) expected to be back after four games. The Packers can use practice squad call-ups (or a waiver claim) to bolster this position early in the season.

Wide receiver (7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q47nG_0hboD1SA00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kept: Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure

Cut: Juwann Winfree, Ishmael Hyman, Travis Fulgham

The Packers kept seven, but the only moderate surprise here is picking Toure over Winfree, who had earned the quarterback’s trust. Toure’s ceiling is higher. He displayed legitimate separation ability during the preseason.

Tight end (4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aX4P0_0hboD1SA00
(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Kept: Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis

Cut: Alize Mack, Sal Cannella, Nate Becker

Davis made the team as the fourth tight end despite a shaky preseason. The Packers like him on special teams. The top three here will all have specific and important roles on offense.

Offensive line (10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGjz6_0hboD1SA00
Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Kept: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Royce Newman, Yosh Nijman, Jake Hanson, Zach Tom, Sean Rhyan, Rasheed Walker

Cut: Michal Menet, Caleb Jones

The Packers were more willing to risk Jones over Walker on waivers. We’ll see if Jones, who was excellent at left tackle this preseason, is picked up on Wednesday. Walker was the draft pick, and he played well in the finale.

Defensive line (6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4OLB_0hboD1SA00
(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Kept: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Jonathan Ford

Cut: Jack Heflin, Chris Slayton, Jonathan Ford, Akial Byers

Ford is a gigantic human being and a rookie finding his way, but keeping him over Heflin was a bit shocking based on performance. Heflin was a much better player during all three preseason games.

Outside linebackers (5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpOlY_0hboD1SA00
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Kept: Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai, Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare

Cut: Kobe Jones, Ladarius Hamilton

Garvin should be the top backup, and the Packers like Galeai on special teams. Enagbare was a lock as a fifth-round pick. Jones and Hamilton flashed but not enough, especially during games. The depth here is really shaky.

Inside linebacker (4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WevYQ_0hboD1SA00
(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Kept: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Krys Barnes, Isaiah McDuffie

Cut: Ty Summers, Ray Wilborn

The top four here made it easy on the Packers. Barnes and McDuffie played well throughout the preseason and should be core special teamers.

Cornerback (5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQ23x_0hboD1SA00
(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Kept: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles

Cut: Kabion Ento, Kiondre Thomas, Rico Gafford

None of the three competitors for the sixth cornerback spot pulled away, so the Packers kept only five. No real surprises here. It’ll get interesting if one of Nixon or Jean-Charles has to play real snaps on defense.

Safety (5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSvYs_0hboD1SA00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Kept: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Dallin Leavitt, Micah Abernathy, Tariq Carpenter

Cut: Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines, De’Vante Cross

Abernathy might be the best story of the preseason in Green Bay. The former USFLer certainly earned his spot on the 53-man roster. Leavitt’s shoulder is healthy enough, and he’ll be a top special teamer. Carpenter’s inclusion is based on long-term potential and special teams because he struggled this summer. Like outside linebacker, the depth here is really questionable.

Special teams (3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136WL3_0hboD1SA00
Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Kept: Mason Crosby, Pat O’Donnell, Jack Coco

Cut: Ramiz Ahmed

Crosby came off the PUP list in time to make the first 53, so Ahmed was released. Expect Ahmed back on the practice squad as an insurance policy. Coco was consistent enough to end camp to win the long snapper job.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos make 2 changes to 53-man roster

After setting an initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos were not awarded any players off the waiver wire on Wednesday morning. The Broncos also didn’t have any of their cut players claimed off the wire by other teams. So far, the Broncos have brought back 13 cut...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions create cap space by adjusting Taylor Decker's contract

Following all the roster cutdowns and player movement, the Detroit Lions were faced with a minor salary cap issue. Detroit had nudged above the NFL’s salary cap limit. Not any longer. The Lions freed up $4.5 million in cap space by making an adjustment to left tackle Taylor Decker’s contract. Detroit converted $6 million of Decker’s $14.75 million base salary into a signing bonus, per Field Yates of ESPN.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton named to Peter Schrager's 2022 breakout players list

The Kansas City Chiefs are expecting a lot out of Nick Bolton next season and so is NFL Network host Peter Schrager. On Friday’s episode of “Good Morning Football”, Schrager named Bolton as his No. 2 breakout player for the 2022 NFL season. The second-year linebacker out of Missouri is expected to take over as the Chiefs’ starting MIKE linebacker this season. He’ll be wearing the green dot and getting the defense lined up on every single snap.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Vikings are loaded with homegrown players

The best way to build a winning franchise is to have homegrown players and the Minnesota Vikings have done a great job in doing just that. Smart teams build through the NFL draft and with undrafted free agents and fill holes left over with free agency. Drafting talent before positions is a common theme at the top of this list.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
