ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Is it Even Safe to Drive on Toll 49 in Tyler, Texas? Some Say ‘NO!’

Like many in Tyler, Texas, we were concerned to learn about another fatal accident that took place on Toll Road 49 this week. And that has re-upped a question that has been asked by quite a few people that we know, and perhaps people that you know, as to whether or not it is actually safe to drive on Toll 49. What has been your experience? If you'd like to share for the purposes of this question, please let us know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Tyler man's photo of downtown to be displayed across the state

A photo of downtown Tyler taken by native John Franzen is set to travel across Texas. The city announced Franzen as the winner of a contest in which his photo will be displayed on the Texas Downtown Association banner that will make several stops around the state. The association is...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Mount Pleasant, TX
Mount Pleasant, TX
Government
theeasttexasweekend.com

From Family Home to an East Texas Shopping Experience

Hidden away near Gilmer you can find a shopping experience that’s bringing the community together with new and exciting ways each month!. 80 Acre Market started in October of 2021, and as the name suggests, the property is 80 acres that owners Josh and Holly Smallwood have turned into a full escape where you can shop, enjoy live music, have a drink, grab a bite, and let the kids play while you relax.
GILMER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Warbirds#Mike Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
etxview.com

Authentic Kilgore taco shop with vintage flair perfect for a casual night

Just because summer has come to a close doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing colorful clothes. Lively, vibrant fashion is fun to wear year-round. View photos from our September/October Fashion Shoot here to see some fashionable young adult clothing options modeled at a lively local restaurant – one you’ll definitely want to put on your must-try list. Doc’s Taco Shop is a great place to hang out with friends and family.
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, a warrant for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr was obtained by the sheriff’s...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Popular Mexican Grill Franchise is Set Add Second Tyler, TX Location

If you love guacamole and burritos that are assembled right in front of your face, plus you live in or near Tyler, TX; we've got some great news that you are going to love. The uber-popular Mexican grill franchise, Chipotle, is adding a second location in The Rose City this year. A longtime favorite stop for burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads, the company has its sights set on opening up in the fast growing area of Cumberland Park in South Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Majic 93.3

The Rotary Splash Pad Extends Its Season Through The Weekend

The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department announced that the Rotary Splash Pad in Spring Lake Park will extend its current season through the holiday weekend. The Splash Pad will stay open daily from 9 AM until 7 PM daily until the end of Summer. Robbie Robertson of the Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreations department had this to say about the Splash Pads season extending:
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymajic933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy