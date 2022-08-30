Packers initial 53-man roster: Who made the cut at each position?
The Green Bay Packers reduced their roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.
The surprises were few, although the Packers did make some interesting individual choices at certain positions. Brian Gutekunst’s roster looks strong in starters but is also lacking depth at several important positions, including outside linebacker and safety.
Here’s how the Packers’ 53-man roster stands following final cuts, by position:
Quarterback (2)
Kept: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love
Cut: Danny Etling
Easy one here. The four-time NFL MVP and 2020 first-round pick give the Packers arguably the best quarterback tandem in football. Etling had a nice preseason but is perfectly suited to be the No. 3 on the practice squad.
Running back (2)
Kept: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon
Cut: Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, Dexter Williams
Having one of the best 1-2 punches in the NFL at running back allowed the Packers to only keep two, especially with Kylin Hill (PUP) expected to be back after four games. The Packers can use practice squad call-ups (or a waiver claim) to bolster this position early in the season.
Wide receiver (7)
Kept: Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure
Cut: Juwann Winfree, Ishmael Hyman, Travis Fulgham
The Packers kept seven, but the only moderate surprise here is picking Toure over Winfree, who had earned the quarterback’s trust. Toure’s ceiling is higher. He displayed legitimate separation ability during the preseason.
Tight end (4)
Kept: Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis
Cut: Alize Mack, Sal Cannella, Nate Becker
Davis made the team as the fourth tight end despite a shaky preseason. The Packers like him on special teams. The top three here will all have specific and important roles on offense.
Offensive line (10)
Kept: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Royce Newman, Yosh Nijman, Jake Hanson, Zach Tom, Sean Rhyan, Rasheed Walker
Cut: Michal Menet, Caleb Jones
The Packers were more willing to risk Jones over Walker on waivers. We’ll see if Jones, who was excellent at left tackle this preseason, is picked up on Wednesday. Walker was the draft pick, and he played well in the finale.
Defensive line (6)
Kept: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Jonathan Ford
Cut: Jack Heflin, Chris Slayton, Jonathan Ford, Akial Byers
Ford is a gigantic human being and a rookie finding his way, but keeping him over Heflin was a bit shocking based on performance. Heflin was a much better player during all three preseason games.
Outside linebackers (5)
Kept: Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai, Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare
Cut: Kobe Jones, Ladarius Hamilton
Garvin should be the top backup, and the Packers like Galeai on special teams. Enagbare was a lock as a fifth-round pick. Jones and Hamilton flashed but not enough, especially during games. The depth here is really shaky.
Inside linebacker (4)
Kept: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Krys Barnes, Isaiah McDuffie
Cut: Ty Summers, Ray Wilborn
The top four here made it easy on the Packers. Barnes and McDuffie played well throughout the preseason and should be core special teamers.
Cornerback (5)
Kept: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles
Cut: Kabion Ento, Kiondre Thomas, Rico Gafford
None of the three competitors for the sixth cornerback spot pulled away, so the Packers kept only five. No real surprises here. It’ll get interesting if one of Nixon or Jean-Charles has to play real snaps on defense.
Safety (5)
Kept: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Dallin Leavitt, Micah Abernathy, Tariq Carpenter
Cut: Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines, De’Vante Cross
Abernathy might be the best story of the preseason in Green Bay. The former USFLer certainly earned his spot on the 53-man roster. Leavitt’s shoulder is healthy enough, and he’ll be a top special teamer. Carpenter’s inclusion is based on long-term potential and special teams because he struggled this summer. Like outside linebacker, the depth here is really questionable.
Special teams (3)
Kept: Mason Crosby, Pat O’Donnell, Jack Coco
Cut: Ramiz Ahmed
Crosby came off the PUP list in time to make the first 53, so Ahmed was released. Expect Ahmed back on the practice squad as an insurance policy. Coco was consistent enough to end camp to win the long snapper job.
