“For the first time in months I’m starting to feel my check a little bit more,” Princeton Lopez said Thursday while filling the tank of his Hummer pickup with gasoline. Lopez, who lives in Tyler but commutes to Terrell for work every day, was forced to stop driving the truck for months as it cost him nearly $200 to fill the tank just a few weeks ago. He said he was forced to use a smaller, older vehicle with a tank he could fill up for about $40.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO